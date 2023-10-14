Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.49

Straight out of Philly! Try the Big Daddy ;)

Friends Chicken Wrap

Friends Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Signature Grilled Chicken Wrap

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99

A Classic Salad with Meat Galore

NA Beverages

Beverage

Water

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Un Sweet Tea

Un Sweet Tea

$2.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29
Diet Dr.Pepper

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$2.99
Electric Monkey

Electric Monkey

$2.99
GingerAle

GingerAle

$2.99
Juice

Juice

$3.29

Kid Bev No Charge

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$3.29
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99
RootBeer

RootBeer

$2.99
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.29
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Soda Water

Soda Water

Tonic

Tonic

$2.99

Main Menu

Appetizer

6 Wings & Fries

6 Wings & Fries

$11.99

6 Wings Your Choice Traditional/Boneless/Smoked and Fries

Bada Bang Shrimp

Bada Bang Shrimp

$11.49

Fried and Tossed in our Signature Bada Bang Sauce

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$11.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.69

Deep Fried Cheese

Pimento Cheese Wontons

Pimento Cheese Wontons

$11.99

Hand Made Pimento Cheese Filled Pockets of Goodness

Trash Talk Nachos

Trash Talk Nachos

$10.49

Deep Fried Chicken and Refried Bean Tacos

Salad/Soup

Baby Wedgie

Baby Wedgie

$8.99

Signature Wedge Salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99

A Classic Salad with Meat Galore

Loaded Potato Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.99

Creamy Soup with Bacon, Sour Cream, and Cheese

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.99

Mixed Lettuce with Tomatoes & Shredded Cheese

Steak Wedge

Steak Wedge

$17.99

Signature Wedge Salad with Steak

Firecracker Salad

Firecracker Salad

$14.99

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.49

Fresh Never Frozen

20 Wings

20 Wings

$29.99

Fresh Never Frozen

12 Wing Basket

12 Wing Basket

$17.49

Ray's Wing Special

Trademarks

Bada Bang Tacos

Bada Bang Tacos

$16.99

Our #1 Seller

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Signature Pasta Dish

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$15.49

Fresh Hand Breaded Tenders

Dad's Fish-n-Chips

Dad's Fish-n-Chips

$16.99

Huge piece of Haddock to make any Englishman Proud!

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$17.99

8 oz USDA Choice Seasoned Sirloin Steak.

Gringo Grub

Carnitas Pork Quesadilla

Carnitas Pork Quesadilla

$15.49
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.49

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.49

Our Chicken Quesadilla with all the Healthy Veggies Added

Burgers

4th July Burger

4th July Burger

$15.99

Signature #1 Selling Burger

Bacon Bacon Burger

Bacon Bacon Burger

$15.99

Bacon, Bacon, and more Bacon!

Mushroom-Provolone Hottie

Mushroom-Provolone Hottie

$15.99

An All American Spicy Burger

Cheesy Burger

Cheesy Burger

$13.99

Fresh Hand Patty Burger loaded with Cheese

PBJ Burger

PBJ Burger

$15.99

Homemade Pimento Cheese Burger with Deep Fried Jalapenos for Kick

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.99

A Classic all American Sandwich

French Dip

French Dip

$15.49

Our Signature Sandwich served with Au Jus for dipping

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$15.49

A Friends Favorite! Deep Fried Sandwich served with Jam for dipping

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.49

Straight out of Philly! Try the Big Daddy ;)

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

Cubano Press

Cubano Press

$15.49

A little bit of Havana in the US!

Friends Chicken Wrap

Friends Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Signature Grilled Chicken Wrap

Hiker Fuel

Hiker Fuel

$15.99

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.99
Salt-n-Vinegar Chips

Salt-n-Vinegar Chips

$2.99

House made

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.99
Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$3.99
Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.99

Cheese Tots

$4.49

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Loaded Tots

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Kids Meals

K-Burger

K-Burger

$6.99
K-Cheeseburger

K-Cheeseburger

$6.99
K-Grilled Cheese

K-Grilled Cheese

$6.99
K-Mac-n-Cheese

K-Mac-n-Cheese

$6.99
K-Tenders

K-Tenders

$6.99
K-Wings

K-Wings

$6.99

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$6.99

Brownie a la Mode

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$6.99

Extras

Dressing

2 oz Balsamic

$0.99

2 oz Blue Cheese

$0.99

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.99

2 oz Oil-n-Vinegar

$0.99

2 oz Ranch

$0.99

Wing Sauce

2 oz Lemon/Yaki

$0.99

2 oz Garlic Parm

$0.99

2 oz Gold Digger

$0.99

2 oz Honey BBQ

$0.99

2 oz Honey Garlic

$0.99

2 oz Hot

$0.99

2 oz Hot/Lemon Pepper

$0.99

2 oz Hot/Yaki

$0.99

2 oz House

$0.99

2 oz KY Bourbon

$0.99

2 oz Lemon Pepper

$0.99

2 oz Mango Habanero

$0.99

2 oz Medium

$0.99

2 oz Mild

$0.99

2 oz Nashville Hot

$0.99

2 oz Ray Ray

$0.99

2 oz Sweet Heat

$0.99

2 oz Teriyaki

$0.99

Condiments

1 pc Toast

$0.99

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.99

To-Go Cutlery