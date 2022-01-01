Dan Kelly's Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
located in the heart of Downtown Minneapolis. We specialize in contemporary pub cuisine and highlight an array of emerging craft beers, ciders, and distilleries. Our space is anchored by a 44 foot, pre-prohibition mahogany bar filled with stained glass. The warmth and feel of our room, coupled with the quality of our service and food will make you feel like you came to the right place.
Location
212 S 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Burger Skyway - 601 Marquette Ave
No Reviews
601 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
No Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
No Reviews
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
More near Minneapolis