Primer Coffee & Wine Bar 9000 Canvas Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our coffee shop, open from the early morning, will offer premium hot and cold coffee options, espresso drinks, teas, and a selection of baked goods sourced from local bakeries. As the day progresses, Primer will transform into a full-service bar offering a curated selection of beers, imported wines by the glass, along with popular liquor offerings.
Location
9000 Canvas Parkway, Brecksville, OH 44141
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Burger Fresh - Brecksville - 8121-B Chippewa Road
No Reviews
8121-B Chippewa Road Brecksville, OH 44141
View restaurant