Rusted Roost 192 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Relax, and Enjoy the Crazy!
Location
192 Main St, Menasha, WI 54952
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cranky Pats Pizza - Neenah - 905 S Commercial Street
No Reviews
905 S Commercial Street Neenah, WI 54956
View restaurant
Fratello's Waterfront - 501 WEST WATER STREET
No Reviews
501 WEST WATER STREET Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurant