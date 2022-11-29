A map showing the location of Mitr Thai Restaurant 1281 Congress Street,View gallery

Mitr Thai Restaurant 1281 Congress Street,

review star

No reviews yet

1281 Congress Street,

Portland, ME 04102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Fresh Roll
Mango Sticky Rice

Starters & Skewers

Fresh Roll

$9.00

Tofu, mushrooms, lettuce, basil and carrots. Served with mayo garlic-lime

Fried Egg Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Ground chicken, mushrooms, cellophane noodle, cilantro, and scallions. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Northen Thai Sausage

$11.00

Ground chicken and pork, Thai herbs, garlic, and chilies. Served with roasted peanuts, and pork rinds

Thai Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Marinated with Thai herbs and soy sauce. Garnished with fried herbs, and roasted peanuts.

Chicken Liver Skewers

$7.00

Marinated with garlic, cilantro, pepper, and soy sauce. Served with Thai chili sauce. 2 skewers.

Cuttlefish Skewers

$10.00

Served with chili garlic-lime sauce. 2 skewers.

Pork Belly Skewers

$8.50

Marinated pork belly on skewers. Served with Jaew sauce. 2 skewers.

Moo Ping

$9.00

Grilled pork marinated with soy sauce on skewers. Served with Jaew sauce. 3 skewers.

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce. 4 skewers.

Soups & Thai Salads

Tom Yum Num Sai

$8.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, chilies, cilantro, holy basil, and vegetable broth.

Tom Kha

$8.00

Tofu, mushroom, cilantro, and coconut broth.

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Green beans, carrot, tomatoes, chilies, dried shrimp, peanuts, and pork rinds.

Yum Mama

$14.00

Thailand most favorite instant noodle with ground pork, imitation crab, Vietnamese sausage, red onion, white onion, scallion, and spicy lime sauce.

Yum Woon Sen

$14.00

Cellophane noodle with ground pork, shrimp, red onion, white onion, celery, culantro, scallion, peanuts, and spicy lime sauce.

Entrees & Specialty

Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Served with Papaya salad, Sticky rice and Jaew sauce.

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Served with garlic rice, and chili garlic-lime sauce and spicy sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Pork

$16.00

Served with Garlic Rice, Jaew sauce and spicy sweet & sour sauce.

Grilled Pork

$16.00

served with Sticky rice, Mixed vegetable, and Jaew

Ping Ngob

$20.00

Chicken breast, napa, holy basil mixed with home-made chili paste over a bed of sticky rice. Wrapped and grilled in banana leaves.

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and peanuts.

Pad Kra Pow

$15.00

Stir-fried holy basil, chilies, garlic, and green beans. Served with jasmine rice, fried egg, and chili fish sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, onion, carrot, scallions, cashew nut, and egg.

Cashew Nut

$14.00

Stir-fried cashew nut with onion, carrots, red bell peppers, pineapple. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Prik Khing

$14.00

Stir-fried home-made red curry paste and green bean. Served with jasmine rice, fried egg and chili fish sauce.

Red Curry

$14.00

Eggplant, red bell pepper, green bean, and basil. Served with jasmine rice.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Garlic Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sauces

Jaew Sauce

$2.00

Chili Garlic-Lime Sauce

$2.00

Mayo Garlic-Lime Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Thai Chili Sauce

$2.00

Fish Sauce with Chili

Utensils

Yes, utensils

No utensils

Chopstick Only

Drinks

Tamarind Lime Soda

$4.00

Lychee Lime Soda

$4.00

Chrysanthemum Iced tea

$4.00

Butterfly Pea Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Beers

Singha

$6.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Lone Pine - Brightside IPA

$7.00

Wines by Bottle

Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Sauvingnon Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Gruner Veltliner Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$25.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Sakes

Joto Junmai

$17.00

Cocktail Cans

Jameson, Ginger and Lime

$8.00

Tangueray, Gin and Tonic

$8.00

Absolut, Mango Mule

$8.00

Two Chicks, Citrus Margarita

$8.00

Starters & Skewers

Fresh Roll

$11.25

Tofu, mushrooms, lettuce, basil and carrots. Served with mayo garlic-lime

Fried Egg Roll

$11.25Out of stock

Ground chicken, mushrooms, cellophane noodle, cilantro, and scallions. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Northen Thai Sausage

$13.75

Ground chicken and pork, Thai herbs, garlic, and chilies. Served with roasted peanuts, and pork rinds

Thai Wings

$11.25Out of stock

Marinated with Thai herbs and soy sauce. Garnished with fried herbs, and roasted peanuts.

Chicken Liver Skewers

$8.75

Marinated with garlic, cilantro, pepper, and soy sauce. Served with Thai chili sauce. 2 skewers.

Cuttlefish Skewers

$12.50

Served with chili garlic-lime sauce. 2 skewers.

Pork Belly Skewers

$10.00

Marinated pork belly on skewers. Served with Jaew sauce. 2 skewers.

Moo Ping

$11.25

Grilled pork marinated with soy sauce on skewers. Served with Jaew sauce. 3 skewers.

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce. 4 skewers.

Soups & Thai Salads

Tom Yum Num Sai

$10.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, chilies, cilantro, holy basil, and vegetable broth.

Tom Kha

$10.00

Tofu, mushroom, cilantro, and coconut broth.

Papaya Salad

$15.00

Green beans, carrot, tomatoes, chilies, dried shrimp, peanuts, and pork rinds.

Yum Mama

$17.50

Thailand most favorite instant noodle with ground pork, imitation crab, Vietnamese sausage, red onion, white onion, scallion, and spicy lime sauce.

Yum Woon Sen

$17.50

Cellophane noodle with ground pork, shrimp, red onion, white onion, celery, culantro, scallion, peanuts, and spicy lime sauce.

Entrees & Specialty

Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Served with Papaya salad, Sticky rice and Jaew sauce.

Fried Chicken

$20.00

Served with garlic rice, and chili garlic-lime sauce and spicy sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Pork

$20.00

Served with Garlic Rice, Jaew sauce and spicy sweet & sour sauce.

Grilled Pork

$16.00

Ping Ngob

$24.00

Chicken breast, napa, holy basil mixed with home-made chili paste over a bed of sticky rice. Wrapped and grilled in banana leaves.

Pad Thai

$17.50

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and peanuts.

Pad Kra Pow

$18.75

Stir-fried holy basil, chilies, garlic, and green beans. Served with jasmine rice, fried egg, and chili fish sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.50

Fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, onion, carrot, scallions, cashew nut, and egg.

Cashew Nut

$17.50

Stir-fried cashew nut with onion, carrots, red bell peppers, pineapple. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Prik Khing

$17.50

Stir-fried home-made red curry paste and green bean. Served with jasmine rice, fried egg and chili fish sauce.

Red Curry

$17.50

Eggplant, red bell pepper, green bean, and basil. Served with jasmine rice.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.75

Sides

White Rice

$3.75

Garlic Rice

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$3.75

Sauces

Jaew Sauce

$2.00

Chili Garlic-Lime Sauce

$2.00

Mayo Garlic-Lime Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Thai Chili Sauce

$2.00

Fish Sauce with Chili

Utensils

Yes, utensils

No utensils

Chopstick Only

Drinks

Tamarind Lime Soda

$5.00

Lychee Lime Soda

$5.00

Chrysanthemum Iced tea

$5.00

Butterfly Pea Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Soda

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.13

Beers

Singha

$7.50

Sapporo

$10.00

Allagash White

$8.75

Lone Pine - Brightside IPA

$8.75

Wines by Bottle

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Sauvingnon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Gruner Veltliner Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$30.00

Sakes

Joto Junmai

$21.25

Cocktail Cans

Jameson, Ginger and Lime

$10.00

Tangueray, Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Absolut, Mango Mule

$10.00

Two Chicks, Citrus Margarita

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1281 Congress Street,, Portland, ME 04102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blake Orchard - FOREST
orange starNo Reviews
561 Forest Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Amato's - St. John Street
orange star4.6 • 981
312 St. John Street Portland, ME 04102
View restaurantnext
Bayside American Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,774
98 Portland Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Holy Donut - Park Ave
orange star5.0 • 1,090
194 Park Ave Portland, ME 04102
View restaurantnext
Uncharted Tea
orange starNo Reviews
662 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Boda
orange star4.7 • 728
671 Congress st Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

The Honey Paw
orange star4.8 • 3,034
78 Middle Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Portland Lobster Company - Portland Maine
orange star4.0 • 2,383
180 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Gilberts Chowder House - Portland
orange star4.0 • 2,319
92 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
orange star4.8 • 1,975
166 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Marcy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,922
47 Oak Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
South Portland
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston