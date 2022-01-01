Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Curry & Cocktails

192 Reviews

$$

422-424 E Main St

Middletown, DE 19709

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tikka Masala
Naan

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

crispy turnovers with potatoes and green peas

Aloo Tikki

$6.00

potato patties with indian spices fried

Veg Spring Roll

$6.00

Mirchi Bhajji

$7.00

hot indian long green chillies, dipped in batter and fried

Vegetable Pakora

$8.00

assorted vegetables fried in a mild batter

Harabhara Kabab

$8.00

Vegetable Manchurian

$9.00

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

traditional Indian cheese, batter dipped and fried

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00
Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$11.00

Indian cheese pieces sautéed with onions & hot Indian peppers

Paneer Tikka App

$11.00

marinated Indian cheese, grilled in our Tandoor oven

Mixed Appetizer for Two

$12.00

combination of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora and papad

Chilli Tofu

$12.00Out of stock

French Fries

$2.00

Meat/Seafood Appetizers

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

it is what it is :)

Chicken 65

$11.00

tangy, flavorful seasoned chicken pieces sautéed with hot indian peppers - not 65 ingredients :)

Chilli Chicken Dry

$11.00

chicken pieces sautéed with onions & hot Indian peppers

Black Pepper Chicken

$11.00

Chicken Tikka App

$11.00

marinated chicken pieces barbecued in our tandoor oven

Malai Chicken Kabab App

$11.00

boneless pieces of chicken marinated in ginger and garlic, broiled in our Tandoor oven

Fish Pakora

$11.00

batter fried, green onions and lemon

Soups

flavorful traditional tomato soup

Tamatar Soup

$6.00

flavorful traditional tomato soup

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Spiced split pea soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

traditional chicken soup flavored with herbs and spices

Tandoor Entrees

Paneer Tikka

$17.00

cubes of grilled Indian cheese

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

skewer cooked boneless pieces of chicken

Chicken Malai Kabab

Chicken Malai Kabab

$18.00

boneless pieces of chicken marinated in ginger and garlic

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$18.00

ground chicken marinated with herbs and spices

Bihari Chicken Kabab

$18.00

Tandoor Chicken

$18.00

lemon and spice marinated chicken

Lamb Kabab

$20.00

tender morsels of lamb marinated in special spices

Tandoor Fish Tikka

Tandoor Fish Tikka

$21.00

marinated salmon bites, gently grilled

Shrimp Tandoori

$22.00

spiced and broiled over charcoal

Lamb Chops

$22.00

marinated in spices and broiled over charcoal

Tandoor Mixed Grill

Tandoor Mixed Grill

$24.00

special assortment of Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Malai Kabab, Lamb Boti Kabab and Shrimp Tandoori

Mix Chicken Kabab

$20.00

Signature Entrees

Makhani (Butter)

$14.00+

prepared with Indian spices in a tomato cream sauce

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$17.00+

prepared in a rich tomato, onion, cream sauce

Palak/Saag

Palak/Saag

$15.00+

sautéed in a spinach gravy and enhanced with mild Indian spices

Shahi Korma

Shahi Korma

$16.00+

cooked in a mild cream sauce with nuts, topped with cilantro

Nargisi

$17.00+

prepared in a special coconut sauce

Cashmere

$18.00+

Roganjosh

$18.00+

Curry

$18.00+

cooked in a traditional gravy

Kadai

$16.00+

sautéed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and ginger

Vindaloo

$18.00+

spicy gravy with a dash of vinegar

Achari

$16.00+

cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes, chili peppers, flavored with Indian pickled spices

Tawa Special

$18.00+

Vegetarian Entrees

Dal Tadka/Balti (v)

Dal Tadka/Balti (v)

$14.00

yellow lentils cooked with onions, garlic and ginger

Chana Masala (v)

$14.00

chickpeas and tomatoes cooked in traditional Indian spices

Malai Kofta (V)

$16.00

vegetable balls cooked in a mildly spiced sauce with coconuts and nuts

Aloo Gobi (v)

Aloo Gobi (v)

$16.00

cauliflower and potatoes cooked with onions and tomatoes

Baingan Bhartha (v)

$16.00

roasted eggplant with green peas, tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic

Bhindi Masala (v)

$16.00

okra sautéed with onions, tomatoes and mild spices

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

$16.00

baby potatoes filled with Indian cheese and cooked in a mild cream sauce

Matar Paneer

$16.00

peas and Indian cheese cubes cooked in a flavorful tomato sauce

Shahi Paneer Bhurji

$18.00

grated Indian cheese cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes

Meat/Seafood Entrees

Chilli Chicken Gravy

$18.00

sautéed with hot Indian peppers, onions and tomatoes

Goat Masala

$20.00

goat pieces marinated with spices and served in a rich tomato cream sauce

Specialty Biryanis

Long grain basmati rice cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and flavored with saffron, whole spices, cilantro and served with complimentary raita

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Egg Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Hakka Noodles

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Egg Hakka Noodles

$16.00

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$17.00

Naan Bread

Naan

Naan

$3.50

traditional white bread, baked in our Tandoor

Tandoor Roti

$3.50

whole wheat bread baked in our Tandoor

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00

traditional naan flavored with garlic

Chili Naan

$4.00

traditional naan flavored with green chillies

Chilli Garlic Naan

$4.00

Paratha

$4.00

layered wheat bread, pan grilled with butter

Aloo Paratha

$4.00

bread stuffed with spiced potatoes

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

bread stuffed with onions and spices

Paneer Kulcha

$4.00

bread stuffed with Indian cheese and spices

Peshawari Naan

$4.50

naan stuffed with dry fruits and nuts

Sides

Achar

$2.00

hot and spicy Indian pickle

Mango Chutney

$2.00

sweet and spicy mango, traditionally prepared

Papad

$2.50

thin and crispy lentil wafers

Kachumbar

$3.00

diced onions, tomatoes, chilli peppers and chopped cilantro with a hint of lemon

Raitha

$3.50

yogurt mixed with grated cucumber, cumin and mint

Extra Rice

$3.00

cooked basmati rice

Jeera Rice

$3.50

Onion On Side

$1.00

Fries

$2.00

Desserts

traditional ice cream flavored with pistachio

Kheer

$5.00Out of stock

Rasmalai

$6.00

cheese simmered with milk and nuts, served cold

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

milk balls dipped in a fragrant syrup, served warm

Icecream

$5.00+

Kulfi Authentic Ice Cream

$6.00

traditional ice cream, flavored with pistachio and cashew nuts topped with rose syrup

Falooda

$8.00+

rose flavored milk mixed with falooda sev, basil seeds, topped with ice cream

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Ginger Ale Can

$1.00

Fanta Can

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Salt Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sherlie Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coke Zero Can

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces to buy

Extra Makhani Sauce

$8.50

Extra Tikka Masala Sauce

$8.50

Extra Mint Chutney (2 oz)

$0.50

Extra Tamarind Chutney (2 oz)

$0.50

Specialty Cocktails

Bombay Mule

$12.00

C&C Special Long Island

$13.00

Curry Cocktail

$11.00

vodka, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, mango juice, curry powder and a pinch of cayenne pepper

Curry Mangorita

$10.00

mango, lime juice and curry powder with a dash of red pepper

Georgia Peach

$12.00

Ginger Snap

$10.00

Indian Cosmo

$10.00

vodka, triple sec, lemon juice with a dash of rose syrup

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Mango Martini

$10.00

vodka, club soda, dry vermouth, mango juice with a dash of lime juice

Marquee Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

The Hulk

$12.00

Virgin Cocktails

$10.00

Bottled Beer

*Heineken 0.0

$5.00

1947

$6.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budlight

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$6.00

Dogfish Head 90 Min

$7.00

Founders Sessions IPA

$5.00

Fpunders Sessions IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kingfisher 12oz

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00Out of stock

Taj Mahal (22 oz)

$13.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Wine

Chateau Ste Michelle Cab btl

$38.00

Josh Cab btl

$36.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chard btl

$36.00

Alamos btl

$36.00

Francis Coppola btl

$36.00

Bogle btl

$30.00

Bartenura Moscato btl

$36.00

Kris btl

$32.00

Cavit btl

$32.00

Bridlewood btl

$35.00

Mirassou btl

$30.00

Oyster Bay btl

$38.00

Amore Assoluto btl

$32.00

Apothic Red btl

$32.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling btl

$32.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$36.00

Chateu Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blac btl

$38.00

Francis Coppola btl

$36.00

Layercake btl

$36.00

7 Deadly Sins Btl

$32.00

Beringer White Zinfandel btl

$32.00

Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses btl

$40.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Cab

$9.00

Josh Cab

$9.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chard

$8.00

Alamos Malbec

$9.00

Bogle Merlot

$7.00

Francis Coppola Merlot

$9.00

Bartenura Moscato

$9.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Kris Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

Mirassou Pinot Noir

$7.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Amore Assoluto

$8.00

Apothic Red

$8.00

7 Deadly Sins Glass

$8.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses glass

$10.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Chateu Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Francis Coppola Shiraz

$9.00Out of stock

Layercake Shiraz

$8.00

Beringer White Zinfandel glass

$8.00

Bar Eats

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

crispy turnovers with potatoes and green peas

Aloo Tikki

$5.00

potato patties with indian spices fried

Mirchi Pakora

$6.00

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

assorted vegetables fried in a mild batter

Chilli Chicken Gravy

$16.00

sautéed with hot Indian peppers, onions and tomatoes

Malai Chicken Kabab App

$10.00

boneless pieces of chicken marinated in ginger and garlic, broiled in our Tandoor oven

Tandoor Chicken

$16.00

lemon and spice marinated chicken

Chicken 65

$10.00

tangy, flavorful seasoned chicken pieces sautéed with hot indian peppers - not 65 ingredients :)

Fish Pakora

$11.00

batter fried, green onions and lemon

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

it is what it is :)

Regular Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Amerato Sour

$9.00Out of stock

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Spirits

Virgin Drinks

$6.00Out of stock

Gentleman Jacks Single

$8.00

Jim Beam Single

$6.00

Makers Mark Single

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Single

$8.00

Crown Royale Single

$12.00

Amaretto Single

$8.00

Grand Marnier Single

$9.00

Hennessey Single

$11.00

Tanqueray Single

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin Single

$8.00

Gordons Single

$6.00

Baccardi Clear Single

$8.00

Captain Morgan Single

$7.00

Old Monk Single

$9.00

Amrut Single

$12.00

Black Label Single

$8.00

Chivas Regal Single

$8.00

Glenfiddich Single

$10.00

Glenlivet Single

$10.00

Jack Daniels Single

$7.00

Jameson Single

$8.00

Macallan Single

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Don Julio Single

$8.00

Hornitos Repesado Single

$8.00

House Silver Single

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Single

$7.00

Patron Silver Single

$10.00

Ciroc Single

$9.00

Grey Goose Single

$9.00

House Vodka Single

$7.00

Ketel One Single

$8.00

Titos Single

$8.00

Gentleman Jacks Dbl

$12.00

Jim Beam Dbl

$10.00

Makers Mark Dbl

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Dbl

$12.00

Seagrams 7 Dbl

$10.00

Grand Marnier Dbl

$13.00

Hennessey Dbl

$16.00

Tanqueray Dbl

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire Dbl

$12.00

Gordons Dbl

$9.00

Baccardi Dbl

$12.00

Captain Morgan Dbl

$11.00

Old Monk Dbl

$13.00

Amrut Dbl

$18.00

Black Label Dbl

$12.00

Chivas Regal Dbl

$12.00

Glenfiddich Dbl

$15.00

Glenlivet Dbl

$15.00

Jack Daniels Dbl

$11.00

Jameson Dbl

$12.00

Macallan Dbl

$18.00

Fireball Dbl

$10.00

Crown Royal Dbl

$12.00

Don Julio Dbl

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado Dbl

$12.00

House Silver Dbl

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Dbl

$10.00

Patron Silver Dbl

$15.00

Ciroc Dbl

$13.00

Grey Goose Dbl

$13.00

House Vodka Dbl

$9.00

Ketel One Dbl

$12.00

Titos Dbl

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Curry & Cocktails is a traditional Indian cuisine blending delectable dishes, an elegant ambiance and friendly service.

422-424 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709

