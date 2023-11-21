Restaurant info

Do you want to challenge your friends to a battle of wits? How about build a railroad empire? Let's trade some bricks for sheep!!! Stop by and play games with your friends or even make new ones! We have over 400 board game to choose from, everything from Catan, Ticket to Ride or Monopoly and many more. We are not just a board game shop but also a restaurant, we have pizza, subs, sandwiches, salads, and even pasta. We also carry gamer snacks like popcorn, mac n cheese bites, soft pretzels and more! Wet your whistle with our creamy milkshakes or smoothies or have a hot beverage such as a tea, coffee or an espresso.