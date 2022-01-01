- Home
Curry & Cocktails
192 Reviews
$$
422-424 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
Popular Items
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
crispy turnovers with potatoes and green peas
Aloo Tikki
potato patties with indian spices fried
Veg Spring Roll
Mirchi Bhajji
hot indian long green chillies, dipped in batter and fried
Vegetable Pakora
assorted vegetables fried in a mild batter
Harabhara Kabab
Vegetable Manchurian
Paneer Pakora
traditional Indian cheese, batter dipped and fried
Gobi Manchurian
Chilli Paneer
Indian cheese pieces sautéed with onions & hot Indian peppers
Paneer Tikka App
marinated Indian cheese, grilled in our Tandoor oven
Mixed Appetizer for Two
combination of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora and papad
Chilli Tofu
French Fries
Meat/Seafood Appetizers
Chicken Tenders & Fries
it is what it is :)
Chicken 65
tangy, flavorful seasoned chicken pieces sautéed with hot indian peppers - not 65 ingredients :)
Chilli Chicken Dry
chicken pieces sautéed with onions & hot Indian peppers
Black Pepper Chicken
Chicken Tikka App
marinated chicken pieces barbecued in our tandoor oven
Malai Chicken Kabab App
boneless pieces of chicken marinated in ginger and garlic, broiled in our Tandoor oven
Fish Pakora
batter fried, green onions and lemon
Soups
Tandoor Entrees
Paneer Tikka
cubes of grilled Indian cheese
Chicken Tikka
skewer cooked boneless pieces of chicken
Chicken Malai Kabab
boneless pieces of chicken marinated in ginger and garlic
Chicken Seekh Kabab
ground chicken marinated with herbs and spices
Bihari Chicken Kabab
Tandoor Chicken
lemon and spice marinated chicken
Lamb Kabab
tender morsels of lamb marinated in special spices
Tandoor Fish Tikka
marinated salmon bites, gently grilled
Shrimp Tandoori
spiced and broiled over charcoal
Lamb Chops
marinated in spices and broiled over charcoal
Tandoor Mixed Grill
special assortment of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Malai Kabab, Lamb Boti Kabab and Shrimp Tandoori
Mix Chicken Kabab
Signature Entrees
Makhani (Butter)
prepared with Indian spices in a tomato cream sauce
Tikka Masala
prepared in a rich tomato, onion, cream sauce
Palak/Saag
sautéed in a spinach gravy and enhanced with mild Indian spices
Shahi Korma
cooked in a mild cream sauce with nuts, topped with cilantro
Nargisi
prepared in a special coconut sauce
Cashmere
Roganjosh
Curry
cooked in a traditional gravy
Kadai
sautéed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and ginger
Vindaloo
spicy gravy with a dash of vinegar
Achari
cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes, chili peppers, flavored with Indian pickled spices
Tawa Special
Vegetarian Entrees
Dal Tadka/Balti (v)
yellow lentils cooked with onions, garlic and ginger
Chana Masala (v)
chickpeas and tomatoes cooked in traditional Indian spices
Malai Kofta (V)
vegetable balls cooked in a mildly spiced sauce with coconuts and nuts
Aloo Gobi (v)
cauliflower and potatoes cooked with onions and tomatoes
Baingan Bhartha (v)
roasted eggplant with green peas, tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic
Bhindi Masala (v)
okra sautéed with onions, tomatoes and mild spices
Kashmiri Dum Aloo
baby potatoes filled with Indian cheese and cooked in a mild cream sauce
Matar Paneer
peas and Indian cheese cubes cooked in a flavorful tomato sauce
Shahi Paneer Bhurji
grated Indian cheese cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes
Meat/Seafood Entrees
Specialty Biryanis
Naan Bread
Naan
traditional white bread, baked in our Tandoor
Tandoor Roti
whole wheat bread baked in our Tandoor
Garlic Naan
traditional naan flavored with garlic
Chili Naan
traditional naan flavored with green chillies
Chilli Garlic Naan
Paratha
layered wheat bread, pan grilled with butter
Aloo Paratha
bread stuffed with spiced potatoes
Onion Kulcha
bread stuffed with onions and spices
Paneer Kulcha
bread stuffed with Indian cheese and spices
Peshawari Naan
naan stuffed with dry fruits and nuts
Sides
Achar
hot and spicy Indian pickle
Mango Chutney
sweet and spicy mango, traditionally prepared
Papad
thin and crispy lentil wafers
Kachumbar
diced onions, tomatoes, chilli peppers and chopped cilantro with a hint of lemon
Raitha
yogurt mixed with grated cucumber, cumin and mint
Extra Rice
cooked basmati rice
Jeera Rice
Onion On Side
Fries
Desserts
Kheer
Rasmalai
cheese simmered with milk and nuts, served cold
Gulab Jamun
milk balls dipped in a fragrant syrup, served warm
Icecream
Kulfi Authentic Ice Cream
traditional ice cream, flavored with pistachio and cashew nuts topped with rose syrup
Falooda
rose flavored milk mixed with falooda sev, basil seeds, topped with ice cream
Beverages
Water Bottle
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Ginger Ale Can
Fanta Can
Iced Tea
Mango Lassi
Salt Lassi
Sweet Lassi
Club Soda
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Sherlie Temple
Sparkling Water
Coke Zero Can
Extra Sauces to buy
Specialty Cocktails
Bombay Mule
C&C Special Long Island
Curry Cocktail
vodka, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, mango juice, curry powder and a pinch of cayenne pepper
Curry Mangorita
mango, lime juice and curry powder with a dash of red pepper
Georgia Peach
Ginger Snap
Indian Cosmo
vodka, triple sec, lemon juice with a dash of rose syrup
Liquid Marijuana
Mango Martini
vodka, club soda, dry vermouth, mango juice with a dash of lime juice
Marquee Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
The Hulk
Virgin Cocktails
Bottled Beer
*Heineken 0.0
1947
Amstel Light
Blue Moon
Budlight
Coors Lite
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Dogfish Head 60 Min
Dogfish Head 90 Min
Founders Sessions IPA
Fpunders Sessions IPA
Heineken
Kingfisher 12oz
Lagunitas IPA
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Stella Artois
Summer Shandy
Taj Mahal (22 oz)
Yuengling
Wine
Chateau Ste Michelle Cab btl
Josh Cab btl
Chateau Ste Michelle Chard btl
Alamos btl
Francis Coppola btl
Bogle btl
Bartenura Moscato btl
Kris btl
Cavit btl
Bridlewood btl
Mirassou btl
Oyster Bay btl
Amore Assoluto btl
Apothic Red btl
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling btl
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Btl
Chateu Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blac btl
Francis Coppola btl
Layercake btl
7 Deadly Sins Btl
Beringer White Zinfandel btl
Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses btl
Chateau Ste Michelle Cab
Josh Cab
Chateau Ste Michelle Chard
Alamos Malbec
Bogle Merlot
Francis Coppola Merlot
Bartenura Moscato
Cavit Pinot Grigio
Kris Pinot Grigio
Bridlewood Pinot Noir
Mirassou Pinot Noir
Oyster Bay Pinot Noir Glass
Amore Assoluto
Apothic Red
7 Deadly Sins Glass
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses glass
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Chateu Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Francis Coppola Shiraz
Layercake Shiraz
Beringer White Zinfandel glass
Bar Eats
Regular Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Long Island
Classic Margarita
Bloody Mary
Gin Martini
Vodka Martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Screwdriver
Gin & Tonic
Amerato Sour
Liquid Marijuana
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
Apple Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Dirty Martini
Gin Martini
Vodka Martini
Spirits
Virgin Drinks
Gentleman Jacks Single
Jim Beam Single
Makers Mark Single
Woodford Reserve Single
Crown Royale Single
Amaretto Single
Grand Marnier Single
Hennessey Single
Tanqueray Single
Bombay Sapphire Gin Single
Gordons Single
Baccardi Clear Single
Captain Morgan Single
Old Monk Single
Amrut Single
Black Label Single
Chivas Regal Single
Glenfiddich Single
Glenlivet Single
Jack Daniels Single
Jameson Single
Macallan Single
Crown Royal
Fireball
Don Julio Single
Hornitos Repesado Single
House Silver Single
Jose Cuervo Single
Patron Silver Single
Ciroc Single
Grey Goose Single
House Vodka Single
Ketel One Single
Titos Single
Gentleman Jacks Dbl
Jim Beam Dbl
Makers Mark Dbl
Woodford Reserve Dbl
Seagrams 7 Dbl
Grand Marnier Dbl
Hennessey Dbl
Tanqueray Dbl
Bombay Sapphire Dbl
Gordons Dbl
Baccardi Dbl
Captain Morgan Dbl
Old Monk Dbl
Amrut Dbl
Black Label Dbl
Chivas Regal Dbl
Glenfiddich Dbl
Glenlivet Dbl
Jack Daniels Dbl
Jameson Dbl
Macallan Dbl
Fireball Dbl
Crown Royal Dbl
Don Julio Dbl
Hornitos Reposado Dbl
House Silver Dbl
Jose Cuervo Dbl
Patron Silver Dbl
Ciroc Dbl
Grey Goose Dbl
House Vodka Dbl
Ketel One Dbl
Titos Dbl
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Curry & Cocktails is a traditional Indian cuisine blending delectable dishes, an elegant ambiance and friendly service.
422-424 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709