Vegan
Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
100% vegan, plant-based cuisine!
450 Union Square Drive, New Hope, PA 18938
