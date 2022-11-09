Curries
No reviews yet
711 E 32ND ST
Yuma, AZ 85365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Veg Appetizer
Samosa (V)
Crispy turnovers with delicately spiced potatoes and green peas with fennel and sumac, served with mint and tamarind chutney
Veg Pakora (V)
Bite size platter. Deep fried mixed vegetables battered in chickpea flour with spices and seasoning (served with chutney)
Veg Manchurian
Indian-Chinese appetizer where crisp fried vegetable balls are dunked in slightly sweet, sour and hot manchurian sauce
Szechuan Potato
Cubes of potato marinated with tempura flour and tossed in sweet and spicy schuane sauce
Chili Paneer Dry
Cubes of Indian homemade cheese sautéed with fresh chili onions in light soy sauce
Non-Veg Appetizer
Chicken 65
Popular spicy, delicious South Indian boneless chicken starter. Marinated with a spectrum of spices and deep fried with curry leaves.
Szechuan Chicken
Deep fried chicken cubes sauteed in Sichuan sauce. Szechuan cuisine is known for using strong flavors and spice.
Szechuan Chicken Wings
Crispy oven baked chicken wings tossed schezwan pepper and fresh spicey sauce
Chilly Chicken
Spicy chicken preparation from oriental cuisine
Chicken pakora
Crispy deep fried chicken tenders marinated with chickpea flour and seasoning served with sweet and green sauce on side.
Tandoori (Clay Oven)
Tandoori Chicken
Tender spring chicken marinated overnight in cultured yogurt & spice then char broiled in clay oven to perfection.
Afghani Chicken
Afghani chicken is a popular Indian appetizer recipe made of chicken marinated in a rich creamy marinade made with cashew nut paste, cream, lemon juice, cheese and ginger-garlic paste, and then baked to perfection. The dish has a smoky and rich taste.
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Skewered boneless chunks of chicken marinated in our special Curries’ sauce cooked slowly in a clay oven
Pahadi Chicken Kebab
Chicken marinated with cilantro, mint & green chilies with spices then cooked in a tandoor.
Chicken Malai Tikka
Chicken kebab marinated in creamy yogurt with spices then cooked in a tandoor.
Paneer sofiyani Tikka
Homemade cheese cubes lightly marinated with herbs and slowly cooked in a clay oven.
Mix Grill Non-Veg Platter
Combination of Chicken Tikka, Tandoori Chicken, Shrimp and Malai Kebab
Chicken Curries (Comes with Rice)
Andhra Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken or meat or shrimp thigh cubed cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk
Bhatinda Chicken Saag
Spinach cooked with garlic, ginger, onion and herbs with a touch of cream and chicken
Chicken Lucknowi Methi Malai
Marinated Cubed of meat cooked with rich creamy cashew nut paste with light Indian spices
Chicken Mughlai Handi Korma
Boneless cubed chicken OR meat centered with Indian herbs and green chili and cooked with semi white gravy and yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Masala Lababdar
Chicken cooked to perfection in onion and tomato-based fenugreek sauce with exotic herbs and spices
Chicken Vilayati Kadhai Jalfarezi
Tender cubes of chicken slightly stir-fried with bell-peppers, onions, tomatoes and ginger
Chicken Vindaloo
Cooked with zesty hot spicy sauce, baby potatoes, onions, tomato gravy and a splash of malt vinegar
Classic Chicken Curry
Traditional Indian curry cooked in a sauté of onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and chicken
Coconut Chicken
Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and chicken
Lamb Curries (Comes with Rice)
Bhatinda Lamb Saag
Spinach cooked with garlic, ginger, onion and herbs with a touch of cream and lamb
Classic Lamb Curry
Traditional Indian curry cooked in a sauté of onion, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes with lamb
Lamb Andhra curry
Boneless cubed meat cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk
Lamb Coconut Curry
Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and lamb
Lamb Lucknowi Methi Malai
Marinated Cubed of meat cooked with rich creamy cashew nut paste with light Indian spices
Lamb Mughlai Handi Korma
Boneless cubed meat centered with Indian herbs and green chili and cooked with semi white gravy and yogurt.
Lamb Tikka Masala Lababdar
Lamb cooked to perfection in onion and tomato-based fenugreek sauce with exotic herbs and spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with baby potatoes, spicy onions, tomato gravy & a dash of malt vineger
Vilayati Lamb Kadhai
Tender lamb pieces slightly stir-fried with bell-peppers, onions, tomatoes and ginger
Seafood Curries (Comes with Rice)
Classic Shrimp Curry
Traditional Indian curry cooked in a sauté of onion, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes with shrimp
Coconut Shrimp Curry
Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs, spices and shrimp
Shrimp Andhra curry
shrimp cooked with cashew nut and poppy seeds paste and spices finish with coconut milk
Shrimp Bhatinda Saag
Spinach cooked with garlic, ginger, onion and herbs with a touch of cream and shrimp
Shrimp Lucknowi Methi Malai
Marinated Cubed of meat cooked with rich creamy cashew nut paste with light Indian spices
Shrimp Tikka Masala Lababdaar
Shrimp cooked to perfection in onion and tomato-based fenugreek sauce with exotic herbs and spices
Shrimp Mughlai Handi Korma
Cooked with Indian herbs and green chili and cooked with semi white gravy and yogurt.
Shrimp Vilayati Kadai Jalfrezi
Tender shrimp pieces slightly stir-fried with bell-peppers, onions, tomatoes and ginger
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp cooked with zesty hot spicy sauce, baby potatoes, onions, tomato gravy and a splash of malt vinegar
Chef's Special (Comes with Rice)
Bang Bang Butter Chicken
Marinated chicken strips in a buttery tomato sauce with ginger, exotic herbs, and spices
Kashmiri Rogan Josh Lamb
Stewed lamb chunks with fennel seeds, caramelized onion, and yogurt, flavored with cockscomb flower
Mango Chicken
Aromatic Chicken curry cooked in a mango sweet and tangy spice sauce
Murgh Kali Mirch Curry
Chicken sauteed and cooked with black pepper and tomato base sauce
Pineapple Chicken
Chicken cubes cooked, pineapple chunks cooked with Indian herbs on onion sauce
Veg Curries (Comes with Rice)
Bhatinda Special Saag Paneer
Spinach with cottage cheese traditionally cooked with onions and garlic
Malai Kofta Curry
Cottage cheese and vegetable rounds in Sour cream and vegetable sauce
Methi Malai Bhurji
Green peas and homemade farmer’s cheese Sautéed in herbs and spices
Methi Malai Mutter Paneer
A rare blend of chopped fenugreek leaves, rapini, baby spinach and green peas
Mix Veg lababdar
Homemade farmer’s cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce, exotic herbs, ground nuts and spices
Navratan Korma
Vegetables simmered in spicy fenugreek and creamy sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala Lababdar
Indian cottage cheese made with yogurt ,onions Tomatoes, capsicum and spices
Subz Nizami Handi Tarkari
Mix Vegetable produce of the season spice of the aromatic masala mix.caused in ajwain and tomato base sauce.
Vilayti Kadhai Jalfarezi Paneer
Homemade cheese, bell peppers, onion, and tomaotes in curry sauce
Authentic Vegan Curries (Comes with Rice)
Achari Bhindi Fry (V)
Crispy okra, red onion, coriander, tomato and chat masala, tempered with sesame seeds
Amritsari chhole
Chickpeas cooked with ginger, garlic, onions and tomatoes, finished with freshly ground Indian spices
Bathinda Wala Saag (v)
Chopped spinach and freshly ground spices, garlic, ginger, and onion
Coconut Tofu Mutter
Tofu, green peas and tofu Sautéed in Indian herbs and spices
Himachali Aloo Gobi (V)
Cauliflower And Potatoes Cooked With Onions, Ginger, Garlic and Seasoned With Indian Herbs and Spices.
Tadke wali Dal (V)
Indian lentils cooked onions, ginger and garlic, tomatoes and spices
Veg Coconut Curry (V)
Creamy coconut milk-based sauce cooked with Indian herbs and spices
Vilayati Kadhai Jalfrezi Tofu (V)
Tofu, bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes in Curries special sauce (V)
Vilayati Kadhai Jalfrezi Vegetable (V)
Bell peppers, cauliflower, potatoes, onion, and tomatoes in a Curries' special sauce
Biryani / Rice
Chicken Biryani
Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with chicken and vegetables (served with raita and gravy)
Cumin and green peas Pilaf Rice
Long grain basmati rice toasted in green peas oil and brown cumin seeds with fresh cilantro
Lamb Biryani
Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with lamb and vegetables (served with raita and gravy)
Shrimp Biryani
Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with shrimp and vegetables (served with raita and gravy)
Steamed Rice (V)
Steamed aromatic white rice
Veg Biryani (V)
Fluffy basmati rice flavored with exotic spice layered with vegetables (served with raita)
Naan Breads
Butter Naan
Leavened baked bread, served with butter
Garlic Naan
Oven Baked flatbread topped with minced garlic and coated with butter
Jalapeno Naan
Leavened baked bread, topped with jalapeno chili
Kashmiri Naan
Freshly baked white wheat bread stuffed with cashews, pistachios, cherries
Plain Naan
Leavened baked bread, served plain
Tandoor Roti
Unleavened wheat flour pancake, cooked in clay oven
Desserts
Gulab Jamun
Milk and Cheese Balls Dipped in Rose and Honey Syrup
Mango Kulfi
Mango Kulfi is an Indian frozen dessert which is an Indianized version of Mango Ice Cream
Pista Malai Kulfi
Pista Kulfi is an Indian frozen dessert which is an Indianized version of pistachio Ice Cream
Ras Malai
Sweet Milk Patties, Dipped in Cardamom Flavored Milk With Pistachio.
Saffron Rice Pudding
Rice pudding flavored with cardamom, raisins, cashew nut, pistachio and almond
Mango Lassi
Extra Sub items
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Flavours of India
711 E 32ND ST, Yuma, AZ 85365