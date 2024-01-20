Cozad Elks Lodge #2250
820 J Street
Cozad, NE 69130
Food
Appetizers
Baskets
- Small Hamburger$5.95
Small patty served on a slider bun with a side
- French Dip Slider$7.95
French dip served on a slider bun with a side
- 6 piece Chicken Drummies$8.95
Deep fried and served with a side
- Mini Shrimp Basket$9.95
Deep friend mini shrimp with a side
- Mini Corn Dog Basket$6.95
Deep friend and served with a side
- 2 piece Chicken Strips$6.95
Breaded and deep fried, served with a side
Burgers
- 1000 Island Burger$11.95
Ground beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and house made 1000 island dressing
- Bleu Mushroom Burger$11.95
- Cheeseburger$9.25
- Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger$11.95
Ground Beef served with 4 cheeses, served on Texas Toast
- Hamburger$8.95
Ground Beef served on a toasted bun
- Loaded Patty Melt$13.95
Patty melt with added sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and bacon
- Patty Melt$11.95
Ground Beef, sauteed onions, and swiss cheese served on Rye bread
- Smash Burger$11.95
- Western Burger$11.95
Ground beef topped with cheese, bacon, and an Onion Ring, served with BBQ sauce
Chicken
- Breaded Chicken Wrap Dinner$11.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast$13.95
Boneless and Skinless, lightly seasoned, served with a salad
- Grilled Chicken Wrap Dinner$11.95
- Smothered Chicken Breast$15.95
Boneless skinless breast blackened, topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese
- Grahm Chicken$12.50
Chicken Breast, No seasoning cut in half 2 slider buns 2 lettuce 2 tomato 2 bags of Lays chips
Pasta
Pizza
- Small Cheese Pizza$6.00
- Large Build Your Own Pizza$11.95
- Large Pepperoni Pizza$12.50
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.95
Ranch Base, topped with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Supreme Pizza$16.95
Tomato Base, topped with pepperoni, beef, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and black olives
- Large Reuben Pizza$16.95
Housemade 1000 island base, corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese
- Large Stag Pizza$16.95
Housemade Stag sauce base, topped with steak bites, onions, peppers, and cheese
- Large 3 Meat Pizza$16.95
Salad / Sides
- Chicken Salad$10.95
Full size salad, with chicken and fresh veggies
- Steak Salad$12.95
Full size salad, with steak and fresh veggies
- Salad Bar$9.95
Endless Salad Bar- Fri. & Sat. Only
- Cup of Soup$3.00
when available
- Bowl of Soup$5.00
when available
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Mashed Potatos & Gravy$4.00
- Hash Browns$4.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Waffle Fries$3.00
- Tator Tots$3.00
- Onion Rings$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Side Salad$3.00
Sandwiches
- French Dip$13.95
Sliced Prime Rib Served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll
- Prime Rib Sandwich$22.95
Fri. & Sat Only- Slow Cooked 1885 Prime Rib
- Ribeye Sandwich$22.95
Open Faced served on Texas Toast
- Chicken Philly$11.95
Sauteed Mushrooms, peppers, onions, and swiss cheese served on a toasted Hoagie
- Chicken Breast$11.95
Crispy or Grilled, Served on a Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
- Reuben$10.95
Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house made 1000 Island dressing- served on Rye Bread
- Weds Prime Sand Special$18.95
Seafood
Steak
- Ribeye Steak$28.95
Served with a potato & side salad
- Whiskey Sirloin$17.95
Marinated Sirloin served with a potato & side salad
- Flat Iron$15.95
Served with a potato & side salad
- Petite Prime Rib$28.95
1885 Prime, seasoned and slow cooked, served with a potato and salad bar
- Regular Prime Rib$33.95
1885 Prime, seasoned and slow cooked served with a potato and salad bar
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.95
- 8oz Ribeye Steak$31.95
Wings
Beverages
Beverage
Bar
Beer
- Bud Light$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Budweiser$3.50
- Coors Banquet$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Michelob Ulta$3.50
- Miller 64$3.50
- Michelob Amberbach$3.50
- Miller Light$3.50
- Corona$3.50
- Chelada$3.50
- Busch NA$3.50
- Kinkader$3.50
- Blue Moon$3.50
- Boulevard$3.50
- Mikes$3.50
- White Claw$3.50
- High Noon$3.50
- Nutrl$3.50
- Goose Island$3.50
- Twisted Tea$3.75
Signature Drink
- Margarita Rocks$4.00
- Margarita Blended$4.00
- Daquiri Rocks$4.00
- Daquiri Blended$4.00
- Moscow Mule$4.50
- Kentucky Mule$5.00
- Irish Mule$5.00
- Colorado Bulldog$5.00
- White Russian$4.50
- Black Russian$4.50
- Fuzzy Navel$4.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.00
- Jamaican Cowboy$5.00
- Screwdriver$4.00
- Bloody Mary$4.00
- Sex on the Beach$4.50
- Margarita- WEDNESDAY$3.00
Wine
Shots
Vodka
Whiskey
- CC- Canadian Club$3.50
- 7- Seagrams 7$3.50
- Windsor$3.50
- Black Velvet$3.50
- Lord Calvert$3.50
- Kessler$3.50
- Pendelton$4.00
- Crown Royal$5.50
- Crown Peach$5.50
- Crown Vanilla$5.50
- Crown Black$5.50
- Crown Apple$5.50
- Ol' Smokey- Salty Watermelon$4.50
- Ol' Smokey- Salty Caramel$4.50
- Fireball$4.00
- Jack Daniels$4.50
- Jack Daniels- Tennesee Fire$4.50
- Jack Daniels- Orange$4.50
- Bulliet Rye$4.50
- Jameson Irish$4.25
- DBL CC- Canadian Club$7.00
- DBL 7- Seagrams 7$7.00
- DBL Windsor$7.00
- DBL Black Velvet$7.00
- DBL Lord Calvert$7.00
- DBL Kessler$7.00
- DBL Pendelton$8.00
- DBL Crown Royal$11.00
- DBL Crown Peach$11.00
- DBL Crown Vanilla$11.00
- DBL Crown Black$11.00
- DBL Crown Apple$11.00
- DBL Ol' Smokey- Salty Watermelon$9.00
- DBL Ol' Smokey- Salty Caramel$9.00
- DBL Fireball$8.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels- Tennesee Fire$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels- Orange$9.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$9.00
- DBL Jameson Irish$8.50
Scotch
Bourbon
Rum
Liqueur
- Amaretto$3.75
- Baileys$4.00
- Blue Curacao$3.50
- Buttershots$3.50
- Dr. McGillicuddys Cherry$4.25
- Kahlua$4.25
- Peachtree$3.50
- Peppermint Schnapps$3.50
- Sloe Gin$3.50
- Southern Comfort$3.50
- Triple Sec$3.50
- DBL Amaretto$7.50
- DBL Baileys$8.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$7.00
- DBL Buttershots$7.00
- DBL Dr. McGillicuddys Cherry$8.50
- DBL Kahlua$8.50
- DBL Peachtree$7.00
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$7.00
- DBL Sloe Gin$7.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$7.00
- DBL Triple Sec$7.00
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
