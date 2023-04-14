Cranky Pats Pizza - Neenah 905 S Commercial Street

  • Home
12 inch Pizzas

12 inch Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

We supply the canvas, you create the masterpiece. Includes delicious hand-made crust, perfectly seasoned sauce, real cheese, and one traditional topping.

12 inch Pat's Special Pizza

$27.00

It’s two pizzas worth of toppings on one crust. Longer to make, longer to bake, but well worth the wait. Double helpings of sausage and mushroom, plus two extra toppings of your choice.

12 inch Top Row Pizza

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

12 inch Big Meat Pizza

$24.00

Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon. This pizza is over 1/3 meat!

12 inch Maui Waui Pizza

$20.00

Pineapple and Canadian bacon

12 inch Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil

12 inch Garden Pizza

$24.00

Mushroom, tomato, green peppers, onions, and black olive

12 inch Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Chicken, green peppers, and onions. Made with our sweet and tangy barbeque sauce.

12 inch Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, and minced garlic. Made with our creamy Alfredo sauce

12 inch Poor Boy Pizza

$20.00

Modeled after or Famous Sandwich. Garlic Butter Sauce, Oreano, Capicollo Ham, Genoa Salami and Provolone.

12 inch Cheese Pizza

$15.00

14 inch Pizzas

14 inch Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

We supply the canvas, you create the masterpiece. Includes delicious hand-made crust, perfectly seasoned sauce, real cheese, and one traditional topping.

14 inch Pat's Special Pizza

$35.00

It’s two pizzas worth of toppings on one crust. Longer to make, longer to bake, but well worth the wait. Double helpings of sausage and mushroom, plus two extra toppings of your choice.

14 inchTop Row Pizza

$32.00

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

14 inch Big Meat Pizza

$30.00

Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon. This pizza is over 1/3 meat!

14 inch Maui Waui Pizza

$25.00

Pineapple and Canadian bacon

14 inch Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil

14 inch Garden Pizza

$30.00

Mushroom, tomato, green peppers, onions, and black olive

14 inch Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Chicken, green peppers, and onions. Made with our sweet and tangy barbeque sauce.

14 inch Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$28.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, and minced garlic. Made with our creamy Alfredo sauce

14 inch Poor Boy Pizza

$25.00

Modeled after or Famous Sandwich. Garlic Butter Sauce, Oreano, Capicollo Ham, Genoa Salami and Provolone.

14 Inch Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Slice of Pizza

Cheese Slice

$5.00

BYO Slice

$5.00

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted French bread topped with tasty garlic butter

Garlic Bread/Cheese

$6.00

Toasted French bread topped with tasty garlic butter and melted cheese

Cranky Sticks

$9.00

A 10" pizza crust, real garlic butter, and a mound of mozzarella. Served with your choice of sauce

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries Basket

$6.00

Crisscut Fries

$5.00

Crisscut Fries Basket

$8.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Made in House!

Mushrooms Basket

$8.00

Made in House!

Onion Rings

$4.00

Onion Rings Basket

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Wrapped in our Pizza Crust and Deep Fried to a Golden Brown.

Fried Meatballs

$7.00

Our own XL Meatballs Breaded and Deep Fried.

Chippers

$4.00

Chippers Basket

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Cheese Curds Basket

$12.00

Bacon Curds

$7.00

Small Boneless Wings

$8.00

Boneless wings covered in your favorite sauce.

6 Bone-in Wings

$8.00

Bone-in wings covered in your favorite sauce.

Large Boneless Wings

$14.00

Boneless wings covered in your favorite sauce.

12 Bone-in Wings

$14.00

Bone-in wings covered in your favorite sauce.

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Kids Menu

Salad Bar As a Meal

$6.00

Includes all you can eat soup and salad.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted French bread topped with tasty garlic butter.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Toasted French bread topped with tasy garlic butter and melted cheese.

Cranky Sticks

$9.00

A 10 inch pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese with a side of your favorite sauce.

Salad Bar

$3.00

Add soup and salad bar to any pizza, sandwich, or entree.

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Delicious home made soup.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.00

Small order of our boneless wings and french fries.

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$6.00

Small order of mini corn dogs and french fries.

Kid's Mac & Cheese Bites with Fries

$6.00

Small order of Mac & Cheese Bites and French Fries

Kid's Soda

$2.00

Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Delicately seasoned and slowly roasted, served on our freshly toasted French bread.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Our own made from scratch Italian sausage, smothered in delicious meat sauce.

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Our hand-made, XL meatballs with rich meat sauce. You will need extra napkins!

Poor Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Copicolla Ham, Genoa Salami and Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Breast of Chicken with Lettuce and Tomato. Mayo on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Breast of Chicken Doused in Spicy Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce. Ranch on the side.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Breast of Chicken with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.

Pasta

Bowl of Pasta

$6.00

A smaller portion of pasta cooked to perfection, paired with one of our signature sauces (your choice), served with toasted garlic bread.

Pat's Pasta

$16.00

A large helping of pasta prepared to order smothered in one of our fantastic sauces. Topped with our homemade meat or marinara sauce which simmers for over 10 hours!

Lasagna

$18.00

Bottled Soda

Sundrop

$3.00

Diet Sundrop

$3.00

Stone Arch Root Beer

$3.50

Twig's Cream Soda

$3.00

Twig's Orange

$3.00

Twig's Grape

$3.00

Twig's Black Cherry

$3.00

Twig's Sour

$3.00

Twig's Blue Raspberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Cream

Kid Scoop

$3.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$5.00

Triple Scoop

$6.00

Shake

$7.00

Malt

$7.00

Quart

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Since 1955 Pat Earle's recipe for amazing, award winning pizza has been filling the bellies of Fox Valley residents. When you bite into the original Cranky Pat’s style thin crust, you know that it’s made with freshest ingredients. The toppings come piled on with copious amounts of cheese over Pat’s own sauce. At each location, you will find plenty of seating for families and parties of all sizes. Each location contains a salad bar with fresh greens as well as unique toppings so each trip yields heaping bowls of deliciousness. All of Cranky Pat’s pizzas are cooked the way Pat cooked them, in a slow cooking oven which allows all the flavors to be brought to their greatest zest. It may take a little bit longer to get a Cranky Pat’s pizza in front of you, but the wait is most certainly worth it. Neenah’s location includes a full bar and Live Music many nights of the week.

905 S Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956

Directions

