American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cornerstone Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

362 US 40

Carneys Point, NJ 08069

Breakfast Platters

Jersey Egg's Benedict

$11.50

Sausage Gravy or Chipped beef

$8.95+

Two Eggs Any Style

$5.95

Omelettes

Bacon Omelette

$8.95

Cheese Omelette

$8.55

Cheese Steak Omelette

$11.50

Farmer's Omelette

$10.75

Ham Omelette

$8.95

Meatlover's Omelette

$11.25

Sausage Omelette

$8.95

Western Omelette

$9.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Cheese Steak & Egg Sandwich 10" roll

$11.50

Meat Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.26

Bacon, Scrapple, Sausage, Ham, or Pork roll

Meat & egg

$6.50

Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast

Bacon Waffle

$6.95

Fresh waffle with bacon added to the batter

Chicken & Waffle

$10.75

2 fried chicken tenders and a waffle, covered in sausage gravy and topped with crumbled bacon

French Toast

$6.50

Plain Waffle

$6.50

Short Stack (2)

$5.50

Single Stack

$3.25

Tall Stack (4)

$8.25

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$3.75

Side Chipped Beef Gravy

$4.95

Side Grits

$3.75

Side Ham Slice

$3.75

Side Pork Roll

$4.50

Side Sausage

$3.75

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Side Scrapple

$4.50

Side Homefries

$3.75

Beginings

Mozzarella Stix

$8.95

Fried Pickles

$8.55

Onion Rings

$6.95

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$10.75

Cornerstone Fries

$7.75

Finger Food

Chicken Tenders

$9.25

3 crispy chicken tenders served with fries

Wings (5pc) with Fries

$8.95

Wings (10pc) with Fries

$14.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.25

Burgers

American Deluxe Cheese Burger

$8.95

All beef burger, 2 slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion w/ fries

Barnyard Burger

$10.75

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$11.95

Double Cheese Burger

$10.75

Jersey Burger

$9.95

Luke's Bacon Cheddar Cheese Burger

$9.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.45

Patty Melt

$8.50

Pattycakes Burger

$10.75

Steakhouse Burger

$10.55

Hot Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grill PB&J

$5.00

Chicken Cheesteak

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.45

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.25

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

Drinks

Coffee or Tea

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea-sweetened or unsweetened

$2.95

Juice-apple, orange, cranberry, tomato

$4.05

Milk- regular or chocolate

$4.05

Baked goods

Breads

$3.95

Cupcake

$3.25

Cake slice

$3.95

cheesecake

$5.50+

Whole gourmet cheesecake

$45.00

Dessert cup

$4.50

Brownie

$3.95

Pie

$2.95

Cookies

$2.99

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.95

Bread Pudding

$2.95+

Jello cups

$2.95

Tres leche strawberry cake

$5.95

To go items

Crispy chicken Wrap

$5.95

Cold Sandwich

$3.95

Fruit cup

$3.50

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Assorted picnic salads-potato, pasta, macaroni

$3.25+

Broccoli salad

$4.25+

Crab salad

$3.25+

Assorted wraps

$5.95

Assorted Dips

$2.95+

Sandwiches

GF Grilled Cheese

$5.00

GF Chicken Tender Parm

$9.45

GF Pulled Pork w/Fries

$9.95

Finger Foods

GF Chicken tenders w/Fries

$9.25

GF 5 pc Wings w/ Fries

$8.95

GF 10 pc wings w/ fries

$14.95

Sides

GF Fries

$5.00

GF Mac and Cheese

$3.00

GF Onion Rings

$6.95

GF Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
362 US 40, Carneys Point, NJ 08069

