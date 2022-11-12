Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country Style Jamaican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

630 N La Brea Ave #111

Inglewood, CA 90302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Oxtail
Jerk Chicken
Red Snapper

Saturday Soup

Mannish Water

$7.00+

Goat Soup

Saturday Entrée

Cowfoot

$8.00+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, veggies, plantain, and festival bread.

Appetizers

Sweet Potato Pudding

$5.00

Patty

$3.00

Specials

Two Meat Combo

$18.00+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Shrimp Combo

$23.00

Served with curry shrimp, one meat option of your choice, rice and beans or white rice, vegetables or potato salad, plantain, and festival bread. ***Please allow up to 30 mins for cooking***

Ackee & Callaloo

$23.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Entrees

Oxtail

$17.00+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Curry Chicken

$13.50+

Chicken is seasoned and marinated with authentic Jamaican curry seasoning. Served with rice and beans, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Brown Stew Chicken

$13.50+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Curry Goat

$15.00+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Jerk Chicken

$13.50+

Chicken is seasoned and marinated with homemade authentic Jamaican jerk seasoning grilled slowly to perfection. Topped with our homemade secret jerk sauce. Served with rice and beans, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Fried Chicken

$13.50+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Ackee & Saltfish

$19.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.

Veggie Plate

$12.00+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, plantain, and festival bread.

Callaloo Plate

$14.00+

Served with rice and beans or white rice, plantain, and festival bread.

Sides

Side Plantain

$3.50

Side Festival Bread

$3.50

Side Vegetables

$5.50

Side Callaloo

$6.00

Side White Rice

$5.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.50

Side Jerk

$7.00

Side Curry Chicken

$7.00

Side Stew Chicken

$7.00

Side Curry Goat

$9.00

Side Potato Salad

$5.50

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Boiled Food

$5.00

Mini Plates

Mini Curry Chicken

$7.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice.

Mini Curry Goat

$10.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice.

Mini Oxtail

$11.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice.

Mini Brown Stew Chicken

$7.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice.

Mini Fried Chicken

$7.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice.

Mini Callaloo

$8.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice.

Mini Veggie

$6.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice.

Seafood

Red Snapper

$25.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread. ***Please allow up to 30 mins for cooking***

Curry Shrimp

$20.00

Served with rice and beans or white rice, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread. ***Please allow up to 30 mins for cooking***

Can Sodas

Sprite

$1.25

Coca-Cola

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Canada Dry

$1.25

Shasta

$1.00

Jamaican Bottled Drinks

Pineapple

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ting

$2.50

Kola Champagne

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Natural Juice

Sorrel Juice

$3.50+

Pineapple Ginger

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

630 N La Brea Ave #111, Inglewood, CA 90302

Directions

Gallery
Country Style Jamaican Restaurant image
Country Style Jamaican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comfort LA Inglewood
orange star4.2 • 393
902 N La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
Two Hommés
orange starNo Reviews
902 N La Brea Ave Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
ACAPELA - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Shefs Catering @ Edward Vincent Jr. Park
orange starNo Reviews
5354 West 64th Street Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
Pann's Restaurant - 6710 La Tijera Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6710 La Tijera Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood
orange starNo Reviews
170 N. La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Inglewood

Cluckin Bun
orange star4.7 • 1,231
1100 w. Florence ave., ste C Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0062 - Inglewood
orange star4.3 • 1,056
4956 West Century Blvd. #7B Inglewood, CA 90304
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001596 - Crenshaw Imperial Plaza
orange star4.1 • 654
2946 W Imperial Hwy Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000550 - Hollywood Park
orange star4.1 • 654
3401 W. Century Boulevard Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurantnext
Comfort LA Inglewood
orange star4.2 • 393
902 N La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001591 - Manchester & Oak
orange star4.0 • 294
605 W. Manchester Blvd Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Inglewood
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston