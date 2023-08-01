Food

Graze

Fresh potato pancakes

Potato Spears

$13.00

Roasted with olive oil and sea salt-sage shuke

Shakshuka

$16.00

Herbed flatbread, a piquant local tomato pepper braise

Latkes

$15.00

Fresh potato pancakes with your choice of: Smoked salmon, creme fraiche or house-made applesauce, creme fraiche.

Shrimp & Frites

$18.00

Hand cut fries, rosemary oil roasted large shrimp

Fried Chicken Drums

$12.00+

Brined with aromatics, black pepper, slaw and frites, house-made hot sauce

Forage

Caesar Salad

$13.00

House made dressing, parmesan, with garlic bread with choice of chicken or bacon.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Dressing duo; fresh avocado dressing/blue cheese dressing, bacon, boilded egg, tomato, pickled onions, chicken, greens

Greek Salad Platter

$21.00

Marinated feta, olives, cukes, tomatoes, green onions, hummus with pita bread

Beet Salad

$15.00

Poached and roasted in olive oil, goat cheese crumbles, walnut oil vinaigrette, toasted walnuts.

Side Caesar Salad

$2.50

Side House Salad

$2.50

Feed

Hay and Straw Pasta

$16.00

Spinach ravioli, lemon, parmesan, cream, ham, peas

Roast Beef Sandwich

$21.00

Caramelized onions, aujus, crusty bun

Pork Verde

$17.00

Roast pork made with roast pepper salsa

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Chicken, potatoes, carrots, with cream gravy, green pea garnish

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Harissa aioli, whole grain bun

Prix Fixe

Pollo en Crema

$24.00

Brined breast chicken, garden fresh peppers, sweet and mild, in a cream gravy

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, sauce with caper-lemon-butter sauce

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

with sauce sampler

Hunter's Chicken

$25.00

Vegan

Ratatouille

$16.00

Braised eggplant, tomatoes, and peppers

Cornucopia

$18.00

Chive mashed potatoes (flax milk), chickpea fritter, roast carrot, roast mushroom, and broccolini

Walnut Bolognese

$18.00

Wheat pasta and gemelli pasta with cashew parmesan

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Cream, mushrooms, and buttermilk biscuits

Cauliflower Steak

$19.00

Chive mashed potatoes, roast carrots, and Vegan butter Sauce

Roost's Sweet Treats

Shortcake

$9.00

Creme Brûlée

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

A La Carte

Side Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.75

Side Frittes

$5.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side Aioli

$0.75

Feature's

Sea Bass

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Bar

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Effin Cucumber

$5.25

Grey Goose

$7.00

Rail vodka

$4.75

Smirnoff

$5.25

Titos

$6.50

Gin

Rail Gin

$4.75

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$4.75

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Tequila

Avion

$4.50

Patron Silver

$5.75

Patron Silver DBL

$7.00

Rail Tequila

$4.75

Rail Tequila DBL

$5.50

Casa

$7.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$8.75

Basil Hayden

$8.75

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.75

Bulleit

$8.75

Bulliet Rye

$8.75

CC

$5.50

Crown

$5.50

Eagle Rare

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Jameson

$5.75

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Rye

$5.50

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Ole Smokey

$4.75

Rabbit

$5.25

Rail Whiskey Kessler

$4.75

Segrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$6.75

Dewars DBL

$7.75

J & B

$6.75

J & B DBL

$7.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$9.75

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.75

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$8.25

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$5.50

Baileys

$6.00

Dr McGillicuddys Cherry

$5.50

Dr McGillicuddys Mint

$5.50

Fireball

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.75

Milk Chocolate 43

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$5.75

White Chocolate ChocoLat

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

DBL Mix Drink

$5.75

DBL Old Fashion

$8.25

Dirty Martini

$9.50

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Gimlet

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.25

Margarita

$7.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashion

$7.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

SGL Mix Drink

$4.75

Shot

$3.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

White Russian

$8.00

BTL Beer

Big Wave

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Carbliss

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

Heineken NA

$5.00

Highlife

$4.00

Mic ultra

$4.50

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.25

Odouls

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.25

Redbridge

$5.25

Seudo Sue

$6.00

Stella

$5.75

Titletown Honey

$4.00

Whiteclaw

$5.50

Zombie Dust

$6.00

Red Wine

Chianti

$9.00

Joel Gott

$11.50

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Red Blend

$9.00

White Wine

Champ

$8.00

Chard House

$7.00

Kendall Jackson

$10.50

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$9.00

Rose

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

DECAF Coffee

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

OJ

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Pitcher Soda

$11.00

Rootbeer

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

Virgin Mary

$4.25

Water

White Cranberry

$3.50

Wht Milk

$3.75

Tap Beer

BLK & BLU

$6.50

BLUE BOBBER

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$5.50

DC CHERRY WHEAT

$6.00

FOGGY GEEZER

$6.00

GRASSY PLACE

$6.50

SCOTTISH ALE

$5.50

Guinness

$6.50

Two Hearted

$6.00

BTL WINE

Ben Pinot Gri

$28.00

Buena Chard

$35.00

Campo Brut

$25.00

Charles Rose

$26.00

Chianti

$31.00

Deloach

$28.00

Drumheller

$28.00

Joel Gott

$33.00

Kendall Chard

$38.00

Kim Sauv

$38.00

Mt Veeder

$57.00

Napa Chard

$24.00

Prisoner

$60.00

Q.S.S Rare

$31.00

Roscato Moscato

$24.00

Ste Riesling

$33.00

SPEC COCKTAILS

BBL

$9.00

PEACH MAD

$8.00

MYAS OLD FASHION

$9.00

PRICK PEAR MARG

$8.75

RBG

$9.00

THE TYLER

$8.00