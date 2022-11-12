Country Style Jamaican Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
630 N La Brea Ave #111, Inglewood, CA 90302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shefs Catering @ Edward Vincent Jr. Park
No Reviews
5354 West 64th Street Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurant
Pann's Restaurant - 6710 La Tijera Blvd
No Reviews
6710 La Tijera Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Inglewood
WaBa Grill - WG0062 - Inglewood
4.3 • 1,056
4956 West Century Blvd. #7B Inglewood, CA 90304
View restaurant
Jamba - 001596 - Crenshaw Imperial Plaza
4.1 • 654
2946 W Imperial Hwy Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurant
Jamba - 000550 - Hollywood Park
4.1 • 654
3401 W. Century Boulevard Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurant