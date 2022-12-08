  • Home
Crave Coffee 2 (lobby) 108 W Fremont

108 W Fremont

Selah, WA 98942

Order Again

Coffee

Americano

$2.75

Espresso

$2.75
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$3.75
Mocha

Mocha

$4.25

White Mocha

$4.50

Specialty Coffee

$3.75
Candy Frappe

Candy Frappe

$5.50

Fit Frappe

$5.25

Energy

Red Bull

$4.75

Lotus

$4.75

Spark

$4.25

Rockstar

$6.00

Monster

$6.00

Blended Two Face

$5.75

Non Caffeinated

Chai

$4.25

Matcha

$4.25

Tea

$2.25

Italian Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Flavored Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Detox Water

$2.50

Cup of Water

$1.00

Milk Tea

$2.75

Blended

Candy Milkshake

$4.25

Fit Milkshake

$5.00

Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

Mangonada

$5.00

Milkshake

$4.75

Blended Lemonade

$4.50

Food

Bagel

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.50

Muffins

$2.75

Donuts

$4.00

Burritos

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Lunch Burritos

$4.50

Breakfast Cookie

$3.25

Cookies

$3.25

Protein Bites

$4.95

Extras

Candy

$1.00

Boba

$1.00

Redbull 8oz Can Only

$3.50

Redbull 12oz Can Only

$5.50

Rockstar Can Only

$3.50

Monster Can Only

$3.50

Whip

$0.50

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Real Fruit

$1.00

White Coffee

$0.50

Decaf

$0.50

Alternative Milk

$1.00

Cup with Flavor

$2.65

Gift Cards

Crave Bucks

$5.00

Holiday Sale $30 for $25

$25.00

Holiday Sale $60 for $50

$50.00

Holiday Sale $100 for $75

$75.00

Merchandise

Beanies

$17.00

Campfire Mug

$12.00

Car Stickers

$2.00

Color Changing Cups

$15.00

Cork Mug

$16.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Graphic T-Shirts

$20.00

Pom Pom Beanies

$18.00

Frosty Holiday Bundle

$25.00

Rudolf Holiday Bundle

$50.00

Bagged Coffee

Breakfast Blend (Whole Bean)

$10.75

House Blend (Whole Bean)

$10.75

French Roast (Whole Bean)

$10.75

1 lb White Coffee

$18.00

2 lb White Coffee

$25.00

Decaf (Ground)

$10.75

Breakfast Blend (Ground)

$10.75

House Blend (Ground)

$10.75

French Roast (Ground)

$10.75

Holiday Sale

Frosty Bundle

$25.00

Rudolf Bundle

$50.00

Gift Card $30 for $25

$25.00

Gift Card $60 for $50

$50.00

Gift Card $100 for $75

$75.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 W Fremont, Selah, WA 98942

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

