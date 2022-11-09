Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curries

711 E 32ND ST

Yuma, AZ 85365

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Bang Bang Butter Chicken
Samosa (V)

Veg Appetizer

Samosa (V)

Samosa (V)

$6.00

Crispy turnovers with delicately spiced potatoes and green peas with fennel and sumac, served with mint and tamarind chutney

Veg Pakora (V)

Veg Pakora (V)

$7.00

Bite size platter. Deep fried mixed vegetables battered in chickpea flour with spices and seasoning (served with chutney)

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$10.00

Indian-Chinese appetizer where crisp fried vegetable balls are dunked in slightly sweet, sour and hot manchurian sauce

Szechuan Potato

Szechuan Potato

$10.00

Cubes of potato marinated with tempura flour and tossed in sweet and spicy schuane sauce

Chili Paneer Dry

Chili Paneer Dry

$10.00

Cubes of Indian homemade cheese sautéed with fresh chili onions in light soy sauce

Non-Veg Appetizer

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$12.00

Popular spicy, delicious South Indian boneless chicken starter. Marinated with a spectrum of spices and deep fried with curry leaves.

Szechuan Chicken

Szechuan Chicken

$12.00

Deep fried chicken cubes sauteed in Sichuan sauce. Szechuan cuisine is known for using strong flavors and spice.

Szechuan Chicken Wings

Szechuan Chicken Wings

$13.00

Crispy oven baked chicken wings tossed schezwan pepper and fresh spicey sauce

Chilly Chicken

Chilly Chicken

$12.00

Spicy chicken preparation from oriental cuisine

Chicken pakora

Chicken pakora

$12.00

Crispy deep fried chicken tenders marinated with chickpea flour and seasoning served with sweet and green sauce on side.

Tandoori (Clay Oven)

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Tender spring chicken marinated overnight in cultured yogurt & spice then char broiled in clay oven to perfection.

Afghani Chicken

Afghani Chicken

$16.00

Afghani chicken is a popular Indian appetizer recipe made of chicken marinated in a rich creamy marinade made with cashew nut paste, cream, lemon juice, cheese and ginger-garlic paste, and then baked to perfection. The dish has a smoky and rich taste.

Chicken Tikka Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$16.00

Skewered boneless chunks of chicken marinated in our special Curries’ sauce cooked slowly in a clay oven

Pahadi Chicken Kebab

Pahadi Chicken Kebab

$16.00

Chicken marinated with cilantro, mint & green chilies with spices then cooked in a tandoor.

Chicken Malai Tikka

Chicken Malai Tikka

$16.00

Chicken kebab marinated in creamy yogurt with spices then cooked in a tandoor.

Paneer sofiyani Tikka

Paneer sofiyani Tikka

$16.00

Homemade cheese cubes lightly marinated with herbs and slowly cooked in a clay oven.

Mix Grill Non-Veg Platter

Mix Grill Non-Veg Platter

$20.00

Combination of Chicken Tikka, Tandoori Chicken, Shrimp and Malai Kebab

Chicken Curries (Comes with Rice)

Andhra Chicken Curry

Andhra Chicken Curry

$15.00

Boneless chicken or meat or shrimp thigh cubed cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk

Bhatinda Chicken Saag

Bhatinda Chicken Saag

$15.00

Spinach cooked with garlic, ginger, onion and herbs with a touch of cream and chicken

Chicken Lucknowi Methi Malai

$15.00

Marinated Cubed of meat cooked with rich creamy cashew nut paste with light Indian spices

Chicken Mughlai Handi Korma

$15.00

Boneless cubed chicken OR meat centered with Indian herbs and green chili and cooked with semi white gravy and yogurt.

Chicken Tikka Masala Lababdar

Chicken Tikka Masala Lababdar

$15.00

Chicken cooked to perfection in onion and tomato-based fenugreek sauce with exotic herbs and spices

Chicken Vilayati Kadhai Jalfarezi

Chicken Vilayati Kadhai Jalfarezi

$15.00

Tender cubes of chicken slightly stir-fried with bell-peppers, onions, tomatoes and ginger

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.00

Cooked with zesty hot spicy sauce, baby potatoes, onions, tomato gravy and a splash of malt vinegar

Classic Chicken Curry

$15.00

Traditional Indian curry cooked in a sauté of onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and chicken

Coconut Chicken

$15.00

Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and chicken

Lamb Curries (Comes with Rice)

Bhatinda Lamb Saag

$17.00

Spinach cooked with garlic, ginger, onion and herbs with a touch of cream and lamb

Classic Lamb Curry

$17.00

Traditional Indian curry cooked in a sauté of onion, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes with lamb

Lamb Andhra curry

$17.00

Boneless cubed meat cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk

Lamb Coconut Curry

$17.00

Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and lamb

Lamb Lucknowi Methi Malai

$17.00

Marinated Cubed of meat cooked with rich creamy cashew nut paste with light Indian spices

Lamb Mughlai Handi Korma

$17.00

Boneless cubed meat centered with Indian herbs and green chili and cooked with semi white gravy and yogurt.

Lamb Tikka Masala Lababdar

$17.00

Lamb cooked to perfection in onion and tomato-based fenugreek sauce with exotic herbs and spices

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

Lamb cooked with baby potatoes, spicy onions, tomato gravy & a dash of malt vineger

Vilayati Lamb Kadhai

$17.00

Tender lamb pieces slightly stir-fried with bell-peppers, onions, tomatoes and ginger

Seafood Curries (Comes with Rice)

Classic Shrimp Curry

$17.00

Traditional Indian curry cooked in a sauté of onion, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes with shrimp

Coconut Shrimp Curry

$17.00

Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and shrimp

Shrimp Andhra curry

$17.00

shrimp cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk

Shrimp Bhatinda Saag

$17.00

Spinach cooked with garlic, ginger, onion and herbs with a touch of cream and shrimp

Shrimp Lucknowi Methi Malai

$17.00

Marinated Cubed of meat cooked with rich creamy cashew nut paste with light Indian spices

Shrimp Tikka Masala Lababdaar

Shrimp Tikka Masala Lababdaar

$17.00

Shrimp cooked to perfection in onion and tomato-based fenugreek sauce with exotic herbs and spices

Shrimp Mughlai Handi Korma

$17.00

Cooked with Indian herbs and green chili and cooked with semi white gravy and yogurt.

Shrimp Vilayati Kadai Jalfrezi

$17.00

Tender shrimp pieces slightly stir-fried with bell-peppers, onions, tomatoes and ginger

Shrimp Vindaloo

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.00

Shrimp cooked with zesty hot spicy sauce, baby potatoes, onions, tomato gravy and a splash of malt vinegar

Chef's Special (Comes with Rice)

Bang Bang Butter Chicken

Bang Bang Butter Chicken

$15.00

Marinated chicken strips in a buttery tomato sauce with ginger, exotic herbs, and spices

Kashmiri Rogan Josh Lamb

$16.00

Stewed lamb chunks with fennel seeds, caramelized onion, and yogurt, flavored with cockscomb flower

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$15.00

Aromatic Chicken curry cooked in a mango sweet and tangy spice sauce

Murgh Kali Mirch Curry

$15.00

Chicken sauteed and cooked with black pepper and tomato base sauce

Pineapple Chicken

Pineapple Chicken

$15.00

Chicken cubes cooked, pineapple chunks cooked with Indian herbs on onion sauce

Veg Curries (Comes with Rice)

Bhatinda Special Saag Paneer

Bhatinda Special Saag Paneer

$14.00

Spinach with cottage cheese traditionally cooked with onions and garlic

Malai Kofta Curry

$14.00

Cottage cheese and vegetable rounds in Sour cream and vegetable sauce

Methi Malai Bhurji

Methi Malai Bhurji

$14.00

Green peas and homemade farmer’s cheese Sautéed in herbs and spices

Methi Malai Mutter Paneer

Methi Malai Mutter Paneer

$14.00

A rare blend of chopped fenugreek leaves, rapini, baby spinach and green peas

Mix Veg lababdar

Mix Veg lababdar

$14.00

Homemade farmer’s cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce, exotic herbs, ground nuts and spices

Navratan Korma

Navratan Korma

$14.00

Vegetables simmered in spicy fenugreek and creamy sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala Lababdar

Paneer Tikka Masala Lababdar

$14.00

Indian cottage cheese made with yogurt ,onions Tomatoes, capsicum and spices

Subz Nizami Handi Tarkari

Subz Nizami Handi Tarkari

$14.00

Mix Vegetable produce of the season spice of the aromatic masala mix.caused in ajwain and tomato base sauce.

Vilayti Kadhai Jalfarezi Paneer

Vilayti Kadhai Jalfarezi Paneer

$14.00

Homemade cheese, bell peppers, onion, and tomaotes in curry sauce

Authentic Vegan Curries (Comes with Rice)

Achari Bhindi Fry (V)

Achari Bhindi Fry (V)

$14.00

Crispy okra, red onion, coriander, tomato and chat masala, tempered with sesame seeds

Amritsari chhole

Amritsari chhole

$14.00

Chickpeas cooked with ginger, garlic, onions and tomatoes, finished with freshly ground Indian spices

Bathinda Wala Saag (v)

Bathinda Wala Saag (v)

$14.00

Chopped spinach and freshly ground spices, garlic, ginger, and onion

Coconut Tofu Mutter

Coconut Tofu Mutter

$14.00

Tofu, green peas and tofu Sautéed in Indian herbs and spices

Himachali Aloo Gobi (V)

Himachali Aloo Gobi (V)

$14.00

Cauliflower And Potatoes Cooked With Onions, Ginger, Garlic and Seasoned With Indian Herbs and Spices.

Tadke wali Dal (V)

Tadke wali Dal (V)

$14.00

Indian lentils cooked onions, ginger and garlic, tomatoes and spices

Veg Coconut Curry (V)

Veg Coconut Curry (V)

$14.00

Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs and spices

Vilayati Kadhai Jalfrezi Tofu (V)

$14.00

Tofu, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes in Curries special sauce (V)

Vilayati Kadhai Jalfrezi Vegetable (V)

$14.00

Bell peppers, cauliflower, potatoes, onion, and tomatoes in a Curries' special sauce

Biryani / Rice

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$14.00

Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with chicken and vegetables (served with raita and gravy)

Cumin and green peas Pilaf Rice

Cumin and green peas Pilaf Rice

$4.00

Long grain basmati rice toasted in green peas oil and brown cumin seeds with fresh cilantro

Lamb Biryani

$15.00

Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with lamb and vegetables (served with raita and gravy)

Shrimp Biryani

$15.00

Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with shrimp and vegetables (served with raita and gravy)

Steamed Rice (V)

$2.00

Steamed aromatic white rice

Veg Biryani (V)

$13.00

Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with vegetables (served with raita)

Naan Breads

Butter Naan

$3.00

Leavened baked bread, served with butter

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Oven Baked flatbread topped with minced garlic and coated with butter

Jalapeno Naan

$4.00

Leavened baked bread, topped with jalapeno chili

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Freshly baked white wheat bread stuffed with cashews, pistachios, cherries

Plain Naan

$3.00

Leavened baked bread, served plain

Tandoor Roti

$3.00

Unleavened wheat flour pancake, cooked in clay oven

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Milk and Cheese Balls Dipped in Rose and Honey Syrup

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Mango Kulfi is an Indian frozen dessert which is an Indianized version of Mango Ice Cream

Pista Malai Kulfi

$4.00

Pista Kulfi is an Indian frozen dessert which is an Indianized version of pistachio Ice Cream

Ras Malai

$4.00

Sweet Milk Patties, Dipped in Cardamom Flavored Milk With Pistachio.

Saffron Rice Pudding

Saffron Rice Pudding

$3.00

Rice pudding flavored with cardamom, raisins, cashew nut, pistachio and almond

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Mint Chutney

$1.00

Raitha (Yogurt)

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Papad 2Pcs

$2.00

Tandoori Sauce

$2.00

Onion Chilli Salad

$2.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Fresh Lime Soda Salt

$4.00

Fresh Lime Soda Sweet

$4.00

Fresh Lime Soda Sweet & Salt

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mocktail

Cold Summer Splash

$6.00

Tom & Jerry

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Flavours of India

Website

Location

711 E 32ND ST, Yuma, AZ 85365

Directions

