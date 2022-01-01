Columbia Inn Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.95

with our Special Tomato Sauce

Create Your Own

$16.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza (a House Specialty)

$22.95

with sliced Red Onion, Cilantro & Smoked Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Buffalo Chicken Breast

Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.95

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

$19.95

with tender slices of Eggplant, Marsala Mushrooms, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses.

Homemade Pesto Pizza

$24.95

with Basil, Pignoli Nuts, Mozzrella and Parmesan Cheeses.

Mixed Grill Vegetarian Pizza

$19.95

Mixed grilled Vegetables (including Zucchini, Red Onion, Red & Green Peppers & Eggplant) with Smoked Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce.

Pizza Amatriciana

$21.95

with Italian Bacon, Onions and Fresh Tomato Sauce topped with Melted Mozzrella Cheese.

Pizza Bianca

$20.95

(White Pizza) with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses.

Pizza Columbia

$20.95

A Traditional Cheese Pizza topped with Pepperoni, Peppers, Onions and Fresh Garlic.

Pizza Regina Margherita

$21.95

Fresh Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Proscuitto Crude Pizza

$23.95

Fresh Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with Prosciutto and fresh Arugula after cooking and drizzled with olive oil.

Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Smothered with Mozzarella & Fresh Tomato Sauce.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$22.95

Shrimp, roasted Garlic, sweet White Onions, Oregano & Italian Parsley with a White Wine & Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce.

Pizza Franco

$20.95

Cauliflower Pizza

$15.95

Plain Bar Pie

$10.95

Create Your Own Bar Pie

$12.00

Special Bar Pie

Frozen Plain

$9.95

Frozen Pepperoni

$10.95

Frozen Special

$12.95

Nutella Pizza

$29.95

Nutella, strawberries & pignoli nuts

Berrylicious Pizza

$39.95

Blueberries, custard & white chocolate

Nutella Slice

$7.95

Berrylicious Slice

$7.95

Half Specialty Pizza

Bread

Bread

Specials

Soup of Day

$5.50

Pink Moon Oysters

$16.95

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.95

Smoked Trout

$14.95

Shrimp Beeps

$15.95

Breaded Portobello

$12.95

Short Rib

$14.95

Manila Clams

$14.95

Cin Cin Calamari

$16.95

Broccoli Rape & Sausage

$12.95

Tripe Napoletana

$12.95

Shrimp Risotto

$24.95

Schiafetoni

$23.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.95

Salmon

$26.95

St. Peter Fish

$25.95

Lobster Meat

$28.95

Chilean Sea Bass

$31.95

Pork Ossobuco

$26.95

Sirloin Steak Au Poivre

$34.95

Shirt Columbia Inn

$35.00

NA Beverages

7UP

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Cranberry/Club

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cappucino

$3.95

Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$3.95

Herbal Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Sm Pellegrino

$3.75

Med Pellegrino

$5.50

Large Pellegrino

$7.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Beer

Blue Moon Wheat Ale

$6.75

Chimay

$9.95

Guinness Stout

$8.50

Spaten Octoberfest

$6.75

Von Trapp Lager

$6.75

Bell's Amber Ale

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.75

Pumqueen

$6.75

Icarus IPA

$6.75

Mermaid Pilsner

$6.75

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.25

Budweiser

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Doc's Draft Hard Ciders

$5.25

Fishers Island Lemonade

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$5.25

Imperial Pumking

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Peroni

$6.00

Timmy's Beer

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.25

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Lime

$7.00

Hign Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Shipwreckers Creamsicle

$7.00

Shipwreckers Coconut

$7.00

Wine

Carafe Red Wine

$15.95+

Carafe White Wine

$15.95+

Carafe Red Sangria

$15.95+

Carafe White Sangria

$15.95+

GLS LaMarca Prosecco Brut Sparkling

$9.95

GLS LaMarca Rose Sparkling

$9.95

GLS Prost Riesling, Germany

$9.95

GLS Calpasaldo Pinot Grigio, IT

$8.95

GLS Matua Sauvignon Blanc, CA

$10.95

GLS Bastianich Friulano Vini Orsone, Friuli, IT

$11.95

GLS Martin Ray Chardonnay, CA

$11.95

GLS House Rancho Rodeo Chardonnay

$8.95

GLS White Zinfandel

$8.95

GLS Cavit Moscato

$8.95

Gls Deloach Chardonnay

$10.95

GLS Ruffino Chianti, IT RED WINES

$8.95

GLS Angeline Pinot Noir, CA

$9.95

GLS DeLoach Pinot Noir, CA

$10.95

GLS Bousquet Malbec

$10.95

GLS Smith & Hook, Cabernet, Monterey, CA

$14.95

GLS Hse Merlot Canyon Road

$8.95

GLS House Cabernet Line 39

$8.95

GLS Jean-Luc, Colombo Rose, FR

$9.95

GLS Vanderpump Rose Cotes De Provence, FR

$12.95

GLS Hse White Zinfandel

$8.95

White Sangria

$9.95

Red Sangria

$9.95

Sangria To-Go

$14.95

103 Flying Cloud Sauv Blanc

$35.00

105 Lustig Gruner White

$26.00

109 Prost Riesling, GR

$27.00

113 Geisen Sauv Blanc

$35.00

118 Lamothe-Bouscaut, Bordeaux, FR

$50.00

114 Mesa Giunco Sardinia Vermentino, IT

$45.00

110 Cavit Moscato, IT

$25.00

120 Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio, Abruzzo, IT

$35.00

123 Sonoma-Cutrer, Sonoma, CA

$50.00

124 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio IT 375ml

$31.00

126 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, IT 750ml

$58.00

131 Drouhin Vaudon Chablis FR

$42.00

132 The Critic Chardonnay

$42.00

146 DeLoach Heritage Reserve CA

$29.00

147 Kendall Jackson, Vintner's Reserve, CA 750ml

$36.00

149 Kendall Jackson, Vintner's Reserve, CA 375ml

$19.00

150 Skinnygirl White California Blend

$35.00

151 Wente Morning Fog, Livermore Valley CA

$32.00

189 Bastianich Friulano, Chardonnay, Friuli, IT

$39.00

300 Piattelli Malbec. AR

$25.00

307 Duckhorn Merlot, Napa Valley, CA 750 ml

$104.00

308 Duckhorn Merlot, Napa Valley, CA 375 ml

$52.00

313 Kendall Jackson, Vinter’s Reserve, CA 375ml

$19.00

315 Kendall Jackson, Vinter’s Reserve, CA 750ml

$39.00

318 Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, ‘20, SA

$69.00

319 Castoro Cellars ‘17, Paso Robles, CA 375 ml

$18.00

320 Alexander Valley Vineyards, CA 375ml

$25.00

322 Charles Wetmore WENTE, CA 750ml

$60.00

323 Charles Wetmore WENTE, CA 375ml

$30.00

325 Flying Cloud, CA

$35.00

333 Educated Guess Cabernet, Northeast, CA

$42.00

340 Jacks House Cabernet Sauvignon CA

$30.00

350 Alexander Valley Vineyards, CA ‘750 ml

$45.00

352 Kendall Jackson, Vintner’s Reserve, CA 750ml

$39.00

365 Burgess, Napa Valley CA

$79.00

377 Whitehall Lane, CA 375ml

$40.00

375 Whitehall Lane, CA 750ml

$79.00

389 Alexander Valley Vineyard, CA 375ml

$25.00

390 Alexander Valley Vineyard, CA 750ml

$48.00

330 Rutherford Hill Cabernet, Napa, CA

$94.00

361 Joel Gott, Napa Valley, CA

$96.00

354 Faust, Napa Valley, CA, 375ml

$58.00

360 Faust , Napa Valley, CA, 750ml

$112.00

346 Hess Select, Allomi, Napa, CA ‘

$114.00

505 Duckhorn Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA 375ml

$62.00

334 Mount Veeder Winery, CA

$130.00

371 Jordan, Alexander Valley, Napa, CA

$138.00

382 Chateau Montelena, Calistoga, Napa, CA

$120.00

397 Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley, CA

$165.00

342 DeLoach Heritage Reserve,CA

$29.00

310 Hahn Santa Lucia Highlands CA

$44.00

353 Willakenzie Pinot Noir, OR

$65.00

343 Drouhin Roserock Zephirine, OR

$95.00

306 Domaine Drouhin, Dundee Hills, OR

$74.00

331 Belle Gloss Las Alturas S.L. Highlands, CA

$120.00

312 Jam Jar Sweet Red Blend, ‘19 SA

$69.00

326 Conundrum Red ‘16, CA

$69.00

341 Beronia Rioja Blend Crianza ‘17, SP 375ml

$18.00

355 Rocca delle Macie Roccato, Sangiovese, ‘13, IT

$78.00

349 Planeta Burdese, Sicily, IT

$75.00

351 Il Fauno Di Arcanum Super Tuscan, IT

$68.00

324 Ratti Barola Marcenasco IT

$95.00

332 Ichore NegroAmaro MIALI, ’11, IT

$39.00

338 Zaccagnini Montepulciano D’Abruzzo IT

$35.00

344 Santa Cristina Toscana Chianti Tuscany, IT

$33.00

314 Antinori Peppoli Chianti Classico Tuscany, IT

$49.00

329 Ruffino Ducale Gold Chianti, Tuscany, ‘IT

$84.00

309 Tedeschi Ripasso (Baby Amarone) Verona, IT

$40.00

381 Tedeschi Amarone, Verona, IT 750ml

$88.00

305 Alexander Valley Vineyards Zinfandel, CA

$42.00

303 Stags’ Leap Winery Petite Sirah, CA

$75.00

701 Franciscan Cabernet, CA

$34.00

711 Stags’ Leap “The Leap” Cab Sauv, Napa, CA

$140.00

713 Freemark Cabernet, Napa, CA

$115.00

106 Whispering Angel Rose

$40.00

108 Jean-Luc Colombo, FR

$28.00

112 Vanderpump Rose Cotes De Provence FR

$49.00

101 LaMarca Prosecco, 750’s ‘20. IT

$32.00

102 LaMarca Prosecco, 187’s, ‘20, IT

$9.95

104 LaMarca Rose 187's Prosecco,IT

$9.95

107 LaMarca Rose 750 Prosecco Rose

$32.00

116 Dopff & Irion Rose Brut, FR

$40.00

111 Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Brut

$120.00

142 Cambria Chardonnay ‘15, CA

$40.00

115 Pazo de San MAURO Albarino, ‘17,White, SP

$28.00

311 California 37 Cab Sauv, ‘19 CA

$32.00

336 Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cabernet Franc,’19 CA

$50.00

345 Ricasoli Casalferro Super Tuscan ‘10, IT

$85.00

Liquor

House Rye

$7.95

House Bourbon

$7.95

Angel’s Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$12.95

Blanton’s Single Barrel

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Green

$11.00

Bulleit Orange

$11.00

Bushmills

$8.95

Canadian Club

$8.50

Crown Royal

$10.95

Eagle Rare

$12.95

Fireball

$7.95

Jack Daniel's

$8.95

Jameson

$8.95

Jefferson’s Reserve

$9.25

Jim Beam

$7.95

Journeyman Featherbone

$9.25

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker’s Mark

$11.50

Old Grandad

$9.95

Proper Tweleve

$10.95

Russell’s Single Barrel

$12.95

Seagrams VO

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$7.95

Screwball

$6.50

Howler Head

$8.95

Great Jones Bourbon

$9.00

Brandy

$7.95

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$12.95

Hennessy V.S.

$11.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$14.00

Caol Ila 12 Year

$12.00

Dalmore 15 Year

$13.95

Dalwhinnie 15 Year

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$17.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

Glenmorangie 12

$12.50

Glenmorangie Gold

$11.95

Highland Park 12 Year

$14.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$15.00

Macallan 12 Year

$19.00

Oban 14 Year

$18.00

Porto 10

$10.00

Porto 15

$14.00

Porto 20

$18.00

Talisker 10 Year

$16.00

The Balvenie 12 Year

$16.95

The Singleton 12 Year

$14.85

Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$12.50

Cutty Sark

$8.95

Dewars White Label

$8.95

J.B

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.95

Amaretto

$7.95

Anisette

$7.95

Aperol

$10.50

Apple Jack

$7.75

Averna

$8.95

B&B

$8.75

Bailey's

$8.95

Blackberry BR

$7.95

Campari

$8.50

Chambord

$9.50

Conintreau

$9.50

CR Cacao

$7.95

CR Menthe GR

$7.95

CR Menthe WT

$7.95

DiSaronno

$8.95

Drambuie

$8.95

Dry Sack

$8.50

Dubonet

$8.50

Fernet Branca

$8.50

Frangelico

$9.95

Galliano

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.95

Grappa Julia

$7.95

Harvey's

$9.50

Irish Mist

$8.95

Kahlua

$8.50

Lemoncello

$8.50

Licor 43

$8.50

Marie Brizzard

$8.50

Masmassenez Berry

$8.25

Massluna VK

$5.75

Melon Ball

$7.50

Nutty Irish

$8.95

Sambuca Black

$8.95

Sambuca Molinara

$8.95

Sambuca Molinari, Black, Caffee

$8.95

Stregga

$7.50

Tia Maria

$8.95

TSTD Almond

$8.50

Vermouth Dry

$6.00

Vermouth Sweet

$6.75

Godiva Chocolate

$9.95

Bellini Martini

$12.95

Mandarin Cosmopolitan

$12.95

Maker's Orange Martini

$12.95

Pear Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$12.95

Cucumber Mint Martini

$12.95

VIP on the Rocks

$11.00

VIP Martini

$12.50

VIP Bottle

$30.00

VIP W\BOX

$45.00

VIP 16OZ TOGO

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$12.95

Chocolate Martini

$12.95

Aperol Spritz

$12.95

Peach Orange Blossom

$12.95

Mediterrean Mule

$12.95

New Jersey Mule

$12.95

Classic Mule

$12.95

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.95

Chipotle Margarita

$12.95

Habanero Margarita

$12.95

New York Manhattan

$12.95

Dark N Stormy

$12.95

Winter Rose

$12.95

Pumpkin Martini

$12.95

Vodka

$7.95

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Mango

$9.00

Absolut Peppar

$9.00

Beluga

$11.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.95

Ciroc

$11.95

Effen Cucumber

$10.95

Figenza

$9.95

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.95

Ketel Peach Orange

$11.95

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$11.95

Skyy Watermelon

$6.50

Stoli

$8.95

Stoli Vanilla

$8.95

Stoli Raspberry

$8.95

Tito's

$10.00

Stoli O

$8.95

Stoli Blueberry

$8.95

3 Olives Grape

$8.95

3 Olives Espresso

$8.95

Firefly Tea

$8.95

V.I.P Rocks

$11.00

V.I.P Martini Up

$12.95

V.I.P To-Go 16oz

$15.00

VIP BOTTLE

$30.00

VIP W\BOX

$45.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.95

Apple Martini

$11.95

Baybreeze

$7.95

Black Russian

$7.95

Bloody Mary

$11.95

Brandy Alexander

$11.95

Choc Martini

$11.95

Columbia Sun

$13.95

Cosmopolitan

$11.95

Fuzzy Navel

$7.95

Gibson

$8.95

Gimlet

$8.95

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hemmingway Daiguiri

$9.95

Hot Toddy

$9.95

Kamakazi

$7.95

Key Lime

$11.95

Kirr

$9.95

Kirr Royale

$11.50

Lemondrop Martini

$11.95

Long Island

$10.00

Madras

$8.95

Mai Tai

$8.95

Manhattan

$8.95

Margarita

$10.95

Martini

$11.00

Midori Sour

$8.95

Mimosa

$9.95

Mojito

$11.95

Moscow Mule

$9.95

Paloma

$9.95

Pumpking Martini

$11.95

Rob Roy

$9.95

Rum Collins

$6.95

Rusty Nail

$9.95

Seabreeze

$8.95

Sex on the Beach

$6.95

Sloe Gin Fizz

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.95

Tom Collins

$7.95

Transfusion

$9.95

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Vodka Collins

$7.95

White Russian

$8.95

Old Fashioned

$10.95

Negroni

$10.95

Scotch Sour

$7.50

Nutty Irishmen

$8.95

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

Tequila

$7.95

Avion Silver

$9.95

Casamigos Blanco

$12.95

Casamigos Anejo

$12.95

Patron Anejo

$12.95

Espolon Blanco

$11.95

Casamigos Reposado

$12.95

123 Organic

$9.95

Espolon Anejo

$11.95

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.95

Patron Cafe

$9.95

Ouzo Mexta

$8.95

Espolon Reposado

$12.95

1800 Coconut

$8.95

Casamigos Reposado

$13.50

Teremana Reposado

$11.95

Tanteo Jalapeno

$9.95

Tanteo Habanero

$9.95

Tanteo Chipotle

$9.95

Gin

$7.95

Aviation

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.95

Hendricks

$10.95

Tanquerey

$8.95

Rum

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.95

Capt Morgan

$8.95

Malibu

$8.95

Myers Dark Rum

$7.95

Sailor Jerry

$9.95

Mt. Gay

$7.95

Dessert

Berrylicious Slice

$7.95

Blueberries, custard & white chocolate

Nutella Slice

$7.95

Nutella, strawberries & pignoli nuts

Cannoli

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Hot Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.95

Lava Cake

$7.95

Peanut Butter Mousse

$6.95

Pop Rocks Puff Pastry

$4.95

Red Velvet Cheesecake Explosion

$6.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.95

S’mores Cheesecake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Tartufo

$6.95

Dessert Pizza

Nutella Slice

$7.95

Nutella, strawberries & pignoli nuts

Berrylicious Slice

$7.95

Blueberries, custard & white chocolate

Nutella Pizza

$29.95

Nutella, strawberries & pignoli nuts

Berrylicious Pizza

$39.95

Blueberries, custard & white chocolate

Coffees

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso

$2.95

Mexican

$7.50

Jamaican

$7.50

Irish

$7.50

Dbl Espresso

$4.95

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Teas

Tea

$2.75

Herbal Tea

$3.25

Hot & Cold Appetizers C

Cold Antipasto

$45.00+

A variety of Italian meats and cheeses with tomatoes, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella

Bruschetta

$45.00+

Diced tomato and onion spread topped with Provolone cheese wrapped with Prosciutto

Eggplant Rollantini

$45.00+

Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese & baked with a hearty tomato sauce and melted Mozzarella

Baby Meatballs

$60.00+

Choose between our special Balsamic Sauce and fresh sliced garlic or our Traditional Marinara Sauce

Cheese Platter

$50.00+

Assorted Italian cheeses

Fried Calamari

$70.00+

Served with Marinara sauce and Lemon wedges

Zuppa di Mussels

$60.00+

Served with a zesty Marinara Sauce or White Wine, Garlic & Lemon Sauce

Clams Casino

$70.00+

Bacon in stuffing

Clams Oregenato

$70.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$75.00+

Large shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce and Lemon

Zuppa di Clams

$65.00+

Served with a zesty Marinara Sauce or White Wine, Garlic & Lemon Sauce

Salads C

House Salad

$25.00+

Iceberg, Radicchio, Endive, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$35.00+

Traditional Style with croutons.

Milano Salad

$35.00+

Romaine with Apple, Walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Honey Mustard Dressing.

Columbia Salad

$35.00+

Romaine, Endive, Radicchio, Pears, tomatoes, cucumbers & GorgonzolaCheese with our House Vinaigrette.

Amalfi Salad

$40.00+

Arugula, Strawberries and Pignoli Nuts in a Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Tri Color Salad

$40.00+

Arugula, Endive, Radicchio, tomatoes, cucumbers, with extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar.

Pastas C

Pink Vodka

$45.00+

Cream Sauce

Delicata

$70.00+

Cream Sauce with Shrimp & Mushrooms

Bolognese

$50.00+

Meat Sauce with Veal, Pork & Beef

Alfredo

$45.00+

Cream Sauce

Pomodoro

$45.00+

Tomato & Basil

Carbonara

$50.00+

Cream Sauce with Bacon & Onions

Amatriciana

$50.00+

Italian Bacon with Onions & Tomato

Chicken C

Pollo Francese

$65.00+

Chicken Breast dipped in egg then sautéed in a White Wine and Lemon Sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$60.00+

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Pollo Cacciatore

$65.00+

Chicken served with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and onions

Pollo Giambotta

$70.00+

Chicken Breast served mushrooms, sweet peppers & Sausage with wine and a zesty balsamic vinaigrette

Pollo Marsala

$65.00+

Sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala Wine

Pollo Piccata

$65.00+

Sauteed with lemon, butter, White Wine and Capers

Pollo Grigliato

$65.00+

Grilled chicken breast served with grilled vegetables

Pollo Aurora

$70.00+

Chicken tenders sauteed with wild mushrooms, fresh tomato and a Vodka pink cream sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Fingers

$50.00+

Home made with our own bread crumbs and served with French fries

Veal C

Veal Marsala

$70.00+

Sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala Wine

Veal Piccata

$70.00+

Sauteed with lemon, butter, White Wine and Capers

Veal Nikola

$75.00+

Dipped in egg, topped with eggplant, sliced tomato and mozzarella, sauteed with Sherry Wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$70.00+

Breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Veal Francese

$70.00+

Dipped in egg then sauteed in a White Wine and Lemon Sauce

Beef C

Filet Tips & Chicken Tenders

$90.00+

Specialities C

Sausage & Peppers

$50.00+

Pork Tenderloin

$55.00+

Seafood Paella with Chorizo

$100.00+

Cold Seafood Salad

$100.00+

Zuppa di Pesce

$120.00+

Risotto C

Chicken

$60.00+

Shrimp

$70.00+

Mashed Potatoes & Carrots

$40.00+

Mixed Vegetables

$40.00+

Desserts C

Assorted Mix

$40.00+

Carrot cake, Peanut Butter Silk, Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse Pie & Cannoli

