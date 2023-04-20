Main picView gallery

Cowbell - Rock Row

review star

No reviews yet

90 Rock Row Suite 130

Westbrook, ME 04092

FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$11.98

Bone In Wings

$14.98

Boneless Tenders

$14.98

Poutine Cowbell Style

$13.98

Sprouts

$13.98

Buffalo Cauliflower Tots

$12.98

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.98

Plant Tenders

$13.98

Beach Fry Nachos

$13.98

Loaded Tots

$15.98

Stuffed Avocado

$13.98

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.98

Pub Pretzels

$11.98

Bourbon Onion Rings

$11.98

APRIL - Chinese Sausage Skewer

$12.98

Salads/Soups

House Salad

$10.98

Steakhouse Salad

$19.98

Superfood Salad

$12.98

French Onion Soup

$8.98

Cup Soup of The Day

$6.98

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.98

Bowl Soup of Day

$8.98

Burgers

Bison Burger (1/3 lb)

$15.98

Grass Fed Burger

$16.98

Grilled Chicken

$15.98

Salmon Burger

$16.98

Steak Burger

$14.98

Turkey Burger

$14.98

Veggie Burger

$13.98

Waygu Burger

$16.98

Plant Protein Burger

$14.98

BYO Prime Rib Burger

$15.98

Buttermilk Chicken

$15.98

Specialty Burgers

Aloha Burger

$16.98

teriyaki spice marinade , pineapple salsa

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.98

Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.98

Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ

Ghost In The Machine

$17.98

Carmies, Peppers, Ghost pepper Cheese. Hot!

Sunrise

$18.98

Bacon, Avocado, Fried Egg

Great White Buffalo

$16.98

Bison, Applewood Bacon, Feta

Hot & Creamy

$16.98

Jack In The Box Butter Burger

$16.98

Korean BBQ Burger

$16.98

Magic Mushroom Burger

$16.98

Opa!

$15.98

DOUBLE Ring The Bell

$18.98

SINGLE Ring The Bell

$15.98

Spiked Spinach & Feta

$15.98

The Crazy Ex

$17.98

The Brisket - Nator

$19.98

Prime Rib Burger

$16.98

Sandwiches

Decadence

$15.98

Decadence NO BACON

$10.98

Hawg Dawg

$14.98

Slammin Salmon

$18.98

Steak and Cheese

$15.98

Street Taco

$14.98

The Redneck

$15.98

Yawkey Way

$14.98

Kick n Chicken

$15.98

Entrees

Steak Tips

$22.98

Drunken Salmon

$23.98

Rice Bowl

$17.98+

1/2 Cowabunga Ribs

$19.98

Mac And Cheese

$13.98

Kids

Kids Dawg

$7.98

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.98

Kids Small Burger

$8.98

Kids Tenders

$8.98

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.98

Desserts

Gluten Free Lava Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Crisp Cheesecake

$9.88

Lava Cake

$6.00

Coffee Crumb Cheesecake

$9.88

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

$9.88

Toffee Salted Caramel cheesecake

$9.98

Whoopie Pie

$6.00

Side Wing Sauces

Sauce Option

$0.50

Sides

Side Salad

$6.98

Side French Fry

$8.00

Side Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Side Mac

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Dressings/Condiments

Choose Condiment

$0.50

MERCH

Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

$20.00

Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover hoodie

$30.00

Employee Hoodie

Employee Hoodie

$23.75

Employee Shirt

Employee Cowgirl Tee

$13.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

EAT MORE COWBELL!

Location

90 Rock Row Suite 130, Westbrook, ME 04092

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

