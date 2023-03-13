Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grillin Dave Style

review star

No reviews yet

1612 Linden Avenue

Zanesville, OH 43701

Popular Items

Combo Meal
French Fries*
Mac 'n Cheese*

FOOD

Meals

Combo Meal

$14.95

Your Choice of sandwich (Pork, Brisket, Chicken), and two sides.

Brisket Sundae

$12.95

An amazing scoop of mashed potatoes covered with beef brisket and topped with gravy

Beef & Noodle Dinner

$12.95

Delicious, homemade beef and noodles served over a fresh scoop of our mashed potatoes.

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.95

Our Delicious handcrafted meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.95

WOAH! All your favorites in three words. Nachos. Cheese. Pork. Plus your choice of favorite toppings (onions, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream).

Grillin' Pie

$12.95

Delight your tastebuds with a healthy handful of Fritos, then a layer of Kickin’ Beans, add your choice of brisket, pulled pork or chicken, topped with your choice of cheese!

Kickin' Tater

$13.95

Our hot and savory baked potato topped with your choice of mouth watering pulled pork, chicken or brisket.)

Chili Mac

$12.95

Thick and meaty chili poured over our famous mac 'n' cheese, topped w/ shredded cheese and freshly chopped onions.

Pulled Pork Mac

$12.95

Delectable pulled pork, Heavenly mac 'n cheese. Need we say more?

Piggy Fries

$14.95

Sandwiches

1/2 lb Prime Rib

$12.95

1/4 lb Prime Rib

$8.95

Big Brisket & Slaw

$9.95

Big Pork & Slaw

$9.49

BLT

$7.95

Brisket

$8.49

Brisket Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Leg of Lamb

$8.49

Meatloaf

$7.95

Pulled Chicken

$7.49

Pulled Pork

$7.49

Reuben

$9.95

Porkvchop

$6.99Out of stock

From The Grill

1/4 lb Burger

$3.99

1/4 lb Double Burger

$5.99

1/4lb Cheesburger

$4.29

let tomayo

1/4 Double Cheeseburger

$6.29

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Hot Dog

$1.99

Coney Dog

$2.39

Sloppy Joe

$4.29

Shredded Chicken

$4.59

Hot Ham, Swiss & Bacon

$8.99

Meats

4 Smoked Wings

$5.29

6 Smoked Wings

$7.79

12 Smoked Wings

$15.49

Single Pork Spare Ribs

$2.75

Half Rack Pork Spare Ribs

$15.49

Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs

$28.95

4 oz Smoked Salmon

$7.99

1 lb Smoked Salmon

$24.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99

Simple side salad. Lettuce, tomato, cheese, with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$8.95

Classic Favorite… lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, bacon, hard boiled egg, and mozzarella cheese along with your choice of dressing!

BBQ Salad

$8.95

Our special twist on a classic favorite: your choice of hot brisket pork or chicken atop a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese and your favorite BBQ sauce (+ dressing if you like!)

Homemade Sides

Beef & Noodles

$4.29

Chili

$4.99

Coleslaw*

$3.99

Kicken Beans*

$3.99

Kicken Mac

$4.29

Mac 'n Cheese*

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy*

$3.99

Parmesan Potatoes*

$3.99

Potato Salad*

$3.99

Seafood Mac

$6.29

Cornbread

$1.49

Jalapeno Cornbread

$1.49

Green Beans

$3.99

Potato Soup

$4.99

Deep Fried Sides

Cauliflower

$4.29

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Chili Fries

$5.29

Dill Pickle Spears

$5.29

French Fries*

$3.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.29

Mushrooms*

$4.29

Onion Rings *

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.79

Fried Green Beans

$5.29

Deep Fried Favs

Fish Tail

$6.29

Fishtail fried to perfection + tartar on a hoagie!

Loaded Fish Tail

$6.29

Fishtail fried to perfection w/cheese, tartar sauce and choice of toppings on a hoagie!

Chicken Strips (3)

$5.29

Three boneless chicken breasts breaded and fried to perfection.

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.49

Pork Tenderloin

$6.29

Daves Fav

Daves Fav

$17.95

Additional BBQ

Sticky (sweet)

$0.50

Hogwash (regular)

$0.50

Chipotle (spicy)

$0.50

White (magic)

$0.50

Pint

$6.95

Quart

$12.95

Extras

ranch

$0.50

gravy

$0.50

cheese sauce

$0.50

cheddar cheese slice

$0.50

pepper jack cheese slice

$0.50

Swiss cheese slice

$0.50

Bacon

$1.29

CATERING

Piggy Packs

Piggy #1

$69.95

Piggy #2

$109.95

Piggy #3

$169.95

Piggy #4

$249.95

Smokin’ Meats

LB Pulled Pork

$13.95

LB Pulled Chicken

$13.95

LB Brisket Beef

$15.95

12 Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.49

Slab of Spare Ribs

$28.95

Whole Meat Loaf

$34.95

Sides To Go

Kickin’ Beans

$7.50+

Beef & Noodles

$7.50+

Parmesan Redskins

$7.50+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.50+

My Sisters Potato Salad

$6.50+

Cole Slaw

$6.50+

Mac & Cheese

$6.50+

Green Beans With Bacon

$6.50+

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$59.95

Seafood Mac and Cheese

$59.95

Pack Of Buns

$3.50

BBQ Sauces

$0.50

Hogwash (regular)

$0.50

Sticky (sweet)

$0.50

Chipotle (spicy)

$0.50

White (magic)

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Texas Sheet

$49.95

White Texas Sheet

$49.95

Peach Cobbler

$29.95+

Jumbo Cookies

$1.49

DRINKS

Pepsi

$1.50+

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Mountain Dew

$1.50+

Sierra Mist

$1.50+

Mug Root Beer

$1.50+

Orange Soda

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Unsweet Tea

$1.50+

Water

$0.50

lemonade

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wood Smoked BBQ Family Style Take Out Full Service Catering

Consumer pic
Main pic

