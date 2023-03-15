A map showing the location of Coffee Jerks Yukon NEWView gallery

Coffee Jerks Yukon NEW



No reviews yet

825 East Main Street

Yukon, OK 73099

Popular Items

Iced Caramel Creek
Strawberry Matcha Frozen Latte
Toasted Vanilla Oat Milk Cold Latte

Coffee & More

NEW DRINKS

Toasted Vanilla Oat Milk Cold Latte

Toasted Vanilla Oat Milk Cold Latte

$5.75+
Cinnamon Honey Oat Milk Iced Espresso

Cinnamon Honey Oat Milk Iced Espresso

$5.75+
Cinnamon Honey Oat Milk Hot Latte

Cinnamon Honey Oat Milk Hot Latte

$5.75+
Strawberry Matcha Frozen Latte

Strawberry Matcha Frozen Latte

$5.65+

Most Popular

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle

Iced Caramel Creek

Iced Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Iced Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and White Chocolate

Caramel Creek Frappe

Caramel Creek Frappe

$4.20+
Coffee Jerks Frappe

Coffee Jerks Frappe

$4.35+
Cinnamon Toast Frappe

Cinnamon Toast Frappe

$4.35+
PB Fit

PB Fit

$6.40+

Cold Holiday Drinks

Buddy's Latte

Buddy's Latte

$4.99+

Iced with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon, topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting

Peppermint Bark Cold Brew

Peppermint Bark Cold Brew

$4.99+

Mocha with peppermint and cold foam with peppermint shavings.

Christmas Campfire

Christmas Campfire

$5.05+

iced caramel with toasted marshmallow, topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam.

Gingerbread Chai Latte

Gingerbread Chai Latte

$4.99+

Iced Chai with gingerbread, topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting.

Hot Holiday Drinks

Hot Gingerbread Chai Latte

Hot Gingerbread Chai Latte

$4.99+

Hot Chai with gingerbread, topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting.

Hot Peppermint Mocha

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+
Hot Buddy's Latte

Hot Buddy's Latte

$4.99+

Hot Latte with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon, topped with cold foam and cinnamon dusting

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.70+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.99+
Iced Antlers Mocha

Iced Antlers Mocha

$3.99+

Dark Chocolate Mocha with Caramel Sauce

Iced Candy Bar Latte

Iced Candy Bar Latte

$4.65+

Choose your candy bar for iced deliciousness

Iced Caramel Creek

Iced Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Iced Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and White Chocolate

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.05+

Iced latte with your choice of flavor(s)

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.35+

Dark Chocolate Mocha over Ice

Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$4.35+
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$3.90+

Hot Coffee

Americano

Americano

$2.99+
Antlers Mocha

Antlers Mocha

$4.05+

Dark Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.05+
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.35+
Candy Bar Latte

Candy Bar Latte

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.40+
Caramel Creek

Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Vanilla Latte with Caramel Drizzle

Cinnamon Toast Latte

Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+
Coffee Jerks Mocha

Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.40+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.35+

Coffee Frappes

Antlers Mocha Frappe

Antlers Mocha Frappe

$4.05+

Dark Chocolate Mocha with Caramel Drizzle

Candy Bar Frappe

Candy Bar Frappe

$4.75+
Caramel Creek Frappe

Caramel Creek Frappe

$4.20+
Cinnamon Toast Frappe

Cinnamon Toast Frappe

$4.35+
Coffee Jerks Frappe

Coffee Jerks Frappe

$4.35+
Latte Frappe

Latte Frappe

$4.05+
Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.35+
White Mocha Frappe

White Mocha Frappe

$4.35+

Energizers

Berry Mango

Berry Mango

$4.99+

Mixed Berry, Mango with coconut milk

Coconut Dragon

Coconut Dragon

$4.99+

Dragon Fruit, coconut with coconut milk

O Peachy

O Peachy

$4.99+

Peach, Raspberry with coconut milk

Strawberry Ice

Strawberry Ice

$4.99+

Strawberry and Cream with coconut milk

Tropical Lemonade

Tropical Lemonade

$4.99+

Tropical Flavors, Lemonade with coconut milk

Coffee Protein Shakes

Caramel Crunches

Caramel Crunches

$6.45+

Sugar free caramel with whey or vegan protein powder

Guiltless Snickers

Guiltless Snickers

$6.45+

Sugar free snickers with whey or vegan protein powder

Mocha O Mania

Mocha O Mania

$6.45+

Sugar free mocha with whey or vegan protein powder

Muscle Up Mocha

Muscle Up Mocha

$6.45+

Sugar free mocha with peanut butter and whey or vegan protein powder

PB Fit

PB Fit

$6.40+
Protein Frappe

Protein Frappe

$5.75+
The White Goodman

The White Goodman

$6.45+

Sugar free white chocolate

Top Guns

Top Guns

$6.45+

Sugar free white chocolate with caramel drizzle

Creme Frappes

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.05+
Hot Chocolate Freeze

Hot Chocolate Freeze

$4.05+
Strawberry Freeze

Strawberry Freeze

$4.05+
Vanilla Creme Regular

Vanilla Creme Regular

$3.95+

Kids

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.65
Kids Flavored Creme

Kids Flavored Creme

$2.65
Kids Fruit Smoothie

Kids Fruit Smoothie

$2.65
Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.65
Kids Hot Chocolate Freeze

Kids Hot Chocolate Freeze

$2.65
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$1.50
Kids Strawberry Ice

Kids Strawberry Ice

$2.65

Smoothies

Berry Sanders

Berry Sanders

$6.20+

Strawberry & Banana blended with whey or vegan protein powder

Berry Switzer

Berry Switzer

$6.20+

Mixed Berry blended with whey or vegan protein powder.

Birthday Everyday

Birthday Everyday

$6.20+

Vanilla cake and whey or vegan protein powder

Elvis Schwarzenegger

Elvis Schwarzenegger

$6.20+

Strawberry & Banana with PB and whey or vegan protein powder

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+
Matcha Man

Matcha Man

$6.20+

Matcha tea and vanilla with whey or vegan protein powder

Peach On The Beach

Peach On The Beach

$6.20+

Peach mango and whey or vegan protein powder

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

$6.20+

Peach mango, and strawberry & banana with whey or vegan protein powder

Teas

Chai Frappe

$4.10+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.10+

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.10+

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.99+

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Iced Tea

$2.10+

London Fog

$3.95+

Matcha Frappe

$4.10+

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.75

Seasonal

Barbie

Barbie

$4.45+

Iced White Mocha, Raspberry with strawberry cold foam

Ken

Ken

$3.99+

Cold brew with vanilla and half & half

Food

Food

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

Sausage, egg, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

Bacon, egg, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Potato Breakfast Burrito

Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

Egg, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Waffle Calzone

Breakfast Waffle Calzone

$5.50

Sausage, egg, and cheese stuffed maple flavored waffle

Breakfast English Muffin

Breakfast English Muffin

$4.85

Egg, ham, and cheese on a English Muffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$5.25

Sausage patty, egg, and cheese on a flaky crisp biscuit

Grab & Go Snacks

Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$2.75
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.50
Protein Balls

Protein Balls

$3.00

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Scones

$3.25

Merchandise & Catering

Merchandise

2/$40 Hats

$40.00

Coffee Beans

$12.99

Coffee Mug

$10.00

French Press

$24.95

K Cups

$10.99

Sweater

$30.00

Tee Shirt

$15.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

825 East Main Street, Yukon, OK 73099

