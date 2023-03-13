Grillin Dave Style
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wood Smoked BBQ Family Style Take Out Full Service Catering
Location
1612 Linden Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Russo's Wood Fired Pizza
No Reviews
2526 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurant
Whit's Frozen Custard - Zanesville - 3405 Maple Ave
4.7 • 286
3405 Maple Ave Zansville, OH 43701
View restaurant