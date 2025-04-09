Breakfast

Mains

Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00

Pork roll, two eggs, American cheese, sesame seed bun

House-Smoked Salmon Sandwich
$12.00

Chive cream cheese, pickled onions, arugula

Butcher's Breakfast
$12.00

Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, buttermilk buscuit

Short Stack Seasonal Pancakes
$9.00

Whipped maple butter

Fat Stack Seasonal Pancakes
$12.00

Whipped maple butter

Challah French Toast
$10.00

Maple butter, whipped cream

Breakfast Burrito
$13.00

Eggs, cheese, hash brown, BBQ chopped beef, pickled onions, green chili aioli

Buttermilk Biscuits
$4.00

Whipped maple butter

Bakery Selections

Seasonal Doughnut
$3.00
GF Banana Nut Muffin
$3.00
Monkey Bread
$5.00
Everything Bagel
$3.00
Plain Bagel
$3.00
Blueberry Muffin
$3.00
Chocolate Muffin
$3.00
Poppyseed Muffin
$3.00
Chocolate Croissant
$5.00
Almond Croissant
$5.00
Croissant
$5.00
Seasonal Scone
$3.00
Sticky Bun
$5.00

Sides

Pork Roll Side
$5.00
Ham Side
$5.00
Bacon Side
$5.00
Two Eggs
$5.00
Toast Side
$5.00
Sausage Side
$5.00
Hashbrown Side
$5.00
Smoked Salmon
$8.00
Puff Pastry "Cigar"
$3.25

Ham, cheddar, puff pastry, maple mustard aioli dipping sauce

Lunch

Sandwiches

BLT
$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli, white bread

Spicy Red Light Pork Burrito
$14.00

Salsa rojo, poblanos, potato, caramelized and pickled onions, cole slaw, cheddar

Cheesesteak
$16.00

Shaved beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, horseradish aioli

Ham & Cheddar
$14.00

Molasses ham, cheddar, honey mustard, arugula

Grilled Chicken
$13.00

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, roasted peppers, peppercorn vinaigrette

St. Francis
$11.00

Roasted peppers, eggplant, mushrooms, lemon vinaigrette

Smash Burger
$11.00

4oz beef patty, American cheese, sesame seed bun, special sauce

Fried Chicken
$14.00

Cole slaw, pickles, sesame seed bun

BBQ Pulled Pork
$14.00

Cole slaw, pickled red onion

Chopped BBQ Beef
$17.00

BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, pickles, provolone

Roast Beef
$15.00

Cheddar, cherry pepper aioli, lettuce, caramelized onion

Smoked Turkey
$13.00

Cheddar, lettuce, pickled red onion, bacon

Spicy Chicken Wrap
$14.50

Fried chicken, bacon, salsa rojo, cherry pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese

Salads

Cobb Salad
$13.00

Local greens, cucumber, tomato, cheddar, bacon, egg, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad
$9.00

Romaine, black pepper crouton, parmesan

Sides

French Fries
$5.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Green Chile Pork Empanada
$8.00

Pork, salsa verde, green chile aioli on the side

Seasonal Soup
$5.00

NA Beverage

Coffee & Tea

Small Coffee
$2.00
Large Coffee
$4.00
Small Tea
$2.00
Large Tea
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$3.00+

Cold Beverages

Kombucha
$4.00
Apple Juice
$2.00
Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
OJ
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
San Pellegrino
$3.00
Boylans Creme
$4.00
Boylans Ginger
$4.00
Boylans Black Cherry
$4.00
Boylans Birch Beer
$4.00
Coca Cola
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Monster
$4.00
Milk
$2.00
Jarritos
$4.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso
$1.00+
Macchiato
$3.00+
Cortado
$3.00
Mocha
$3.00+
Cafe Au Lait
$2.50+
Red Eye
$2.75+
Steamer
$1.00+
Americano
$3.00+
Cappuccino
$3.00+
Latte
$3.00+
London Fog
$2.50+
Special Coffee
$3.50+

Retail

Baked Goods

Baguette
$8.00
Loaf Bread
$5.00
Cookie
$2.00
Gluten Free Cookie
$3.00

Snacks

Chips
$2.00
Granola Bar
$3.00
Candy
$3.00
Nuts
$2.00
Banana
$1.00

Off the Smoker

Half Rib Rack
$18.00
Full Rib Rack
$34.00
Beef Short Ribs
$8.00+
Pulled Pork
$19.00
BBQ Salmon
$18.00
Meatloaf
$15.00
Griggstown Farm Rotisserie Chicken
$25.00

Grab and Go

Smoked Turkey Wrap
$13.00
Parfait
$5.00
Potato Salad
$5.00
Cole Slaw
$5.00
Pasta Salad
$5.00
Ham and Cheddar Wrap
$14.00
Roast Beef Wrap
$15.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.00
Caesar Salad
$9.00
Cobb Salad
$13.00
Bread Pudding
$4.00
Chicken Salad
$8.00
Crudites
$3.00

From The Freezer

Bolognese
$20.00
Marinara
$8.50
Red Pepper Marinara
$9.00
Cavatelli
$8.50
Lemon Orecchiette
$10.00
Ricotta Gnocchi
$15.00
Cheese Ravioli
$11.00
Chicken Soup
$12.50

Chicken, brown rice, onions, carrots, celery, peppers

Seasonal Soup
$10.00