Vegan

Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian

review star

No reviews yet

450 Union Square Drive

New Hope, PA 18938

Popular Items

Zucchini & Black-Eyed Pea Griddle Cakes
Shredded Napa Cabbage & Raddichio
Cauliflower "Banh Mi" Tacos

Utensils/Napkins

Add utensils/napkins

Bites

Pesto-Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

$6.00

Pumpkin Seed Pesto GF

Green Garlic-Herb Bread

$6.00

$6.00
Pickled Local Vegetables

$6.00

$6.00

cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, hakurei turnip GF/SF

Grilled Bread

$6.00

$6.00

extra virgin olive oil | pumpkin seed dukkah

Soup

black truffle oil

Cauliflower-Cashew Bisque, BOWL

$8.00

black truffle oil | cracked black pepper

Small Plates

Zucchini & Black-Eyed Pea Griddle Cakes

$13.50

$13.50

smoked chile-roasted corn remoulade

Cauliflower "Banh Mi" Tacos

$13.50

$13.50

red chile-roasted cauliflower | pickled carrot | cucumber | cilantro-mint aioli | greens | scallion | corn tortilla GF*

Edamame Hummus

$12.00

$12.00

grilled bread | shichimi togarashi

Sesame & Tamarind-Glazed Seitan

$14.00

$14.00

root vegetable slaw | scallion | toasted sesame seed

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$9.00

$9.00

chickpea-preserved lemon purée | sumac-marinated red onion | sea salt & herbs

Salads

Shredded Napa Cabbage & Raddichio

$14.00

$14.00

avocado | corn | radish | cucumber | pickled carrot | scallion | sweet chile-lime vinaigrette | toasted sesame seed GF

Sandwiches

Tempeh Reuben

$15.00

$15.00

caraway-crusted tempeh | sauerkraut | pickles | horseradish-thousand island sauce | pretzel bun

BBQ Seitan Sandwich

$15.50

$15.50

ginger-brown sugar BBQ sauce | creamy cabbage-herb slaw | pickles | ciabatta

Large Plates

Miso, Maple & Mustard-Glazed Tempeh

$23.50

$23.50

garlic-gold potato mash | seared roots & asparagus | horseradish-cashew cream *Contains Gluten, Soy & Nuts

Seared Scallion Jasmine Rice Cakes

$23.50

$23.50

ponzu-glazed green bean & zucchini | shishito pepper | pickled corn | sesame-lime leaf sauce

Autumn Squash & Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

$25.00

arborio rice | roasted honeynut & delicata squash | fennel | roasted maitake mushroom | shaved brazil nut | kabocha squash butter

Rosemary & Balsamic-Roasted Portabella

$24.00

$24.00

braised cabbage agrodolce | roasted baby carrot | three potato mash | parsley-caper italian salsa verde | black truffle-hazelnut breadcrumbs

Sides

GF/SF
Asparagus a la Plancha

$7.50

$7.50

sesame-wasabi sauce | toasted sesame seed

Seared Broccolini

$8.00

$8.00

horseradish-cashew cream GF*/SF*

Kids

Seitan Nuggets

$9.00

ketchup

Quesadilla

$7.00

$7.00

corn tortilla | vegan cheese | vegan sour cream

PB & J Sandwich

$7.00

peanut butter | strawberry jam | pretzel bread

Kids Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$7.50

Crispy Tempeh Fingers

$9.00Out of stock

ketchup

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

$10.00

white chocolate cream | coffee-soaked olive oil cake | bourbon-chocolate sauce | cacao nib

Chocolate Stout Cake

$10.00

$10.00

butterscotch sauce | cinnamon ice cream SF

Kabocha Squash-Cashew Cheesecake Brûlée

$11.00

$11.00

spiced cashew-oat crust | maple-poached cranberries | miso-candied walnut GF

Apple Frangipane Tart

$10.00

$10.00

almond custard & crust | orange blossom-pink peppercorn ice cream | apple cider syrup SF

Beverages

Iced Almond Chai

$4.50

$4.50

housemade with black tea, indian spices & almond milk

Rosemary Lemonade

$4.50

$4.50

housemade

Iced Citrus-Green Tea

$4.00

unsweetened

Kombucha, Blueberry-Mint

$5.00

$5.00

Natural Soda, Ginger Ale

$4.50

Natural Soda, Cherry

$4.50

Natural Soda, Cola

$4.50Out of stock
Sparkling Water

$4.50

$4.50

Hot Coffee, Regular

$4.00

locally roasted Small World Coffee

Hot Coffee, Decaf

$4.00

locally roasted Small World Coffee

Organic Hot tea

$4.50

Rishi tea, multiple varieties available

Mango-Passionfruit Kombucha

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% vegan, plant-based cuisine!

Website

Location

450 Union Square Drive, New Hope, PA 18938

Directions

Gallery
Sprig & Vine image
Sprig & Vine image
Sprig & Vine image
Sprig & Vine image

Map
