Dalous Bistro Inc
310 west bayfield street
washburn, WI 54891
Salads
House salad
baby greens, tomato, onion. olives and our house made red wine vinaigrette
Caesar salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan and our house made creamy caesar dressing.
Greek salad
baby greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and our house made red wine vinaigrette.
Valentino salad
baby greens, red onion, chevre cheese, pepitas, and our house made maple balsamic dressing.
Blue apple salad
baby greens, granny smith apples, red onion, gorgonzola, and our house made maple balsamic dressing.
Panini
The italian
salami, pepperoni, provolone, onion, banana,peppers,red wine vinaigrette greens
The jerk
chicken breast,,onion,bell peppers, jerk sauce,provolone,greens.
The parma
procuitto, fresh mozzarella, parmesan,arugula, tomato.
The meditteranean
pesto,artichokes,onion,kalamata, olives,roast peppers,feta, mozzarella
Pizzas
Cheese
tomato sauce,whole milk mozzarella
Crust and sauce
Build your own from the bottom up for those that do not want shredded mozzarella cheese or are lactose intolerant.
Isla spice
tomato sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onion,mozzarella.
Jerk chicken
jerk sauce,chicken,bell peppers, onion, mozzarella
Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella,olive oil.
Pepperoni and Funghi
tomato sauce, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms,mozzarella.
Casa
tomato sauce,house sausage,onion, black olives, mozzarella
Ti amo
pesto,artichokes,onion,roasted peppers,kalamata olives,feta, mozzarella
White and green
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil and fresh baby arugula.
Sweet Things
Key lime pie
Zesty fresh squeezed lime filling in a graham cracker crust with real whip cream.
Tiramisu
The Italian pick me up. Coffee soaked lady fingers in a mascarpone cheese mousse. A DaLous favorite.
Vanilla chocolate chip sammy
Oatmeal cookies filled with vanilla gelato.
Soda and Water
Bota Box mini wines.
Redvolution
Love red blends? Redvolution is a rich, full bodied red wine with hints of spice and blackberries.
Sauvignon Blanc
A snappy wine with the aroma of lemon grass and lime. A citrus and melon taste perfect for that first glass of wine with dinner.
Chardonnay
With a nose of toasted oak and tropical fruit this Chardonnay is perfect with a Caesar salad.
Pinot Grigio
Refreshing and balanced with the flavors of crisp pear, citrus and tropical fruit. A delightful accompaniment to our White and green pizza.
Dry Rose
Fast becoming the" go to wine " with the flavors of strawberries and grapefruit zest. Sit on the beach and enjoy a glass with your DaLous pizza.
Artisan beer and cider.
New Glarus
A Wisconsin classic. If you don't know, order one and find out.
India Pale Ale
Bright, citrusy, and a balanced bitterness describes this beauty from ODELL Brewing.
Athletic Brewin Co. Upside Dawn NA Brew
A pale ale that will inspire you to book that kayak trip on the big lake.
Grizzly Pear hard cider
Pear, apple and elderflower cider.
White Claw
Notes of passion fruit and freedom. Supremely drinkable, unfiltered IPA.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy! Wood Fired pizza and much more.
310 west bayfield street, washburn, WI 54891