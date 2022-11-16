Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cledis

1011 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cledis Burger
Truffle Shuffle Fries
Bleu Berry Smash

Signature Burgers

Cledis Burger

$7.99

smash burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Cledis sauce

Oklahoma Smash

$7.99

traditional Oklahoma smashed onion burger, American cheese, pickle, Cledis sauce

Morning Deets

$9.99

smash burger, American cheese, bacon, fried egg, hash brown, Duke's mayo, ketchup

Italian Stallion

$9.99

smash burger, pepperoni, marinara sauce, fried mozzarella, Parmesan cheese

Georgia Caprese

$9.99

smash burger, fried mozzarella, basil pesto, peach preserves, balsamic drizzle

Tioga Ranch

$8.99

smash burger, American cheese, bacon, pickle fries, ranch dressing

Skippy Thai Yay

$9.99

smash burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, Thai peanut butter sauce, cowboy candy

Bleu Berry Smash

$9.99

grilled onion smash burger, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, bourbon strawberry jam

Shroom Boom

$8.99

grilled onion smash burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms, boom boom sauce

Bandito Smash

$8.99

grilled onion smash burger taco, bacon, pepper jack cheese, cowboy candy, bandito sauce

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Truffle Shuffle Fries

$5.50

Tioga Fries

$5.50

Fried Mozzarella

$5.99

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fry

$5.50

Extras

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Cowboy Candy

$0.50

Basil Pesto

$1.00

Pepperoni

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

Cledis Sauce

$0.50

PB Thai Sauce

$0.50

Bandito Sauce

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Bourbon Strawberry Jam

$0.50

Peach Preserves

$0.50

Sodas and Koozies

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Dasani

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Koozie

$2.00

Cheesecake Scoop

$4.99

T-Shirt

Love And Burgers

$25.99

Red Logo

$25.99

Hoodie

Red Logo

$44.99

Hats

Embroidered Hats

$29.99

Printed Hats

$24.99

Koozie

Red

$1.99

Brick

$1.99

Navy

$1.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Different Approach to Hunger

Website

Location

1011 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

