  • Home
  • /
  • Clayton
  • /
  • Coach's Bar and Grille - 677 Hwy 441 South
Main picView gallery

Coach's Bar and Grille 677 Hwy 441 South

review star

No reviews yet

677 Hwy 441 South

Clayton, GA 30525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Loaded Tater Skins

$7.00

Coach's Nachos

$7.00

Shrimp Skewers

$11.50

Field Pea Hummus

$7.00

Smoked Trout Dip

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$9.50

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Black & Bleu Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Fajita Wrap

$11.50

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$12.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$11.50

Club Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Mains

Tacos

$9.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Penne Alfredo

$12.00

Teriyaki Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$13.25

Tomahawk Chop

$23.00

Steaks

10oz NY Strip

$18.50

12 oz Ribeye

$22.00

6 oz Sirloin

$13.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.25

Hickory Burger

$13.50

Santa Fe Burger

$13.50

Coach's Burger

$12.50

Hamburger

$10.75

Wings & Tenders

12 Jumbo Wings

$16.00

6 Jumbo Wings

$10.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

KIds Burger

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$5.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.25

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$3.75

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.50

Deserts

Peach Cobler

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Liquor

Jamo shot

$7.00

Fireball shot

$5.00

Jager shot

$6.00

Jager bomb

$6.50

Titos

$7.25

Grey goose

$9.00

House

$5.50

Ketel one

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Cocktails

Long island

$10.00

Bloody mary

$8.25

House margarita

$7.50

Texas Margarita

$12.00

Rum sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$11.50

Dirty Shirley

$6.50

House Liqour

$5.50

Mid Liquor

$7.25

Top Shelf Liquor

$9.00

Monster Mash

$6.00

Witches Brew

$9.00

Beer

DFT Yuengling

$4.50+

DFT Bud Light

$4.50+

DFT Miller lite

$4.50+

DFT Porter

$6.75+

DFT IPA

$6.00+

DFT Cider

$6.00+

DFT Modelo

$4.50+Out of stock

Bud light

$4.50

Michelob ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Miller high life

$4.50

Heineken

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Corona light

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

16oz PBR

$4.00

16oz Tecate

$4.50

!2oz Long Drink

$5.25

Wine

Kungfu Girl Riesling

$4.50

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$14.50

Seaglass Riesling

$12.50

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$6.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay BOTTLE

$43.00

Seaglass Riesling BOTTLE

$36.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay BOTTLE

$18.00

Canyon Road Moscato BOTTLE

$18.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Menage a Trois Merlot

$11.50

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$9.50

Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.50

Canyon Road Merlot

$6.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$6.00

Root & Vine Red Blend

$5.00

Menage a Trois Merlot BOTTLE

$32.00

Dark Horse Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$27.00

Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$30.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$18.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$18.00

Canyon Road Merlot BOTTLE

$18.00

Root & Vine Red Blend BOTTLE

$18.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Sports Bar and Grille

Location

677 Hwy 441 South, Clayton, GA 30525

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fortify Pi
orange star5.0 • 75
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
The Soda Fountain
orange star4.8 • 26
100 S Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Fortify Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.8 • 679
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Frozen Palm Tree - 1965 Highway 76 West
orange starNo Reviews
1965 highway 76 west Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" - 72 Jones Branch Rd
orange starNo Reviews
72 Jones Branch Rd Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Chattooga River Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
110 Blalock Place Long Creek, SC 29658
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clayton

Fortify Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.8 • 679
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
The Rusty Bike Cafe
orange star4.8 • 648
677 Hwy 441 S Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Bella's Steaks, Pasta and More - 92 Plaza Way
orange star4.4 • 621
92 Plaza Way Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Fortify Pi
orange star5.0 • 75
69 N Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
The Soda Fountain
orange star4.8 • 26
100 S Main St Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clayton
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston