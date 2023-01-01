A map showing the location of Patrick Henry's 60 South River StreetView gallery

Patrick Henry's 60 South River Street

review star

No reviews yet

60 South River Street

Coxsackie, NY 12051

Food

Shares

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

General Tso's Glaze

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

House Pickled Jalapeno lime ranch

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Blue Cheese Mornay, Carrots & Celery

Wood Fried Confit Chicken Wings

$13.00

Dry Rub, Jalapeno Dressing

Meatballs

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Parm

Meat & Cheese Board

$12.00

Crackers, Grilled Baguette

Thick Cut Fries

$8.00

Blue Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Scallion

Salads

Caesar

$8.00

Hearts of romaine, ceasar, croutons

3 Mile Salad

$9.00

Farm fresh ingredients, 3 miles of PH

Squash & Chevre

$8.00

Arugula, Citrus, Roasted Local Squash

Wedge

$8.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, RO, Jalapeno Ranch

Mains

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

Herb Fries

Smash Burger

$14.00

Pickles, LTO, Special Sauce

Roasted Salmon

$19.00

Roasted Autumn Squash, Apple Butter

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Parm

Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

Grilled Bread

Wood Fired Oven Roasted Chicken

$19.00

Brussel Sprout Slaw

Wood Fired Pizza

White Clam

$19.00

Parsley, Calbrian Chillies, Pecorino

Magic Mushrooms

$17.00

Bulich Farm Mush, Goat Cheese, Arug

Ulti-roni

$17.00

Pepperoni, San Marzano tomatoes, Mozzarella

Prosciutto

$19.00

Whipped Ricotta, Local Hen Egg

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$19.00

Ricotta chilies, pecorino

Margherita

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, olive oil

Butcher Shop

$19.00

Meatball, Sausage, Prosciutto, Pepperoni

Add Ons

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Smash Burger

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.00

Sides

Mushroom

$2.00

Meatball

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Prosciutto

$2.00

Peppers

$2.00

Vedge

$2.00

Anchoives

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Jalapeno Lime Ranch

$1.00

General Tso Glaze

$1.00

Creamy Ceasar

$1.00

Special Suace

$1.00

Baguette

$2.00

Pepperoni

$2.00

Beverages

Liquor

ALB

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.00

Deep Eddy Straight

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Western Sons Strawberry

$7.00

Wheatley

$8.00

R ALB

$8.00

R Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

R Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

R Deep Eddy Oramge

$9.00

R Deep Eddy Straight

$9.00

R Ketel One

$10.00Out of stock

R Tito's Vodka

$10.00

R Western Sons Strawberry

$9.00

R Wheatley

$10.00

MARTINI ALB

$10.00

MARTINI Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

MARTINI Deep Eddy Lime

$11.00

MARTINI Deep Eddy Orange

$11.00

MARTINI Deep Eddy Straight

$11.00

MARTINI Ketel One

$13.00

MARTINI Tito's Vodka

$13.00

Western Sons Strawberry

$11.00

Wheatley

$13.00

Salcombe

$9.00

Suntory Roku

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

St George Terroir

$9.00

Flora Adora

$9.00

Mermaid

$8.00

R Salcombe

$12.00

R Suntory Roku

$12.00

R Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

R Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish

$12.00

R Hendrick's

$12.00

R St George Terroir

$12.00

R Mermaid

$12.00

R Flora Adora

$12.00

MARTINI Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

MARTINI Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish

$17.00

MARTINI Hendrick's

$17.00

MARTINI St George Terroir

$17.00

MARTINI Suntory Roku

$16.00

MARTINI Mermaid

$17.00

MARTINI Flora Adora

$17.00

MARTINI Salcombe

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Avua Parta Cachca

$9.00

Gosling's Black

$7.00

R Captain Morgan

$9.00

R Bacardi Silver

$9.00

R Cruzan Black Cherry

$9.00

R Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy

$12.00

R Malibu

$9.00

R Avua Parta Cachca

$12.00

R Gosling's Black

$8.00

MARTINI Captain Morgan

$12.00

MARTINI Bacardi Silver

$12.00

MARTINI Cruzan Black Cherry

$12.00

MARTINI Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy

$16.00

MARTINI Malibu

$12.00

MARTINI Avua Parta Cachca

$16.00

MARTINI Gosling's Black

$15.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Don Julio 1949 Rosado

$25.00

Casa Migos Silver

$11.00

Olmecca Altos

$10.00

21 Reasons Grapefruit Hibiscus

$8.00

Teramano Blanco

$10.00

Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

R Patron Silver

$13.00

R Don Julio 1949 Rosado

$33.00

R Casa Migos Silver

$15.00

R Olmecca Altos

$12.00

R 21 Reasons Grapefruit Hibiscus

$10.00

R Teramano Blanco

$12.00

Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$25.00

MARTINI Patron Silver

$20.00

MARTINI Don Julio 1949 Rosado

$50.00

MARTINI Casa Migos Silver

$20.00

MARTINI Olmecca Altos

$14.00

MARTINI 21 Reasons Grapefruit Hibiscus

$13.00

MARTINI Teramano Blanco

$14.00

MARTINI GRAND MAYAN EXTRA ANEJO

Ancient Age

$8.00

Bulleitt Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleitt Rye

$8.00

Calmut 8yr

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Five Trail Barrel Proof

$14.00

Five Trail Small Batch

$14.00

Five Trail Whiskey

$12.00

Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Black

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Springbrook Rye

$11.00

Taconic Founder's Rye

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rye 101

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

R Ancient Age

$8.00

R Bulleitt Bourbon

$10.00

R Bulleitt Rye

$10.00

R Crown Royal

$9.00

R Five Trail Barrel Proof

$18.00

R Five Trail Small Batch

$15.00

R Five Trail Whiskey

$18.00

R Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon

$12.00

R Jack Daniel's Black

$9.00

R Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire

$9.00

R Jim Beam

$9.00

R Maker's Mark

$9.00

R Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.00

R Springbrook Rye

$13.00

R Taconic Founder's Rye

$13.00

R Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

R Wild Turkey Rye 101

$9.00

R Woodford Reserve

$10.00

R Calmut 8yr

$12.00

MARTINI Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

MARTINI Wild Turkey Rye 101

$11.00

MARTINI Bulleitt Bourbon

$12.00

MARTINI Bulleitt Rye

$12.00

MARTINI Maker's Mark

$11.00

MARTINI Crown Royal

$11.00

MARTINI Jim Beam

$11.00

MARTINI Jack Daniel's Black

$11.00

MARTINI Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire

$11.00

MARTINI Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$11.00

MARTINI Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon

$15.00

MARTINI Taconic Founder's Rye

$15.00

MARTINI Woodford Reserve

$12.00

MARTINI Five Trail

$16.00

MARTINI Five Trail Small Batch

$21.00

MARTINI Five Trail Barrel Proof

$21.00

MARTINI Calmut 8yr

$15.00

MARTINI Springbrook Rye

$17.00

Bushmills Malt 10yr

$13.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$15.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Oban 14

$12.00

Proper 12

$7.00

Proper 12 Irish Apple

$7.00

Redbreast 12yr

$13.00

Roe & Coe Irish

$8.00

Shanky's Whip

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Tullamore Dew Cider Cask

$8.00

West Cork Bourbon Cask

$9.00

R Bushmills Malt 10yr

$10.00

R Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

R Dewar's White Label

$10.00

R Hennessy VS

$14.00

R Jameson

$10.00

R Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

R Jameson Orange

$10.00

R Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

R Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

R Lagavulin 16yr

$20.00

R Macallan 12

$20.00

R Oban 14

$14.00

R Proper 12

$9.00

R Proper 12 Irish Apple

$9.00

R Redbreast 12yr

$10.00

R Roe & Coe Irish

$10.00

R Shanky's Whip

$13.00

R Tullamore Dew

$9.00

R Tullamore Dew Cider Cask

$10.00

MARTINI Bushmills Malt 10yr

$16.00

MARTINI Chivas Regal 12

$13.00

MARTINI Dewar's White Label

$13.00

MARTINI Glenmorangie 10yr

$13.00

MARTINI Hennessy VS

$21.00

MARTINI Jameson

$12.00

MARTINI Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

MARTINI Jameson Orange

$13.00

MARTINI Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

MARTINI Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

MARTINI Lagavulin 16yr

$22.00

MARTINI Macallan 12

$30.00

MARTINI Oban 14

$13.00

MARTINI Proper 12

$11.00

MARTINI Proper 12 Irish Apple

$11.00

MARTINI Redbreast 12yr

$13.00

MARTINI Roe & Coe Irish

$13.00

MARTINI Shanky's Whip

$15.00

MARTINI Tullamore Dew

$11.00

MARTINI Tullamore Dew Cider Cask

$13.00

MARTINI West Cork Bourbon Cask

$13.00

Conciere Amartto

$5.00

Conciere Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Amaro D'ell Etna

$5.00

Lyre's American Malt

$7.00

Lyre's Blanco Spirit

$7.00

Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur

$5.00

Marie Brizard Curacao

$5.00

Marie Brizard Elderflower

$5.00

Marie Brizard Orange

$5.00

Marie Brizard Peach

$5.00

Marie Brizard Triple Sec

$5.00

Marie Brizard Watermelon

$5.00

Toconic Bourbon Cream

$5.00

Wild Moon Birch

$5.00

R Conciere Amartto

$7.00

R Conciere Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

R Amaro D'ell Etna

$7.00

R Lyre's American Malt

$9.00

R Lyre's Blanco Spirit

$9.00

R Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur

$7.00

R Marie Brizard Curacao

$7.00

R Marie Brizard Elderflower

$7.00

R Marie Brizard Orange

$7.00

R Marie Brizard Peach

$7.00

R Marie Brizard Triple Sec

$7.00

R Marie Brizard Watermelon

$7.00

R Toconic Bourbon Cream

$7.00

R Wild Moon Birch

$7.00

MARTINI Amaro D'ell Etna

$9.00

MARTINI Conciere Amartto

$9.00

MARTINI Conciere Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

MARTINI Lyre's American Malt

$11.00

MARTINI Lyre's Blanco Spirit

$11.00

MARTINI Lyre's Orange Spirit

$11.00

MARTINI Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur

$9.00

MARTINI Marie Brizard Elderflower

$9.00

MARTINI Marie Brizard Orange

$9.00

MARTINI Marie Brizard Peach

$9.00

MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec

$9.00

MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec

$9.00

MARTINI Marie Brizard Watermelon

$9.00

MARTINI Toconic Bourbon Cream

$9.00

MARTINI Wild Moon Birch

$9.00

Cocktails

Chocolate PB Cold Brew

$10.00

PH Yuzu Lemon Drop

$10.00

Smoked BC Mojito

$10.00

Stirred Birch Manhattan

$10.00

New School G&T

$10.00

Coxsackie Cosmo

$10.00Out of stock

Straw Rhubarb Mule

$10.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus Marg

$10.00

Peach Cobbler Julep

$10.00

Beer

16oz Guinness

$8.00

16oz Truly Wild Berry

$8.00

16oz Utica Club

$4.00

16oz Downeast Cider Seasonal

$8.00

16oz Sloop Juice Bomb

$8.00

16oz Sam Adams

$8.00

BTL Miller Lt

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Heineken 0.0

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$6.00

CAN Gennesse Cream Ale

$4.00

CAN Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

CAN Nine Pin Cider

$7.00

CAN Chatham Pineapple

$7.00

CAN Return Satin Jacket

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

N/A Marg

$8.00

N/A Malted Mule

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Elderflower Tonic

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

DP Chardonnay

$9.00

DP Pinot Noir

$9.00

Josh Cabernet

$9.00

Josh Prosecco

$9.00

Stella Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

DP Chardonnay

$36.00

DP Pinot Noir

$36.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Josh Cellars Prosecco

$36.00

Stella Pinot Grigio

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 South River Street, Coxsackie, NY 12051

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

