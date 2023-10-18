- Home
Coterie - Longbeach 300 E Beach Blvd
300 E Beach Blvd
Long Beach, MS 39560
Lunch & Dinner
Oysters
Appetizers
Gator bites of tail meat blackened for a spicy kick. Remoulade dipping sauce
Award winning boudin with Cajun seasoned pork and rice, Panko breaded and fried. Served with remoulade.
Three crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, smoked andouille, corn, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a dipping sauce
Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce
Gator bites of tail meat fried with Remoulade dipping sauce
Southern dill pickle slices, breaded and fried with our creole tomato dipping sauce
Gumbos/Salads
A classic New Orleans gumbo prepared with a dark roux, Gulf shrimp, and crab meat
A rich country style gumbo made with chicken and andouille sausage
Mixed greens topped with mixed cheese, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Balsamic Vinaigrette
Grilled marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, dried cranberries, diced apples, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Gulf shrimp, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, tossed in ranch, topped with fried oysters and sliced avocados
Cajun Kettle
Three of the city's most enjoyed dishes. Red beans & rice, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and seafood gumbo (sides not included)
Three of the Acadiana's most enjoyed dishes. Shrimp Etouffee, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and Chicken & Sausage gumbo (sides not included)
Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a rich and buttery Cajun stew, topped with white rice
Cajun style seasoned rice dish prepared with smoked andouille sausage, smoked chicken and tasso ham
Creamy, slow cooked smokey red beans and andouille sausage, topped with white rice
Platters and Pasta
Classic Southern, seasoned Gulf Shrimp, fried crisp and light.
A combination of our classic fried Seafood with Gulf oysters, Gulf shrimp and Southern fried fish
Sautéed Gulf shrimp and tasso (Cajun pork) tossed with linguine in a creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, Parmesan
Burgers
Bacon and onions seasoned and cooked down to make our signature Bacon Jam, topped with Swiss cheese
Grilled beef tenderloin burger topped with cheddar cheese
Beef patty topped with roast beef debris and Swiss cheese
1/4 lb beef patty, 1/4 lb hot sausage patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, and creole tomato dressing
Po-Boys / Wraps / Sandwiches/Tacos
Fresh Southern fried Gulf shrimp
Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce
Roast beef debris, ham, and turkey with cheese
Slow roasted beef soaked in savory, brown gravy
Roast Beef Debris topped with fried Gulf shrimp
Fresh Southern Fried Gulf Oysters
Specialties
Desserts
New Orleans family recipe rich in eggs, cream, and butter served warm with our signature bourbon sauce
Southern style pecan pie with shortbread crust and infused with the regional flavor of Kentucky Bourbon
Kids Menu
Lagniappe
Lagniappe - Protein
Lagniappe - Kettle Sides & Subs
Drinks
NA Beverages
Breakfast
Breakfast Cocktails & Coffee
House Specialties
Two eggs any style, served with bacon, potatoes, and a buttermilk biscuit
Three eggs any style, served with bacon, sausage patties, pancakes, and a buttermilk biscuit
A pan-sauteed jumbo lump crabcake over a fresh fried green tomato and remoulade dressing. Served with two eggs cooked any style
NOLA Style Eggs Benedict
Signature Omelets
Eggs, mixed cheese then topped with our signature crawfish etouffee
Blackened Louisiana gulf shrimp and mixed cheese
Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, and mixed cheese
Acadiana boudin (Cajun pork sausage with rice), green onions, and mixed cheese
Tasso ham, andouille sausage, and bacon with mixed cheese
Spinach, mushroom, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and mixed cheese
Sweet Tooth
Sweet New Orleans Pancakes served with fruit, topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup
New Orleans style French Toast served with a side of maple syrup and fresh fruit
Breakfast Skillets
Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with our signature crawfish etouffee
Blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes
Boudin, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes
Bacon, andouille sausage, tasso ham, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, peppers, and potatoes
Crawfish, lump crab, blackened shrimp, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, onions, bell peppers, and potatoes
Breakfast Handhelds
Fried green tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, sliced red tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on Texas Toast
Beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo topped with a fried egg
Beef patty and hot sausage patty topped with applewood bacon and Swiss. Topped with creole dressing, served dressed
Egg patty, American cheese, choice of bacon, or sausage patty on a biscuit.
Side Orders
Lagniappe
