The CountyLine Saloon

13007 Chippewa Road

Brecksville, OH 44141

FOOD

Appetizer

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Battered Cauliflower

$6.99

Served with a side of ranch

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.49

Served with a side of County Line sauce

Breaded Green Beans

$6.99

Served with a side of ranch

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Served with a side of ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.00

Served with pita chips or corn chips

Cheddar & Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Served with a side of ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled chicken, cheese, onion with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Choice of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, blue cheese

Colossal Tater Tots

$7.99

Served with a side of County Line sauce

Corn Bites

$6.99

Breaded sweet corn with a side of ranch

Housemade Potato Chips

$4.99

Dusted with County Line spice blend and served with a side of onion dip

Jumbo Pretzel

$6.49

Side of Honey Mustard or Cheese Sauce

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Two cheese, bacon & sour cream

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Flour tortilla chips, County Line Chili,

Potato Skins

$7.49

Cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions and sour cream on the side

Provolone Wedges

$7.99

Marinara & balsamic glaze

Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese and onion with sour cream and salsa

Spicy Sausage Dip

$6.99

Served with nacho chips

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Served with pita chips or corn chips

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.99

Side of sweet and sour sauce

Specials

Weds - Quesadilla Special

$7.00

County Line Junior Boy

$6.99

One quarter pound all beef patties with cheese, special sauce and lettuce

County Line Bigger Boy

$10.99

Two quarter pound all beef patties with cheese, special sauce and lettuce

Pizza/Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

Choice of sauce, add celery and ranch or bleu cheese

5 Wings

$9.99

Choice of sauce, add celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Personal Pizza

$8.00

7" Pizza build your way!

Burger/ Sandwich

County Line Bigger Boy

$10.99

Two quarter pound all beef patties with cheese, special sauce and lettuce

County Line Junior Boy

$6.99

One quarter pound all beef patties with cheese, special sauce and lettuce

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.49

Half pound all beef patty with crumbled bleu cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Half pound all beef patty, swiss, grilled mushrooms

Jack Burger

$11.99

Half pound all beef patty grilled with jack daniels glaze with cheddar, bacon and lettuce

Rome-n-Burger

$11.99

Two quarter pound all beef patties with tomato, onion, salami, lettuce and italian dressing

Plain Burger

$8.49

Half pound all beef patty with choice of toppings (add cheese 1.00)

Junior Burger

$6.49

Quarter pound all beef patty with choice of toppings (add cheese .50)

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked 2 layers high

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Grilled chicken, onion and mushroom and provolne on a hoagie bun

Steak Philly

$9.99

Chicken Club

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Club

$8.99

Dinners

All you can eat Mussles

$18.99

Mussels and rolls

1lb Mussles Meal

$14.99

1LB Mussels, salad and roll

1lb Shrimp

$13.99

1/2lb Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

with fries and coleslaw

Perch Dinner

$14.99

with fries and coleslaw

Perch Sandwich

$9.99

with fries and coleslaw

Walleye Dinner

$13.99

with fries and coleslaw

Pollock Wing & Hushpuppies

$9.99

Battered Cod Sandwich

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Pollock Wing Basket

$13.99

Side tar tar

$0.50

Salad/Sides

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$8.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons, red onions, ham, turkey and egg, choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons, red onions and choice of dressing

Half House Salad

$4.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons, red onions and choice of dressing

Side Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw Sm

$1.50

Coleslaw Lg

$3.00

Soup

Potato Soup

$3.99+

Cup Daily

$3.99

16oz To Go Daily

$5.95

32oz To Go Daily

$6.99

16oz To Go Chili

$5.95

32oz To Go Chili

$6.99

NA BEVERAGES

Water

Coke

$2.00

Coke Diet

$2.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Fuel

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
