Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crop Juice Waterside Place

review star

No reviews yet

1580 Lakefront Drive, Suite 100

Sarasota, FL 34240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MINT CHIP
PULP FRICTION
PEANUT BUTTER CUP

SMOOTHIES

ALOHA BLUE

ALOHA BLUE

$14.00

orange juice, vanilla almond milk, Blue Majik spirulina, pineapple, banana, peaches, ginger

CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST

CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, oats, chia seeds, EPIC protein chocolate maca

CINNA-NANA BREAD

CINNA-NANA BREAD

$11.50

unsweetened almond milk, banana, cashew butter, oats, dates, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt

COLLAGEN BEAUTY BOOSTER

COLLAGEN BEAUTY BOOSTER

$13.00

vanilla almond milk, almond butter, EPIC pro collagen protein, goji berries, mixed berries, banana, chia seeds

CREAMSICLE

CREAMSICLE

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, orange juice, banana

GOOD AS GOLD SMOOTHIE

$13.50
IMAGINE DRAGON

IMAGINE DRAGON

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, orange juice, pitaya, pineapple, banana

KOKOLADA

KOKOLADA

$12.50

coconut water, unsweetened almond milk, orange juice, banana, young Thai coconut meat, pineapple, dates, vanilla, Himalayan salt

MINT CHIP

MINT CHIP

$15.00

vanilla almond milk, avocado, spinach/kale pulp, banana, almond butter, dates, lucuma, cacao nibs, peppermint, Himalayan salt

PB&J

PB&J

$12.00

açai berry juice, unsweetened almond milk, banana, spinach, peanut butter, mixed berries

PBC (Peanut Butter Chocolate)

PBC (Peanut Butter Chocolate)

$14.00

vanilla almond milk, peanut butter, cacao, banana, açai, cacao nibs

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$8.00

vanilla almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cocoa

PINK VELVET

PINK VELVET

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, pitaya, strawberries, banana, cashew butter

PULP FRICTION

PULP FRICTION

$11.50

unsweetened almond milk, banana, peanut butter, spinach/kale pulp, dates, chocolate EPIC protein

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM

$12.50

coconut water, vanilla almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, strawberries, açai berry juice, dates, hemp seeds

STRAWBERRY BANANA

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$7.00

vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries

THE GREAT PUMPKIN

THE GREAT PUMPKIN

$15.00

vanilla almond milk, pumpkin, pumpkin purée, cashew butter, banana, gluten free oats, dates, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves

THE INCREDIBLE PULP

THE INCREDIBLE PULP

$11.50

orange juice, unsweetened almond milk, mangos, peaches, banana, spinach/kale pulp, vanilla EPIC protein

TROPICAL BREEZE

TROPICAL BREEZE

$14.00

vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, banana, mango, kiwi, granola, coconut flakes, açai

WILD BLUE

WILD BLUE

$9.00

vanilla almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter

COLD BLENDS

KEY LIME COOLER

KEY LIME COOLER

$11.00

vanilla almond milk, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, apple, lemon, lime

ICED MATCHA LATTE

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$12.00

matcha, vanilla almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, chia seeds, coconut nectar, Himalayan salt

CASHEW CREAM PIE

CASHEW CREAM PIE

$11.00

vanilla almond milk, cashew butter, dates, coconut oil, Ceylon cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg

ALMOND JOY

ALMOND JOY

$12.00

coconut water, unsweetened almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, almond butter, dates, cacao, vanilla, Himalayan salt

WARM BLENDS (allow extra time for blending to perfection: 8-10 minutes)

GINGER TURMERIC LATTE

GINGER TURMERIC LATTE

$10.00

ginger, turmeric, unsweetened almond milk, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon

CROP HOT CHOCOLATE

CROP HOT CHOCOLATE

$10.00

vanilla almond milk, stoneground almond butter, cocoa powder, coconut oil, dates, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt

WARM MORINGA HEMP LATTE

WARM MORINGA HEMP LATTE

$10.00

vanilla almond milk, moringa, hemp seeds, cashew butter, coconut oil, maca, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt...a thicker consistency

COFFEES

BLENDED MOCHA LATTE

$12.50

unsweetened almond milk, cold brew coffee, cacao, dates, stoneground almond butter, vanilla (16 oz cup, cold blend

CHERRY MOCHA BLAST

$12.50

vanilla almond milk, cold brew coffee, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, gluten-free oats, chia seed, EPIC Protein Chocolate Maca (16 oz cup, cold blend

COCONUT MOCHA JOY

$13.00

coconut water, cold brew coffee, unsweetened almond milk, young Thai coconut meat, almond butter, dates, cacao, vanilla, Himalayan salt (16 oz cup, cold blend)

COLD BREW OVER ICE

$7.00

Locally made Lelu organic cold brew coffee served over ice with your choice of non-dairy milk (16oz, served over ice)

REAL PUMPKIN SP'ICED COFFEE

REAL PUMPKIN SP'ICED COFFEE

$11.00

vanilla almond milk, Lelu cold brew, pumpkin, pumpkin purée, cashew butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves(16oz cold blend served over ice)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

At CROP, our mission is to craft the highest quality, plant based, gluten free nutrition that is just as pleasing to your taste buds as it is good for your body. Our goal is to help people make better choices to achieve and maintain optimum health!

Location

1580 Lakefront Drive, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Asaro’s Of Bee ridge Pizzeria & Ristorante - 8320 Bee ridge rd
orange star4.7 • 456
8320 Bee ridge rd Sarasota, FL 34241
View restaurantnext
Joey D's - Bee Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
3811 Kenny Drive Sarasota, FL 34232
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange star4.8 • 211
5844 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
FOOD+BEER - Fruitville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5446 Fruitville Rd. Sarasotaa, FL 34232
View restaurantnext
Rice Box Express
orange star4.0 • 30
1780 N Honore Ave Sarasota, FL 34235
View restaurantnext
B&B Chophouse & Market
orange starNo Reviews
8205 Natures Way Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sarasota

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
orange star4.6 • 6,599
1435 Main St Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gabbiano
orange star4.7 • 4,250
5104 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Downtown Sarasota
orange star4.5 • 1,880
14 N Lemon Ave Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Tony's Chicago Beef - Sarasota
orange star4.6 • 1,065
6569 Superior Ave Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sarasota
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston