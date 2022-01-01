Columbia Inn Restaurant
No reviews yet
29 Main Rd
Montville, NJ 07045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
with our Special Tomato Sauce
Create Your Own
BBQ Chicken Pizza (a House Specialty)
with sliced Red Onion, Cilantro & Smoked Mozzarella Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Breast
Chicken Parm Pizza
Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
with tender slices of Eggplant, Marsala Mushrooms, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses.
Homemade Pesto Pizza
with Basil, Pignoli Nuts, Mozzrella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Mixed Grill Vegetarian Pizza
Mixed grilled Vegetables (including Zucchini, Red Onion, Red & Green Peppers & Eggplant) with Smoked Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce.
Pizza Amatriciana
with Italian Bacon, Onions and Fresh Tomato Sauce topped with Melted Mozzrella Cheese.
Pizza Bianca
(White Pizza) with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses.
Pizza Columbia
A Traditional Cheese Pizza topped with Pepperoni, Peppers, Onions and Fresh Garlic.
Pizza Regina Margherita
Fresh Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Proscuitto Crude Pizza
Fresh Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with Prosciutto and fresh Arugula after cooking and drizzled with olive oil.
Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza
Smothered with Mozzarella & Fresh Tomato Sauce.
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, roasted Garlic, sweet White Onions, Oregano & Italian Parsley with a White Wine & Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce.
Pizza Franco
Cauliflower Pizza
Plain Bar Pie
Create Your Own Bar Pie
Special Bar Pie
Frozen Plain
Frozen Pepperoni
Frozen Special
Nutella Pizza
Nutella, strawberries & pignoli nuts
Berrylicious Pizza
Blueberries, custard & white chocolate
Nutella Slice
Berrylicious Slice
Half Specialty Pizza
Specials
Soup of Day
Pink Moon Oysters
Wedge Salad
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Smoked Trout
Shrimp Beeps
Breaded Portobello
Short Rib
Manila Clams
Cin Cin Calamari
Broccoli Rape & Sausage
Tripe Napoletana
Shrimp Risotto
Schiafetoni
Chicken Saltimbocca
Salmon
St. Peter Fish
Lobster Meat
Chilean Sea Bass
Pork Ossobuco
Sirloin Steak Au Poivre
Shirt Columbia Inn
COURSE
NA Beverages
7UP
Root Beer
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Cranberry/Club
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Cappucino
Espresso
Double Espresso
Herbal Tea
Hot Tea
Acqua Panna
Sm Pellegrino
Med Pellegrino
Large Pellegrino
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Beer
Blue Moon Wheat Ale
Chimay
Guinness Stout
Spaten Octoberfest
Von Trapp Lager
Bell's Amber Ale
Stella Artois
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Pumqueen
Icarus IPA
Mermaid Pilsner
Amstel Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Doc's Draft Hard Ciders
Fishers Island Lemonade
Heineken
Heineken N/A
Imperial Pumking
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Peroni
Timmy's Beer
White Claw Mango
Yuengling
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Peach
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Lime
Hign Noon Watermelon
Shipwreckers Creamsicle
Shipwreckers Coconut
Wine
Carafe Red Wine
Carafe White Wine
Carafe Red Sangria
Carafe White Sangria
GLS LaMarca Prosecco Brut Sparkling
GLS LaMarca Rose Sparkling
GLS Prost Riesling, Germany
GLS Calpasaldo Pinot Grigio, IT
GLS Matua Sauvignon Blanc, CA
GLS Bastianich Friulano Vini Orsone, Friuli, IT
GLS Martin Ray Chardonnay, CA
GLS House Rancho Rodeo Chardonnay
GLS White Zinfandel
GLS Cavit Moscato
Gls Deloach Chardonnay
GLS Ruffino Chianti, IT RED WINES
GLS Angeline Pinot Noir, CA
GLS DeLoach Pinot Noir, CA
GLS Bousquet Malbec
GLS Smith & Hook, Cabernet, Monterey, CA
GLS Hse Merlot Canyon Road
GLS House Cabernet Line 39
GLS Jean-Luc, Colombo Rose, FR
GLS Vanderpump Rose Cotes De Provence, FR
GLS Hse White Zinfandel
White Sangria
Red Sangria
Sangria To-Go
103 Flying Cloud Sauv Blanc
105 Lustig Gruner White
109 Prost Riesling, GR
113 Geisen Sauv Blanc
118 Lamothe-Bouscaut, Bordeaux, FR
114 Mesa Giunco Sardinia Vermentino, IT
110 Cavit Moscato, IT
120 Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio, Abruzzo, IT
123 Sonoma-Cutrer, Sonoma, CA
124 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio IT 375ml
126 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, IT 750ml
131 Drouhin Vaudon Chablis FR
132 The Critic Chardonnay
146 DeLoach Heritage Reserve CA
147 Kendall Jackson, Vintner's Reserve, CA 750ml
149 Kendall Jackson, Vintner's Reserve, CA 375ml
150 Skinnygirl White California Blend
151 Wente Morning Fog, Livermore Valley CA
189 Bastianich Friulano, Chardonnay, Friuli, IT
300 Piattelli Malbec. AR
307 Duckhorn Merlot, Napa Valley, CA 750 ml
308 Duckhorn Merlot, Napa Valley, CA 375 ml
313 Kendall Jackson, Vinter’s Reserve, CA 375ml
315 Kendall Jackson, Vinter’s Reserve, CA 750ml
318 Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, ‘20, SA
319 Castoro Cellars ‘17, Paso Robles, CA 375 ml
320 Alexander Valley Vineyards, CA 375ml
322 Charles Wetmore WENTE, CA 750ml
323 Charles Wetmore WENTE, CA 375ml
325 Flying Cloud, CA
333 Educated Guess Cabernet, Northeast, CA
340 Jacks House Cabernet Sauvignon CA
350 Alexander Valley Vineyards, CA ‘750 ml
352 Kendall Jackson, Vintner’s Reserve, CA 750ml
365 Burgess, Napa Valley CA
377 Whitehall Lane, CA 375ml
375 Whitehall Lane, CA 750ml
389 Alexander Valley Vineyard, CA 375ml
390 Alexander Valley Vineyard, CA 750ml
330 Rutherford Hill Cabernet, Napa, CA
361 Joel Gott, Napa Valley, CA
354 Faust, Napa Valley, CA, 375ml
360 Faust , Napa Valley, CA, 750ml
346 Hess Select, Allomi, Napa, CA ‘
505 Duckhorn Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA 375ml
334 Mount Veeder Winery, CA
371 Jordan, Alexander Valley, Napa, CA
382 Chateau Montelena, Calistoga, Napa, CA
397 Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley, CA
342 DeLoach Heritage Reserve,CA
310 Hahn Santa Lucia Highlands CA
353 Willakenzie Pinot Noir, OR
343 Drouhin Roserock Zephirine, OR
306 Domaine Drouhin, Dundee Hills, OR
331 Belle Gloss Las Alturas S.L. Highlands, CA
312 Jam Jar Sweet Red Blend, ‘19 SA
326 Conundrum Red ‘16, CA
341 Beronia Rioja Blend Crianza ‘17, SP 375ml
355 Rocca delle Macie Roccato, Sangiovese, ‘13, IT
349 Planeta Burdese, Sicily, IT
351 Il Fauno Di Arcanum Super Tuscan, IT
324 Ratti Barola Marcenasco IT
332 Ichore NegroAmaro MIALI, ’11, IT
338 Zaccagnini Montepulciano D’Abruzzo IT
344 Santa Cristina Toscana Chianti Tuscany, IT
314 Antinori Peppoli Chianti Classico Tuscany, IT
329 Ruffino Ducale Gold Chianti, Tuscany, ‘IT
309 Tedeschi Ripasso (Baby Amarone) Verona, IT
381 Tedeschi Amarone, Verona, IT 750ml
305 Alexander Valley Vineyards Zinfandel, CA
303 Stags’ Leap Winery Petite Sirah, CA
701 Franciscan Cabernet, CA
711 Stags’ Leap “The Leap” Cab Sauv, Napa, CA
713 Freemark Cabernet, Napa, CA
106 Whispering Angel Rose
108 Jean-Luc Colombo, FR
112 Vanderpump Rose Cotes De Provence FR
101 LaMarca Prosecco, 750’s ‘20. IT
102 LaMarca Prosecco, 187’s, ‘20, IT
104 LaMarca Rose 187's Prosecco,IT
107 LaMarca Rose 750 Prosecco Rose
116 Dopff & Irion Rose Brut, FR
111 Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Brut
142 Cambria Chardonnay ‘15, CA
115 Pazo de San MAURO Albarino, ‘17,White, SP
311 California 37 Cab Sauv, ‘19 CA
336 Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cabernet Franc,’19 CA
345 Ricasoli Casalferro Super Tuscan ‘10, IT
Liquor
House Rye
House Bourbon
Angel’s Envy
Basil Hayden
Blanton’s Single Barrel
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Green
Bulleit Orange
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jefferson’s Reserve
Jim Beam
Journeyman Featherbone
Knob Creek
Maker’s Mark
Old Grandad
Proper Tweleve
Russell’s Single Barrel
Seagrams VO
Woodford Reserve
Southern Comfort
Screwball
Howler Head
Great Jones Bourbon
Brandy
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
Hennessy V.S.
Courvoisier V.S.
Caol Ila 12 Year
Dalmore 15 Year
Dalwhinnie 15 Year
Glenfiddich 12 Year
Glenfiddich 15 Year
Glenlivet 12 Year
Glenmorangie 12
Glenmorangie Gold
Highland Park 12 Year
Laphroaig 10 Year
Macallan 12 Year
Oban 14 Year
Porto 10
Porto 15
Porto 20
Talisker 10 Year
The Balvenie 12 Year
The Singleton 12 Year
Scotch
Chivas Regal
Cutty Sark
Dewars White Label
J.B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto
Anisette
Aperol
Apple Jack
Averna
B&B
Bailey's
Blackberry BR
Campari
Chambord
Conintreau
CR Cacao
CR Menthe GR
CR Menthe WT
DiSaronno
Drambuie
Dry Sack
Dubonet
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Grappa Julia
Harvey's
Irish Mist
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Marie Brizzard
Masmassenez Berry
Massluna VK
Melon Ball
Nutty Irish
Sambuca Black
Sambuca Molinara
Sambuca Molinari, Black, Caffee
Stregga
Tia Maria
TSTD Almond
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Godiva Chocolate
Bellini Martini
Mandarin Cosmopolitan
Maker's Orange Martini
Pear Martini
French Martini
Cucumber Mint Martini
VIP on the Rocks
VIP Martini
VIP Bottle
VIP W\BOX
VIP 16OZ TOGO
Espresso Martini
Chocolate Martini
Aperol Spritz
Peach Orange Blossom
Mediterrean Mule
New Jersey Mule
Classic Mule
Jalapeno Margarita
Chipotle Margarita
Habanero Margarita
New York Manhattan
Dark N Stormy
Winter Rose
Pumpkin Martini
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Mango
Absolut Peppar
Beluga
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Effen Cucumber
Figenza
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel Peach Orange
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Skyy Watermelon
Stoli
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Raspberry
Tito's
Stoli O
Stoli Blueberry
3 Olives Grape
3 Olives Espresso
Firefly Tea
V.I.P Rocks
V.I.P Martini Up
V.I.P To-Go 16oz
VIP BOTTLE
VIP W\BOX
Amaretto Sour
Apple Martini
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Choc Martini
Columbia Sun
Cosmopolitan
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Green Tea Shot
Hemmingway Daiguiri
Hot Toddy
Kamakazi
Key Lime
Kirr
Kirr Royale
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Paloma
Pumpking Martini
Rob Roy
Rum Collins
Rusty Nail
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Sloe Gin Fizz
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Transfusion
Virgin Mary
Vodka Collins
White Russian
Old Fashioned
Negroni
Scotch Sour
Nutty Irishmen
Whiskey Sour
Tequila
Avion Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Patron Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
123 Organic
Espolon Anejo
Teremana Blanco
Patron Silver
Patron Cafe
Ouzo Mexta
Espolon Reposado
1800 Coconut
Casamigos Reposado
Teremana Reposado
Tanteo Jalapeno
Tanteo Habanero
Tanteo Chipotle
Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanquerey
Rum
Bacardi
Capt Morgan
Malibu
Myers Dark Rum
Sailor Jerry
Mt. Gay
Dessert
Berrylicious Slice
Blueberries, custard & white chocolate
Nutella Slice
Nutella, strawberries & pignoli nuts
Cannoli
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse
Hot Chocolate Cheesecake
Lava Cake
Peanut Butter Mousse
Pop Rocks Puff Pastry
Red Velvet Cheesecake Explosion
Strawberry Shortcake
S’mores Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Toasted Almond Cream Cake
Bread Pudding
Tartufo
Dessert Pizza
Coffees
Hot & Cold Appetizers C
Cold Antipasto
A variety of Italian meats and cheeses with tomatoes, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella
Bruschetta
Diced tomato and onion spread topped with Provolone cheese wrapped with Prosciutto
Eggplant Rollantini
Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese & baked with a hearty tomato sauce and melted Mozzarella
Baby Meatballs
Choose between our special Balsamic Sauce and fresh sliced garlic or our Traditional Marinara Sauce
Cheese Platter
Assorted Italian cheeses
Fried Calamari
Served with Marinara sauce and Lemon wedges
Zuppa di Mussels
Served with a zesty Marinara Sauce or White Wine, Garlic & Lemon Sauce
Clams Casino
Bacon in stuffing
Clams Oregenato
Shrimp Cocktail
Large shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce and Lemon
Zuppa di Clams
Served with a zesty Marinara Sauce or White Wine, Garlic & Lemon Sauce
Salads C
House Salad
Iceberg, Radicchio, Endive, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Traditional Style with croutons.
Milano Salad
Romaine with Apple, Walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Honey Mustard Dressing.
Columbia Salad
Romaine, Endive, Radicchio, Pears, tomatoes, cucumbers & GorgonzolaCheese with our House Vinaigrette.
Amalfi Salad
Arugula, Strawberries and Pignoli Nuts in a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Tri Color Salad
Arugula, Endive, Radicchio, tomatoes, cucumbers, with extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar.
Pastas C
Chicken C
Pollo Francese
Chicken Breast dipped in egg then sautéed in a White Wine and Lemon Sauce
Pollo Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Pollo Cacciatore
Chicken served with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and onions
Pollo Giambotta
Chicken Breast served mushrooms, sweet peppers & Sausage with wine and a zesty balsamic vinaigrette
Pollo Marsala
Sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala Wine
Pollo Piccata
Sauteed with lemon, butter, White Wine and Capers
Pollo Grigliato
Grilled chicken breast served with grilled vegetables
Pollo Aurora
Chicken tenders sauteed with wild mushrooms, fresh tomato and a Vodka pink cream sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken Fingers
Home made with our own bread crumbs and served with French fries
Veal C
Veal Marsala
Sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala Wine
Veal Piccata
Sauteed with lemon, butter, White Wine and Capers
Veal Nikola
Dipped in egg, topped with eggplant, sliced tomato and mozzarella, sauteed with Sherry Wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Veal Francese
Dipped in egg then sauteed in a White Wine and Lemon Sauce
Specialities C
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At the Columbia Inn, we value quality over quantity. Everything is cooked to order, and after being in business for over 25 years, we have established consistency in all of our dishes.
29 Main Rd, Montville, NJ 07045