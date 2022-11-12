Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Dalous Bistro Inc

review star

No reviews yet

310 west bayfield street

washburn, WI 54891

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Pizza puff

$3.50

fresh baked pizza puff brushed with olive oil and salt.

Roast garlic

$8.00

two heads of slow roasted garliic,olives and a pizza puff

Salads

All salads are served with dressing on the side.
House salad

$8.00

baby greens, tomato, onion. olives and our house made red wine vinaigrette

Caesar salad

$9.50

romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan and our house made creamy caesar dressing.

Greek salad

$10.00

baby greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and our house made red wine vinaigrette.

Valentino salad

$10.50

baby greens, red onion, chevre cheese, pepitas, and our house made maple balsamic dressing.

Blue apple salad

$10.50

baby greens, granny smith apples, red onion, gorgonzola, and our house made maple balsamic dressing.

Daily Specials

Caprese Appetizer

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, Campari tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, and a pizza puff.

Garlic mashed potato pizza

$14.00

Garlic mashed potato, sausage, onion, roast peppers, kalamata olives, basil, mozzarella.

Pastas

Baked gnocchi

$12.00

garlic cream sauce, basil, onion, gorgonzola, parmesan

Baked penne marinara

$10.00

chianti marinara, basil, sausage, fresh mozzarella, parmesan

Panini

The italian

$9.00

salami, pepperoni, provolone, onion, banana,peppers,red wine vinaigrette greens

The jerk

$9.50

chicken breast,,onion,bell peppers, jerk sauce,provolone,greens.

The parma

$10.00

procuitto, fresh mozzarella, parmesan,arugula, tomato.

The meditteranean

$10.00

pesto,artichokes,onion,kalamata, olives,roast peppers,feta, mozzarella

Pizzas

Cheese

$9.00

tomato sauce,whole milk mozzarella

Crust and sauce

$7.00

Build your own from the bottom up for those that do not want shredded mozzarella cheese or are lactose intolerant.

Isla spice

$13.00

tomato sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onion,mozzarella.

Jerk chicken

$13.50

jerk sauce,chicken,bell peppers, onion, mozzarella

Margherita

$10.00

tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella,olive oil.

Pepperoni and Funghi

$13.50

tomato sauce, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms,mozzarella.

Casa

$13.00

tomato sauce,house sausage,onion, black olives, mozzarella

Ti amo

$13.50

pesto,artichokes,onion,roasted peppers,kalamata olives,feta, mozzarella

White and green

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil and fresh baby arugula.

Sweet Things

Key lime pie

$6.50

Zesty fresh squeezed lime filling in a graham cracker crust with real whip cream.

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

The Italian pick me up. Coffee soaked lady fingers in a mascarpone cheese mousse. A DaLous favorite.

Vanilla chocolate chip sammy

$6.50Out of stock

Oatmeal cookies filled with vanilla gelato.

Soda and Water

Coca Cola can

$1.50
Diet Coke can

$1.50
Sprite can

$1.50
Root Beer can

$1.50
Orange soda can

$1.50
San Pelegrino water 16 oz bttle

$3.00

Bubblers

$2.50

Bota Box mini wines.

Three delicious glasses of wine in each box.
Redvolution

$8.00

Love red blends? Redvolution is a rich, full bodied red wine with hints of spice and blackberries.

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

A snappy wine with the aroma of lemon grass and lime. A citrus and melon taste perfect for that first glass of wine with dinner.

Chardonnay

$8.00

With a nose of toasted oak and tropical fruit this Chardonnay is perfect with a Caesar salad.

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Refreshing and balanced with the flavors of crisp pear, citrus and tropical fruit. A delightful accompaniment to our White and green pizza.

Dry Rose

$8.00

Fast becoming the" go to wine " with the flavors of strawberries and grapefruit zest. Sit on the beach and enjoy a glass with your DaLous pizza.

Artisan beer and cider.

New Glarus

$4.00

A Wisconsin classic. If you don't know, order one and find out.

India Pale Ale

$4.00

Bright, citrusy, and a balanced bitterness describes this beauty from ODELL Brewing.

Athletic Brewin Co. Upside Dawn NA Brew

$4.00

A pale ale that will inspire you to book that kayak trip on the big lake.

Grizzly Pear hard cider

$4.00

Pear, apple and elderflower cider.

White Claw

$5.00

Notes of passion fruit and freedom. Supremely drinkable, unfiltered IPA.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Wood Fired pizza and much more.

Location

310 west bayfield street, washburn, WI 54891

Directions

Gallery
Dalous Bistro Inc image
Dalous Bistro Inc image
Dalous Bistro Inc image
Dalous Bistro Inc image

