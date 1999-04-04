Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

First State Brewing Company Middletown, DE

146 Reviews

$

109 Patriot Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery & Taproom + Kitchen | Middletown, Delaware

Website

Location

109 Patriot Drive, Middletown, DE 19709

Directions

Gallery
First State Brewing Company image
First State Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Smyrna
orange star4.3 • 1,266
230 S Dupont Blvd Smyrna, DE 19977
View restaurantnext
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2667 Kirkwood Highway Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw - Havre De Grace
orange starNo Reviews
400 N Union Ave Havre De Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4579 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 99
1300 Centerville Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
Cornerstone Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
362 US 40 Carneys Point, NJ 08069
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middletown

Mulligans
orange star4.5 • 219
Mulligans 631 Bayview Road Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurantnext
Curry & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 192
422-424 E Main St Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middletown
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston