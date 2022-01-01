Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dan Kelly's Pub

review star

No reviews yet

212 S 7th St

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dan Kelly's Menu

Walking Taco

$7.00

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Cold Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Cold Grilled Chicken Breast, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon slices and American cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Bruschetta

$13.00

MN Sushi

$9.00

Italian Pinwheel

$13.00

Party Platter

$32.00

Spinach Dip, Bruschetta, Italian pinwheel, Mn Sushi- Crostini

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Romaine Mix, Cold Grilled Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.00

House Romaine Mix, Diced Bacon, Cold Grilled Chicken Breast, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese side of ranch dressing

Dan Kelly's Cuban

$14.00

Bacon Slices layered with Ham, American Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Yellow Mustard

Extra Crostini

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

located in the heart of Downtown Minneapolis. We specialize in contemporary pub cuisine and highlight an array of emerging craft beers, ciders, and distilleries. Our space is anchored by a 44 foot, pre-prohibition mahogany bar filled with stained glass. The warmth and feel of our room, coupled with the quality of our service and food will make you feel like you came to the right place.

Website

Location

212 S 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Dan Kelly's Pub image
Dan Kelly's Pub image
Dan Kelly's Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

My Burger Skyway - 601 Marquette Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Red Cow North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
208 North 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Dave's Downtown
orange star4.6 • 578
900 2ND AVE. S. 230 Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
orange starNo Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
Red Rabbit Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Sea Change
orange star4.2 • 5,044
806 2nd Street S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Minneapolis MN
orange star4.5 • 3,576
80 S 9th St Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston