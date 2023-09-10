Popular Items

Flu Bottle

$4.25

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Reishi Maple Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Almond Milk Creamer, Maple Syrup, Reishi, Cinnamon

Beach Bum

$7.75

Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice

MENU

Smoothie

Blended fruit and vegetables, what you see is what you get - no surprises.
Quadzilla Smoothie

$9.00

AJ Dillon's Quadzilla Smoothie Spinach, Kale, Mango, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein, Almond Butter, Creatine, Apple Juice

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$8.50Out of stock

Pumpkin, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Carrot Juice, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Syrup, Pecans, Almond Milk

Peach Chai Smoothie

$8.50Out of stock

Peach, Mango, Vanilla Protein, Chai, Almond Milk

Beach Bum

$7.75

Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice

Green Goddess

$7.75

Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp Seed, Coconut Water

Vitality

$7.75

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

Strawberry Patch

$7.75

Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates, Coconut Water

Pb + Greens

$7.75

Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk #1 Seller!

Almond Butter Blue

$8.25

Blueberries, Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk

Orange Fusion

$8.25

Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Carrot, The Roots Juice, our signature Hot Shot

Pink Velvet

$8.50

Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Granola

Build a Smoothie

$8.25
Mighty Matcha

$8.25

Matcha, Spinach, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Chlorophyll

Smoothie Bowl

Similar to a smoothie, but eaten with a spoon. Topped with different fruits, granola, and nut butters.
Peach Cobbler

$10.50Out of stock

Peach, Banana, Peach Jam, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Peaches, Cinnamon, Candied Pecans

Apple Crisp Bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Banana, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla Protein Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Apples, Candied Pecans

PB Acai

$9.50

Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey

Chocoholic

$9.50

Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia, Banana, Honey

Acai Bowl

$9.50

Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey

Frosted Pitaya

$9.50

Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp

Straw Nana

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Chia, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Chia

Immunity Bowl

$9.50

Kale, Mango, Banana, Ginger, Lemon, Coconut Water ON TOP: Berries, Honey, Hemp

Popeye Bowl

$9.50

Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter

Juice

Cold-pressed juice - bottled for your convenience. Raw and unpasteurized, drink within 3-5 days.
Daily Detox

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Forever Young

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger

Skinny Greens

$8.75

Kale x2, Cucumber, Cilantro, Celery, Spinach x2, Romaine

Super Greens

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Romaine, Cucumber, Mint

TropiKale

$8.75

Kale, Pineapple, Kiwi, Romaine, Cucumber

Healthy Hormones

$8.75

Spinach, Cucumber, Fennel, Apple, Ginger

Rejuvenation

$8.75Out of stock

Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Lime

Miss Sunshine

$8.75Out of stock

Strawberry, Orange, Red Apple, Ginger

Jolly Rancher Remix

$8.75Out of stock

Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Monkfruit, Blue Spirulina

Pink Starburst

$8.75Out of stock

Strawberry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Pear, Apple, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Turmeric

Wake & Glow

$8.75

Grapefruit, Orange, Carrot, Ginger

Orange Clarity

$8.75Out of stock

Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Cinnamon

Feels Like Fall

$8.75Out of stock

Apple, Ginger, Orange, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon

Anti-Inflam Yam

$8.75Out of stock

Yam, Pineapple, Red Apple, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Allspice

Hot & Sweet

$8.75Out of stock

Pear, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger

The Roots

$8.75Out of stock

Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Wisconsin Roots

$8.75Out of stock

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Celery, Lime

Recovery Punch

$8.75Out of stock

Beet, Orange, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lime

Blue Lemonade

$8.75

Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Toxin Flush

$8.75

Lemon, Charcoal, Coconut Sugar, H2O

Lavender Lemonade

$8.75

Water, Grass-Fed Collagen, Lemon, Lavender, Flower Herbal Tea, Honey

Cinnamon Cashew Mylk

$8.75Out of stock

Cashew, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Dates, Pink Salt

Pecan Pie Milk

$8.75Out of stock

Pecans, Cashews, Dates, Maple Syrup, Pink Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Allspice

Keep It 100

$8.75Out of stock

Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Grass Fed Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Pink Salt

Vanilla Latte (bottled)

$8.75Out of stock

Cold Brew, House Coconut Milk, Vanilla

Pretty in Pink

$8.75Out of stock

Aloe, Watermelon, Lime

Shots

Cold-pressed wellness shots. Extremely potent and packed with nutrients to optimize your health.
Aloe Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Aloe Vera

Flu Bottle

$4.25

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Wheatgrass Bottle

$5.00

Fresh wheatgrass flown in from an organic farm in Georgia so you can enjoy wheatgrass year-round!

Hot Shot

$4.25

Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon

Vitamin C

$4.25

Camu Camu, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime

Toast

Sourdough bread with various spreads. Gluten free bread available.
Avocado Toast

$4.50

Avocado, Pink Salt, Lemon Served on Sourdough Bread

Garlic Tomato

$5.00

Avocado, Tomato, Garlic, Pink Salt

Spicy Avocado

$5.00

Avocado, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Pink Salt, Olive Oil Served on Sourdough Bread

Sprouted Avocado

$5.50

Avocado, Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Black Pepper, Salt Served on Sourdough Bread We partner with a small organic farm for our sprouts. Every now and then, sprouts become unavailable due to weather conditions. We strive to have them as much as possible.

Everything Bagel

$5.00

Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pink Salt Served on Sourdough Bread

Pollinator

$5.00

Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Bee Pollen, Honey Served on Sourdough Bread

Caprese Toast

$5.75

Avocado, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze Served on Sourdough Bread

Egg-Cellent

$6.50

Avocado, Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Organic Poached Egg, Goat Cheese, Salt, Pepper Served on Sourdough Bread

Salad & Oatmeal

Avoid an after lunch crash with these light, yet filling food items. Always gluten free & vegan!
Candied Sweet Potato Salad

$9.50

Spinach, Baked Sweet Potato, Diced Green Apple, Cinnamon, Cranberry, Candied Pecans, House Maple Vinaigrette

Modern Greek Salad

$9.50

Spinach, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Sliced Almond, Red Onion, House Dijon Vinaigrette

Citrus Beet Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Kale, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Roasted Beet, Sliced Apple, Orange, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Maple Vinaigrette (Goat cheese is served on side) No substitutions. This is pre-packaged.

Kale Salad

$8.50

Kale, Northern Beans, Hemp Seed, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Oil-Free Dressing: Lemon Juice, Dijon, Maple Syrup

Cinnamon Apple Oats

$6.75

Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter Drizzle

Peanut Butter Crunch Oats

$6.75

Gluten Free Oats, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Banana, Granola

Bakery / Grab & Go

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Overnight Oats

$6.75Out of stock

Seasonal Layered Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake topped with Overnight Oats GF Oats, Pumpkin Puree, Cashews, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Chia, Pumpkin Spice, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice

Chili (16 oz glass)

$8.50Out of stock

Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Pumpkin, Coconut Oil, Flax, Almonds, Oat Flour, Spices, Enjoy Life Choc. Chips

Banana Bread

$3.50

Banana, Almond Butter, Brown Sugar, ACV, Flax, Oat Flour, Baking Soda, Pink Salt

Scotcheroo

$4.00

Brown Rice Crisps, Brown Rice Syrup, Peanut Butter, Syrup, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil

Twix Bars

$5.00

Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Vegan Chocolate

Matcha Blondie Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Coconut, Lucuma, Matcha, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dates

Chocolate Truffle Balls

$6.50

Cashews, Dates, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Butter, Cacao, Lucuma, Hemp Seeds, Mucuna, Maca Root

Breakfast Cookie

$3.00

Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds

Energy Balls (4)

$6.00

Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup

Raw Cinnamon Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Oat Flour, Almond Flour, Pink Salt, Coconut Oil, Pure Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Dates, Cinnamon

Chocolate Mousse Overnight Oats

$6.50Out of stock

GF Oats, Chia, Almond Milk, Avocado, Orange, Coconut Oil, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Maple Syrup, Pink Salt

Raspberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding

$6.50

GF Oats, Dates, Cashew, Coconut Cream, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds, Coconut Oil, Cinnamon, Pink Salt, Raspberry, Vanilla

Soup

Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot

$5.50+

Served hot in a disposable bowl. Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin

Coffee

Mushrooms and butter? In a coffee? Organic and Fair Trade.
Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold Brew, House Pumpkin Syrup, Oat Milk

Coffee

$2.25

Black Coffee

Your Brew

$2.50

Black Coffee, with Almond Milk or Coconut Milk

Mushroom Mocha

$5.00

Coffee, Almond Milk, Cacao, MCT Oil, Vegan Chocolate, Agave, Reishi

Vanilla Chaga-Chino

$5.00

Coffee, Chaga, Almond Milk, Cacao Butter, Cacao, Coconut Cream, Agave, Vanilla

Bulletproof

$5.00

Coffee, Grass-Fed Butter

Thin Mint Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Mint Oil, Agave, Almond Milk Creamer, Cacao

Reishi Maple Cold Brew

$5.25

Cold Brew, Almond Milk Creamer, Maple Syrup, Reishi, Cinnamon

Sea Salt Mocha

$5.25

Cold Brew, Agave, Almond Milk Creamer, Pink Salt, Cacao, Reishi

Cold Brew

$4.00

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$6.75

100% Organic Grass-Fed Beef Bones, Vegetables, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne

Buttered Mushroom

$6.75

100% Organic Grass-Fed Bone Broth, Shiitake, Reishi, Tamari, Grass-Fed Butter

Immunity Broth

$6.75

Our grass-fed bone broth blended with our famous Hot Shot & coconut cream Hot Shot: Turmeric, Ginger, Camu Camu, Oil of Oregano, Echinacea, Black Pepper, Honey, Apple, Lemon

Bona Fide Organics

Collagen 1 lb

$34.99

Grass Fed & Pasture Raised

BREAKFAST MENU

Sandwich

Green Garden Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Avocado, Pesto. Served with Green Hot Sauce

Sourdough Scramble Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, White Cheddar Cheese. Served with Red Hot Sauce