A map showing the location of Crispy BaguettesView gallery
Vietnamese
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Crispy Baguettes

review star

No reviews yet

1702 W University Ave Unit E

Gainesville, FL 32603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main

8" Baguette

12" Baguette

Grilled Cheese

Bao Bun

Fries

Salad Bowl

Rice Bowl

Noodle Bowl

SIDE ORDER

Appetizers

VIETNAMESE SIGNATURE CRISPY ROLLS (2 rolls)

$5.75

VEGGIE CRISPY ROLLS (2 rolls)

$5.75

POT STICKERS (6 pieces)

$6.95

RANGOON (6 pieces)

$7.75

FRIED WONTON (6 pieces)

$6.95

VEGGIE POT STICKERS (6 pieces)

$6.95

KOREAN CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$4.95

LEMONGRASS CRISPY TOFU

$6.75

Gd Pot Sticker

$6.99

Fresh Rolls (2 Rolls)

SAIGON STYLE GRILLED MEAT FRESH ROLLS

$5.99

VIETNAMESE TRADITIONAL FRESH ROLLS

$5.99

NHA TRANG FRESH ROLLS WITH PORK PATTY

$6.99

VEGETABLES & TOFU FRESH ROLLS

$5.99

Wings

6 Wings

$11.75

Fries

Regular crispy fries

$3.25

Potato Dippers

$3.95

Curly fries

$3.45

Crispy potato skin

$4.95

Crispy sweet potato fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.75

Gd Fries

$3.99

Side Orders

Extra chicken

$5.25

Extra pork

$5.25

Extra beef

$6.95

Extra Tofu

$3.50

Egg Fried Rice

$4.25

Noodle

$3.50

Egg

$1.50

Extra Vegetables

$3.25

Extra steamed rice/ Vermicelli Noodle

$1.95

Extra crispy chicken

$6.95

Extra crackling pork

$7.75

Extra Kimchi

$2.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Extra Shrimps

$6.95

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Ham

$2.00

Extra Pate

$1.00

Teriyaki

$12.49

Gd Teriyaki

$11.49

Gd Pork

$11.49

Gd Bb Chicken

$12.49

GD Korean Chicken

$12.49

MILKSHAKES

AVOCADO MILKSHAKE

$5.75

STRABERRY MILKSHAKE

$5.75

PEACH MILK SHAKE

$6.75

MANGO MILKSHAKE

$5.75

COFFEE MILKSHAKE

$5.75

CHOCOLATE CACAO OVALTINE MILKSHAKE

$5.75

THAI TEA MILKSHAKE

$5.75

STRABERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$6.75

GREEN SMOOTHIE (SPINACH, KALE, MANGO AND PINEAPPLE)

$6.75

MIXED FRUITS SMOOTHIE (STRAWBERRY, MANGO, PINEAPPLE AND ORANGE)

$6.75

INDIAN MANGO LASSIE

$6.75

MILK TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

Italian Soda

WATERMELON KIWI SODA

$4.25

CHERRY LEMON SODA

$4.25

HURRICANE SODA

$4.25

STRAWBERRY LEMON SODA

$4.25

CRANBERRY BREEZE SODA

$4.25

Special Drinks

AVOCADO BOMB

$7.95

MANGO BOMB

$7.95

PEACH BOMB

$7.95

COCONUT BOMB

$7.95

COFFEE BOMB

$7.95

STRAWBERRY BOMB

$7.95

ICED MILO LATTE

$7.95

MANGONANA

$7.95

STRAWBERRY CHAMOYADA

$7.95

AVOCADO DALGONA

$7.95

MATCHA DALGONA

$7.95

COFFEE DALGONA

$7.95

VIETNAMESE ICE COFFEE

$4.95

THAI ICE TEA

$3.45

Water

$2.25

SOFT DRINKS

$2.65

Thai Tea FB

$1.50

Gd Water

$2.50

Gd Soft Drinks Can

$2.49

Gd Thai Tea

$4.99

Beer

$5.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bloody Mary

$5.95

Caesar

$5.95

Mimosa

$5.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1702 W University Ave Unit E, Gainesville, FL 32603

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vale Food Co. - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
3841 SW Archer Rd #B Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Stone House Neighborhood Grill - 1759 SW 248th Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1759 SW 248th Dr Newberry, FL 32669
View restaurantnext
Swamp Boil
orange star4.1 • 38
2001 N West 13th st Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston