Lunch & Dinner

Oysters

Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
$14.00
Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
$24.00

Sizzling, chargrilled oysters saturated in an herb butter sauce, topped with a special blend of cheese.

2+2+2
$24.00
Bienville 1/2 Doz
$16.00
Rockefellar 1/2 Doz
$16.00
Bienville DOZEN
$27.00
Rockefeller DOZEN
$27.00

Appetizers

Blackened Gator
$15.00

Gator bites of tail meat blackened for a spicy kick. Remoulade dipping sauce

Boudin Balls
$13.00

Award winning boudin with Cajun seasoned pork and rice, Panko breaded and fried. Served with remoulade.

Cajun Eggrolls
$17.00

Three crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, smoked andouille, corn, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a dipping sauce

Crab Au Gratin
$16.00
Crabcake App
$20.00
Firecracker Shrimp
$14.00

Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce

Fried Gator
$15.00

Gator bites of tail meat fried with Remoulade dipping sauce

Fried Pickles
$10.00

Southern dill pickle slices, breaded and fried with our creole tomato dipping sauce

Garlic Shrimp Roll
$15.00
Blackened Shrimp Quesadillas
$14.00

Gumbos/Salads

Corn And Crab Cup
$8.00
Corn And Crab Bowl
$14.00
Seafood Gumbo Cup
$8.00

A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat

Seafood Gumbo Bowl
$14.00

A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup
$7.00

A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl
$13.00

A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage

Garden Salad
$9.00

Mixed greens topped with mixed cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad
$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cranberries, diced apples, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Salad
$17.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Oyster Salad
$20.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, tossed in ranch, topped with fried oysters and sliced avocados

Seafood Gumbo & Salad
$16.00
Seafood Gumbo & Caesar
$16.00
C&C Bisque & Salad
$16.00
C&C & Caesar
$16.00
C&S Gumbo & Salad
$15.00
C&S & Caesar
$15.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Side Caesar
$6.00

Cajun Kettle

Taste of New Orleans
$18.00

Three of the city's most enjoyed dishes. Red beans & rice, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and seafood gumbo (sides not included)

Taste of Acadiana
$18.00

Three of the Acadiana's most enjoyed dishes. Shrimp Etouffee, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and Chicken & Sausage gumbo (sides not included)

Crawfish Etouffee
$20.00

Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a rich and buttery Cajun stew, topped with white rice

Jambalaya
$17.00

Cajun style seasoned rice dish prepared with smoked andouille sausage, smoked chicken and tasso ham

Red Beans & Rice
$14.00

Creamy, slow cooked smokey red beans and andouille sausage, topped with white rice

Shrimp & Grits
$20.00

Platters and Pasta

Shrimp Platter
$23.00

Classic Southern, seasoned Gulf Shrimp, fried crisp and light.

Seafood Platter
$24.00

A combination of our classic fried Seafood with Gulf oysters, Gulf shrimp and Southern fried fish

Shrimp Pasta
$19.00

Sautéed Gulf shrimp and tasso (Cajun pork) tossed with linguine in a creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, Parmesan

Chicken Pasta
$18.00
Crabcake Pasta
$28.00
Fried Fish Platter
$20.00
Fried Oyster Platter
$26.00
Shrimp & Fish Platter
$20.00
Shrimp & Oyster Platter
$25.00
Fish & Oyster Platter
$24.00
Shrimp Scampi
$20.00
Pasta Primavera
$16.00

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger
$16.00

Bacon and onions seasoned and cooked down to make our signature Bacon Jam, topped with Swiss cheese

Coterie Burger
$15.00

Grilled beef tenderloin burger topped with cheddar cheese

NOLA Burger
$17.00

Beef patty topped with roast beef debris and Swiss cheese

Cajun Burger
$14.00

1/4 lb beef patty, 1/4 lb hot sausage patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, and creole tomato dressing

Po-Boys / Wraps / Sandwiches/Tacos

Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
King Club
$14.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Shrimp Po Boy
$14.00

Fresh Southern fried Gulf shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp Po Boy
$16.00

Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce

The Extra Napkins Po Boy
$16.00

Roast beef debris, ham, and turkey with cheese

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy
$16.00

Slow roasted beef soaked in savory, brown gravy

Surf & Turf Po Boy
$17.00

Roast Beef Debris topped with fried Gulf shrimp

Oyster Po Boy
$18.00

Fresh Southern Fried Gulf Oysters

Fried Fish Po Boy
$15.00
Jambalaya Wrap
$13.00
Veggie Wrap
$13.00
Royal Red Roll
$20.00
Shrimp Tacos
$15.00
Fish Tacos
$15.00
Blackened Chick Sand
$14.00

Specialties

The Napoleon
$24.00

Two Southern fried fish seasoned, rolled in corn flour, and fried to perfection, topped with crawfish andouille cream sauce

Parmesan Crusted Grouper
$28.00
Blackened Redfish
$28.00

A fresh Redfish fillet seasoned and seared New Orleans style

Royal Reds
$20.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding
$10.00

New Orleans family recipe rich in eggs, cream, and butter served warm with our signature bourbon sauce

Key Lime Pie
$9.00
Peanutbutter Pie
$9.00
Banana Foster Cheesecake
$10.00
Bourbon Pecan Pie
$9.00

Southern style pecan pie with shortbread crust and infused with the regional flavor of Kentucky Bourbon

Kids Menu

Kids One Pancake
$4.00
Kids Cheesy Egg
$4.00
Kids Pain Perdu
$4.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
Kids Burger
$6.00
Kids Shrimp
$7.00
Kids Mash Potatoes
$5.00
Kid Tenders
$7.00
Kid Fish Strips
$7.00Out of stock
Kid Juice
$1.00
Kid Milk
$1.00

Lagniappe

Fries
$4.00
Roasted Veggies
$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Brussel Sprouts
$6.00
Sub Brussel Srouts
$2.00
Grilled Onions
$1.00
Oyster Butter - 4oz
$2.00
Oyster Butter Bread
$5.00
Side French Bread
$1.50
Firecracker Sauce
$1.00
Cajun Sauce
$1.00
Craw Andou Sauce
$5.00
Pasta Sauce
$5.00
White Rice
$1.00
Kitchen Ticket
$250.00
Room Rental
$600.00
2oz Parmesan Chz
$1.00

Lagniappe - Protein

Redfish ONLY
$22.00
Catfish ONLY
$8.00
Chicken Breast ONLY
$6.00
Burger Patty ONLY
$7.00
Crab Cake ONLY
$7.00
Add Crab Meat
$8.00
Side of Oysters
$14.00
Side of Shrimp
$7.00
Side of Andouille
$5.00
Side Boudin
$5.00
Add Crab Meat
$7.00
Chicken Breast, fried ONLY
$7.00

Lagniappe - Kettle Sides & Subs

Sub Red Beans
$4.00
Sub Veggies
$3.00
Sub C&S Gumbo
$5.00
Sub Seafood Gumbo
$6.00
Sub Etouffee
$6.00
Cup of C&S Gumbo
$8.00
Cup of Seafood Gumbo
$9.00
Cup of Red Beans
$8.00
Cup of Jambalaya
$8.00
Cup of Etouffee
$9.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coffee
$3.50
Iced Coffee
$3.25
Iced Tea
$3.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Sweet Tea
$3.25
Milk
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Dr Pepper
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Root Beer
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Bottled Water
$2.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Virgin Mary
$5.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Cocktails & Coffee

Breakfast Bloody
$10.00
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
$10.00+
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Bourbon Milk Punch
$10.00
French Mimosa
$10.00+
Peach Bellini
$10.00+
Champagne
$8.00+

House Specialties

Big Easy
$11.00

Two eggs any style, served with bacon, potatoes, and a buttermilk biscuit

Beaucoup Breakfast
$15.00

Three eggs any style, served with bacon, sausage patties, pancakes, and a buttermilk biscuit

Crab Cake & Eggs
$18.00

A pan-sauteed jumbo lump crabcake over a fresh fried green tomato and remoulade dressing. Served with two eggs cooked any style

Shrimp & Grits
$17.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$12.00

NOLA Style Eggs Benedict

Ham Benedict
$14.00

Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Cake Benedict
$18.00

Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Breaux Bridge Benedict
$17.00

Award winning boudin topped with shrimp etouffee

The Southern Benedict
$15.50

Fried chicken served on a bed of spinach and topped with andouille gravy

Signature Omelets

Atchafalaya Omelete
$16.00

Eggs, mixed cheese then topped with our signature crawfish etouffee

Gulf Coast Omelet
$14.00

Blackened Louisiana gulf shrimp and mixed cheese

Louisiana Omelet
$16.00

Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, and mixed cheese

Rajin Cajun Omelet
$14.00

Acadiana boudin (Cajun pork sausage with rice), green onions, and mixed cheese

Cochon Omelet
$14.00

Tasso ham, andouille sausage, and bacon with mixed cheese

Veggie Omelet
$13.00

Spinach, mushroom, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and mixed cheese

Cheese Omelet
$9.00
Ham & Cheese
$13.00

Sweet Tooth

3 Quarter Cakes
$10.00

Sweet New Orleans Pancakes served with fruit, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup

2 Quarter Cakes
$8.00

Sweet New Orleans Pancakes served with fruit, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup

Pain Perdu
$10.00

New Orleans style French Toast served with a side of maple syrup and fresh fruit

Breakfast Skillets

Bayou Lafitte Skillet
$16.00

Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with our signature crawfish etouffee

Grand Isle Skillet
$15.00

Blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes

The Acadiana Skillet
$13.00

Boudin, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes

Three Pig Skillet
$14.00

Bacon, andouille sausage, tasso ham, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes

Seaside Skillet
$17.00

Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, bell peppers, and potatoes

Breakfast Handhelds

BLT
$12.00

Fried green tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, sliced red tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on Texas Toast

Hangover Burger
$12.00

Beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo topped with a fried egg

Cajun Burger
$12.00

Beef patty and hot sausage patty topped with applewood bacon and Swiss. Topped with creole dressing, served dressed

Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00

Egg patty, American cheese, choice of bacon, or sausage patty on a biscuit.

Side Orders

1 Egg
$2.00
2 Eggs
$4.00
2 Fried Green Tomatoes
$3.00
3oz Etouffee
$6.00
Applewood Bacon
$4.00
Biscuit
$2.00
Boudin, Side
$4.00
Breakfast Potatoes
$2.00
Fruit Bowl
$6.00
Fruit Cup
$3.00
Grits Bowl
$6.00
Grits Cup
$3.00
Ham
$4.00
Sausage Patties
$4.00
Single Pancake
$4.00
Wheat Toast
$2.00
White Toast
$2.00
Grits Sub
$2.00
Fruit Sub
$2.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids One Pancake
$7.00
Kids Cheesy Egg
$7.00
Kids Pain Perdu
$7.00

Lagniappe

Cheese
$1.50

Merch

T-Shirts

I know where you got those oysters
$20.00
Dark Grey -
$20.00
White -
$20.00
Light Grey
$20.00