Bona Fide Juicery Neenah
No reviews yet
201 W Wisconsin Ave
Neenah, WI 54956
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MENU
Smoothie
Quadzilla Smoothie
AJ Dillon's Quadzilla Smoothie Spinach, Kale, Mango, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein, Almond Butter, Creatine, Apple Juice
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Pumpkin, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Carrot Juice, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Syrup, Pecans, Almond Milk
Peach Chai Smoothie
Peach, Mango, Vanilla Protein, Chai, Almond Milk
Beach Bum
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Cream, Orange Juice
Green Goddess
Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp Seed, Coconut Water
Vitality
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice
Strawberry Patch
Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates, Coconut Water
Pb + Greens
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk #1 Seller!
Almond Butter Blue
Blueberries, Banana, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Almond Milk
Orange Fusion
Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Carrot, The Roots Juice, our signature Hot Shot
Pink Velvet
Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Granola
Build a Smoothie
Mighty Matcha
Matcha, Spinach, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Chlorophyll
Smoothie Bowl
Peach Cobbler
Peach, Banana, Peach Jam, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Peaches, Cinnamon, Candied Pecans
Apple Crisp Bowl
Banana, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Vanilla Protein Toppings: Granola, Graham Cracker, Apples, Candied Pecans
PB Acai
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, PB Fit, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
Chocoholic
Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia, Banana, Honey
Acai Bowl
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey
Frosted Pitaya
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Apple Juice ON TOP: Berries, Coconut, Hemp
Straw Nana
Strawberry, Banana, Chia, Coconut Water ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Chia
Immunity Bowl
Kale, Mango, Banana, Ginger, Lemon, Coconut Water ON TOP: Berries, Honey, Hemp
Popeye Bowl
Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter
Juice
Daily Detox
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon
Forever Young
Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Lemon, Ginger
Skinny Greens
Kale x2, Cucumber, Cilantro, Celery, Spinach x2, Romaine
Super Greens
Spinach, Kale, Romaine, Cucumber, Mint
TropiKale
Kale, Pineapple, Kiwi, Romaine, Cucumber
Healthy Hormones
Spinach, Cucumber, Fennel, Apple, Ginger
Rejuvenation
Pineapple, Orange, Green Apple, Lime
Miss Sunshine
Strawberry, Orange, Red Apple, Ginger
Jolly Rancher Remix
Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Lime, Monkfruit, Blue Spirulina
Pink Starburst
Strawberry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Pear, Apple, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Turmeric
Wake & Glow
Grapefruit, Orange, Carrot, Ginger
Orange Clarity
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Turmeric, Cinnamon
Feels Like Fall
Apple, Ginger, Orange, Cinnamon, Cloves, Lemon
Anti-Inflam Yam
Yam, Pineapple, Red Apple, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Allspice
Hot & Sweet
Pear, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger
The Roots
Beet, Apple, Ginger, Lemon
Wisconsin Roots
Beet, Apple, Carrot, Celery, Lime
Recovery Punch
Beet, Orange, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lime
Blue Lemonade
Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Sugar, H2O
Toxin Flush
Lemon, Charcoal, Coconut Sugar, H2O
Lavender Lemonade
Water, Grass-Fed Collagen, Lemon, Lavender, Flower Herbal Tea, Honey
Cinnamon Cashew Mylk
Cashew, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Dates, Pink Salt
Pecan Pie Milk
Pecans, Cashews, Dates, Maple Syrup, Pink Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Allspice
Keep It 100
Cold Brew, Coconut Milk, Cacao, Coconut Oil, Grass Fed Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Pink Salt
Vanilla Latte (bottled)
Cold Brew, House Coconut Milk, Vanilla
Pretty in Pink
Aloe, Watermelon, Lime
Shots
Aloe Bottle
Aloe Vera
Flu Bottle
Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne
Wheatgrass Bottle
Fresh wheatgrass flown in from an organic farm in Georgia so you can enjoy wheatgrass year-round!
Hot Shot
Turmeric, ginger, camu camu, oil of oregano, echinacea, black pepper, honey, apple, lemon
Vitamin C
Camu Camu, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon, Lime
Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Pink Salt, Lemon Served on Sourdough Bread
Garlic Tomato
Avocado, Tomato, Garlic, Pink Salt
Spicy Avocado
Avocado, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Pink Salt, Olive Oil Served on Sourdough Bread
Sprouted Avocado
Avocado, Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Black Pepper, Salt Served on Sourdough Bread We partner with a small organic farm for our sprouts. Every now and then, sprouts become unavailable due to weather conditions. We strive to have them as much as possible.
Everything Bagel
Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Pink Salt Served on Sourdough Bread
Pollinator
Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Bee Pollen, Honey Served on Sourdough Bread
Caprese Toast
Avocado, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze Served on Sourdough Bread
Egg-Cellent
Avocado, Sprouts, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon, Organic Poached Egg, Goat Cheese, Salt, Pepper Served on Sourdough Bread
Salad & Oatmeal
Candied Sweet Potato Salad
Spinach, Baked Sweet Potato, Diced Green Apple, Cinnamon, Cranberry, Candied Pecans, House Maple Vinaigrette
Modern Greek Salad
Spinach, Quinoa, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Sliced Almond, Red Onion, House Dijon Vinaigrette
Citrus Beet Salad
Kale, Spinach, Shaved Fennel, Roasted Beet, Sliced Apple, Orange, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Maple Vinaigrette (Goat cheese is served on side) No substitutions. This is pre-packaged.
Kale Salad
Kale, Northern Beans, Hemp Seed, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Oil-Free Dressing: Lemon Juice, Dijon, Maple Syrup
Cinnamon Apple Oats
Oats, Maple, Almond Milk, Diced Apples, Cinnamon, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter Drizzle
Peanut Butter Crunch Oats
Gluten Free Oats, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Banana, Granola
Bakery / Grab & Go
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Overnight Oats
Seasonal Layered Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake topped with Overnight Oats GF Oats, Pumpkin Puree, Cashews, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Chia, Pumpkin Spice, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice
Chili (16 oz glass)
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin, Coconut Oil, Flax, Almonds, Oat Flour, Spices, Enjoy Life Choc. Chips
Banana Bread
Banana, Almond Butter, Brown Sugar, ACV, Flax, Oat Flour, Baking Soda, Pink Salt
Scotcheroo
Brown Rice Crisps, Brown Rice Syrup, Peanut Butter, Syrup, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil
Twix Bars
Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Pink Salt, Vegan Chocolate
Matcha Blondie Balls
Cashews, Coconut, Lucuma, Matcha, Himalayan Salt, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dates
Chocolate Truffle Balls
Cashews, Dates, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Butter, Cacao, Lucuma, Hemp Seeds, Mucuna, Maca Root
Breakfast Cookie
Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
Energy Balls (4)
Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup
Raw Cinnamon Roll
Oat Flour, Almond Flour, Pink Salt, Coconut Oil, Pure Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Dates, Cinnamon
Chocolate Mousse Overnight Oats
GF Oats, Chia, Almond Milk, Avocado, Orange, Coconut Oil, Vegan Chocolate Chips, Maple Syrup, Pink Salt
Raspberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding
GF Oats, Dates, Cashew, Coconut Cream, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds, Coconut Oil, Cinnamon, Pink Salt, Raspberry, Vanilla
Soup
Coffee
Pumpkin Cold Brew
Cold Brew, House Pumpkin Syrup, Oat Milk
Coffee
Black Coffee
Your Brew
Black Coffee, with Almond Milk or Coconut Milk
Mushroom Mocha
Coffee, Almond Milk, Cacao, MCT Oil, Vegan Chocolate, Agave, Reishi
Vanilla Chaga-Chino
Coffee, Chaga, Almond Milk, Cacao Butter, Cacao, Coconut Cream, Agave, Vanilla
Bulletproof
Coffee, Grass-Fed Butter
Thin Mint Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Mint Oil, Agave, Almond Milk Creamer, Cacao
Reishi Maple Cold Brew
Cold Brew, Almond Milk Creamer, Maple Syrup, Reishi, Cinnamon
Sea Salt Mocha
Cold Brew, Agave, Almond Milk Creamer, Pink Salt, Cacao, Reishi
Cold Brew
Bone Broth
Bone Broth
100% Organic Grass-Fed Beef Bones, Vegetables, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Cayenne
Buttered Mushroom
100% Organic Grass-Fed Bone Broth, Shiitake, Reishi, Tamari, Grass-Fed Butter
Immunity Broth
Our grass-fed bone broth blended with our famous Hot Shot & coconut cream Hot Shot: Turmeric, Ginger, Camu Camu, Oil of Oregano, Echinacea, Black Pepper, Honey, Apple, Lemon
Bona Fide Organics
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
201 W Wisconsin Ave, Neenah, WI 54956