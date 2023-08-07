- Home
Del's Roadside - Kinderhook
4 Smith Road
Kinderhook, NY 12106
Food
Burgers
Roadside Burger
Meiller Beef, Del's Roadside Sauce, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
El Camino Burger
Meiller Beef, Smokey Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Jalapenos, Avocado Smash, Brioche Bun
Rodeo Burger
Meiller Beef, Provolone, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Brioche
Cheeseburger
Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Brioche
Hamburger
Meiller Beef, Bricohe
Bacon Cheeseburger
Meiller Beef with Cheese and Bacon
Beyond the Burger
Beyond Vegetarian Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Smoky Mayo, Provolone Cheese
Hot Dogs
Handheld Sandwhiches
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville style hot honey, with cole slaw and pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Roadside Sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Smokey Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Roadside Pita
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Pita Pocket
BLTA
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smokey Mayo, Avocado Smash, Texas Toast
Beyond Pita
Beyond Vegetarian Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Salads
Fries, Tots, Onion Rings
French Fries
Pint of French Fries with Kosher Salt
Side Sauce
2 oz cup of either Del's Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Ranch Dressing, or BBQ Sauce
Onion Rings
Pint of Beer Battered Brew City Onion Rings
Sweet Pot Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Fries Topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, scallion and sour cream
Kids Menu
Ice Cream
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Hard Pack Ice Cream
Astor Special
Sweet Cream Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate fudge ripple, sprinkles, m&m's, and brownies.
Banana Cream Pie
Spiced banana ice cream with vanilla wafers and mini marshmallows.
Cake Batter
Choc Hazelnut V
Chocolate DD
Creamy Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream
Coconut Rasperry V
Coffee Toffee
Cookies + Cream
Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream ice cream.
Lav Blueberry Honey
Clover honey, blueberry ripple in French lavender ice cream
Lemon Poppyseed
Nutty poppy seeds folded into bright and sweet lemon cream.
Maple Snickerdoodle
Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream.
Mint Brownie
T-Spoon's fudge brownies in peppermint ice cream.
PB Cup
Dark chocolate ripple and peanut butter cups in peanut butter ice cream
Cherry Cheesecake
Pistachio ice cream, roasted pistachios, and a raspberry jam swirl.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Salted Caramel
Our classic caramel ice cream made even better with by ripples of salty caramel
Strawberry
Strawberry Ice Cream with a Strawberry Jam Ripple.
Sweet Cream Vanilla
Del's blend of Bourbon Island Vanilla and Indonesian Vanilla.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
S'mores
Milkshakes
Astor Shake
Del's Candy Jar ice cream blended with milk.
Banana Cream Pie Shake
Del's Banana Cream Pie ice cream blended with milk.
Black & White Shake
Del's Vanilla Soft Serve with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup blended with milk.
Cake Batter Shake
Del's Cake Batter ice cream blended with milk.
Chocolate Hazelnut Shake
Del's Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream and Planet Oat Oatmilk
Chocolate SS Shake
Del's Vanilla Soft Serve blended with milk.
Coconut Raspberry Shake
Del's Coconut Raspberry ice cream blended with Oat Milk.
Colombian Coffee Shake
Del's Colombian Coffee Ice Cream blended with milk.
Cookies & Cream Shake
Del's Cookies and Cream Ice Cream blended with milk.
Double Dutch Chocolate shake
Del's Double Dutch Chocolate ice cream blended with milk.
Lavender Honey Shake
Del's Lavender Honey and Blueberry Ice Cream blended with milk.
Lemon Poppyseed Shake
Del's Lemon Poppyseed ice cream blended with milk.
Maple Snickerdoodle Shake
Del's Maple Snickerdoodle Shake blended with milk.
Mint Brownie Shake
Del's Mint Brownie Ice Cream blended with milk.
Mexican Hot Choc Shake
Del's Pumpkin Chip ice cream blended with milk.
PB Cup Shake
Del's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream blended with milk.
Red Velvet Shake
Del's Pistachio ice cream blended with milk.
Salted Caramel Shake
Del's Salted Caramel ice cream blended with milk.
Cherry Cheesecake Shake
Del's Astro Scoop of Joy ice cream blended with milk.
Strawberry Shake
Del's Strawberry ice cream blended with milk.
Twist Shake
Del's Vanilla and Chocolate Twist Soft Serve blended with milk.
Van HP Shake
Del's blend of Bourbon Island and Indonesian Vanillas in a hard pack Ice cream blended with milk.
Vanilla SS Shake
Del's Chocolate Soft Serve blended with milk.
Sundaes
Hot Fudge Sundae
Del's Sweet Cream Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Dirt & Worms
Gummy worms hiding in Del's Soft Serve Chocolate ice cream, with Oreo crumbs, hot fudge, and whipped cream.
Rainbow Unicorn
Del's Strawberry ice cream, strawberry syrup, cotton candy crunch, whipped cream, unicorn horn cone, and glittery sprinkles.
CREATE YOUR OWN SUNDAE
Your choice of ice cream, sauces, syrups, and toppings. Make it your own!
Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
4th Of July Sundae Special
Banana Split Sundae
Floats
Pre-Packed
Coffee Toffee
Espresso flecks in roasted Colombian coffee ice cream with toffy bits.
Cookies & Cream
Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream
Dutchess Chocolate N' Chip
Rich, decadent chocolate ice cream with chocolate flakes
Lavender Honey Blueberry
Maple Snickerdoodle
Delicious Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream
Mint Brownie
Sweet Cream Vanilla
Sweet Cream Ice Cream flavored with Vanilla Beans from the Bourbon Islands
Strawberry
Salted Caramel
Peanut Butter Cup
Lemon Poppy Seed
SPECIALS
PINT SPECIAL
Sandwich - Vanilla
Father Day Regular Cone
Del's Pumpkin ice cream blended with milk and pumpkin pie spice, and whipped cream.
Tutti Fruitti SS
A warm brownie covered with your choice of ice cream, caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Campfire S'mores Sundae
Del's S'mores ice cream, waffle, graham crackers, Hershey's chocolate, toasted marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle.
Drinks
Boylan Fountain
All you can drink Boylans Soda: Cane Cola, Diet Cola, Black Cherry, Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Grape Soda, Orange Soda
Bottled Water
Half Liter Bottle of Poland Springs Water
Apple Juice
Tropicana 100% juice. 10 FL OZ
San Pellegrino
San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water in 11.15 oz cans: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry, Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, Lemon & Lemon Zest, Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate, and Unflavored
12oz Boylan
Hot Chocolate
Water 8 Oz
Alcohol
Beer
AL's Classic (Non-Alcoholic)
Bad Seed Dry Hard Cider
A dry hard cider from Bad Seed Brewing. 6.9% ABV.
Megaboss
Bright, fruity sour ale from Brooklyn Brewery. 4.5% ABV.
Brooklyn Winter Ale
Light and zesty summer seasonal from Brooklyn Brewery. 5.0% ABV.
Hudson Lager
Ithaca Flower Power IPA
A dry and hoppy tropical IPA. 7.2% ABV.
King's Highway NY Brut
Kings Highway Fine Cider, New York Brut, Zero Sugar, 16 fl oz, 6.9% ABV
Mother's Milk
Natural Milk Stout from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Rated top 10 stout in NY.
Newburgh Cream Ale
Newburgh Megaboss IPA
American IPA loaded with eight different hops. 7.0% ABV.
Newburgh Nanoboss
Classic style Hudson Lager from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Light and refreshing!
Pabst Blue Ribbon
American Classic Lager, 12 oz can of Pabst Blue Ribbon, 4.8% ABV
Paradox Pilsner
Single Cut
Steigl-Radler Grapefruit
Salzburger Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Austrian Malt Beverage, 16.9 fl oz, 2.25% ABV
Steigl-Radler Lemon
Salzburger Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Austrian Malt Beverage, 16.9 fl oz, 2.25% ABV
Sunday Beer
Sunday Beer Light & Tight Anytime Lager, 12 fl oz, 3.9% ABV
Sunday Lime Radler
Catskill Brewery Devil's Path IPA, 16 fl oz, 7.5% ABV
Voodoo Ranger
Volcano Sauce
SUNDAY SPECIAL
Devils' Path
Wine
Boozy Shakes
Old Fashioned
Orange-zest infused Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Angostura Bitters, Grenadine, Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream, Orange & Cherry Garnish
The Bee's Knees
Lavender Honey Ice Cream, Hendrick’s Gin, Top Shelf Lemon Cordial, Edible flower
Top of the Mornin'
Colombian Coffee Ice Cream, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, Iced Coffee, Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Orange Dreamsicle
Shamrock Shake. Mint Ice Cream, Baileys, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farm Fresh. Locally Sourced. Community Focused.
4 Smith Road, Kinderhook, NY 12106