Patrick Henry's 60 South River Street
60 South River Street
Coxsackie, NY 12051
Food
Shares
Soup of the Day
$9.00
Crispy Cauliflower
$9.00
General Tso's Glaze
Crispy Calamari
$9.00
House Pickled Jalapeno lime ranch
Buffalo Wings
$10.00
Blue Cheese Mornay, Carrots & Celery
Wood Fried Confit Chicken Wings
$13.00
Dry Rub, Jalapeno Dressing
Meatballs
$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Parm
Meat & Cheese Board
$12.00
Crackers, Grilled Baguette
Thick Cut Fries
$8.00
Blue Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Scallion
Salads
Mains
Wood Fired Pizza
White Clam
$19.00
Parsley, Calbrian Chillies, Pecorino
Magic Mushrooms
$17.00
Bulich Farm Mush, Goat Cheese, Arug
Ulti-roni
$17.00
Pepperoni, San Marzano tomatoes, Mozzarella
Prosciutto
$19.00
Whipped Ricotta, Local Hen Egg
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
$19.00
Ricotta chilies, pecorino
Margherita
$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, basil, olive oil
Butcher Shop
$19.00
Meatball, Sausage, Prosciutto, Pepperoni
Add Ons
Sides
Beverages
Liquor
ALB
$6.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$7.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$7.00
Deep Eddy Orange
$7.00
Deep Eddy Straight
$7.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Tito's Vodka
$8.00
Western Sons Strawberry
$7.00
Wheatley
$8.00
R ALB
$8.00
R Deep Eddy Lemon
$9.00
R Deep Eddy Lime
$9.00
R Deep Eddy Oramge
$9.00
R Deep Eddy Straight
$9.00
R Ketel One
$10.00Out of stock
R Tito's Vodka
$10.00
R Western Sons Strawberry
$9.00
R Wheatley
$10.00
MARTINI ALB
$10.00
MARTINI Deep Eddy Lemon
$11.00
MARTINI Deep Eddy Lime
$11.00
MARTINI Deep Eddy Orange
$11.00
MARTINI Deep Eddy Straight
$11.00
MARTINI Ketel One
$13.00
MARTINI Tito's Vodka
$13.00
Western Sons Strawberry
$11.00
Wheatley
$13.00
Salcombe
$9.00
Suntory Roku
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish
$9.00
Hendrick's
$9.00
St George Terroir
$9.00
Flora Adora
$9.00
Mermaid
$8.00
R Salcombe
$12.00
R Suntory Roku
$12.00
R Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
R Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish
$12.00
R Hendrick's
$12.00
R St George Terroir
$12.00
R Mermaid
$12.00
R Flora Adora
$12.00
MARTINI Bombay Sapphire
$16.00
MARTINI Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish
$17.00
MARTINI Hendrick's
$17.00
MARTINI St George Terroir
$17.00
MARTINI Suntory Roku
$16.00
MARTINI Mermaid
$17.00
MARTINI Flora Adora
$17.00
MARTINI Salcombe
$16.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Bacardi Silver
$7.00
Cruzan Black Cherry
$7.00
Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy
$9.00
Malibu
$7.00
Avua Parta Cachca
$9.00
Gosling's Black
$7.00
R Captain Morgan
$9.00
R Bacardi Silver
$9.00
R Cruzan Black Cherry
$9.00
R Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy
$12.00
R Malibu
$9.00
R Avua Parta Cachca
$12.00
R Gosling's Black
$8.00
MARTINI Captain Morgan
$12.00
MARTINI Bacardi Silver
$12.00
MARTINI Cruzan Black Cherry
$12.00
MARTINI Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy
$16.00
MARTINI Malibu
$12.00
MARTINI Avua Parta Cachca
$16.00
MARTINI Gosling's Black
$15.00
Patron Silver
$11.00
Don Julio 1949 Rosado
$25.00
Casa Migos Silver
$11.00
Olmecca Altos
$10.00
21 Reasons Grapefruit Hibiscus
$8.00
Teramano Blanco
$10.00
Grand Mayan Extra Anejo
R Patron Silver
$13.00
R Don Julio 1949 Rosado
$33.00
R Casa Migos Silver
$15.00
R Olmecca Altos
$12.00
R 21 Reasons Grapefruit Hibiscus
$10.00
R Teramano Blanco
$12.00
Grand Mayan Extra Anejo
$25.00
MARTINI Patron Silver
$20.00
MARTINI Don Julio 1949 Rosado
$50.00
MARTINI Casa Migos Silver
$20.00
MARTINI Olmecca Altos
$14.00
MARTINI 21 Reasons Grapefruit Hibiscus
$13.00
MARTINI Teramano Blanco
$14.00
MARTINI GRAND MAYAN EXTRA ANEJO
Ancient Age
$8.00
Bulleitt Bourbon
$8.00
Bulleitt Rye
$8.00
Calmut 8yr
$10.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Five Trail Barrel Proof
$14.00
Five Trail Small Batch
$14.00
Five Trail Whiskey
$12.00
Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon
$11.00
Jack Daniel's Black
$7.00
Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire
$7.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Maker's Mark
$7.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$7.00
Springbrook Rye
$11.00
Taconic Founder's Rye
$11.00
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00
Wild Turkey Rye 101
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
R Ancient Age
$8.00
R Bulleitt Bourbon
$10.00
R Bulleitt Rye
$10.00
R Crown Royal
$9.00
R Five Trail Barrel Proof
$18.00
R Five Trail Small Batch
$15.00
R Five Trail Whiskey
$18.00
R Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon
$12.00
R Jack Daniel's Black
$9.00
R Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire
$9.00
R Jim Beam
$9.00
R Maker's Mark
$9.00
R Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$9.00
R Springbrook Rye
$13.00
R Taconic Founder's Rye
$13.00
R Wild Turkey 101
$9.00
R Wild Turkey Rye 101
$9.00
R Woodford Reserve
$10.00
R Calmut 8yr
$12.00
MARTINI Wild Turkey 101
$11.00
MARTINI Wild Turkey Rye 101
$11.00
MARTINI Bulleitt Bourbon
$12.00
MARTINI Bulleitt Rye
$12.00
MARTINI Maker's Mark
$11.00
MARTINI Crown Royal
$11.00
MARTINI Jim Beam
$11.00
MARTINI Jack Daniel's Black
$11.00
MARTINI Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire
$11.00
MARTINI Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$11.00
MARTINI Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon
$15.00
MARTINI Taconic Founder's Rye
$15.00
MARTINI Woodford Reserve
$12.00
MARTINI Five Trail
$16.00
MARTINI Five Trail Small Batch
$21.00
MARTINI Five Trail Barrel Proof
$21.00
MARTINI Calmut 8yr
$15.00
MARTINI Springbrook Rye
$17.00
Bushmills Malt 10yr
$13.00
Chivas Regal 12
$10.00
Dewar's White Label
$8.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$11.00
Hennessy VS
$12.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$10.00
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$15.00
Macallan 12
$15.00
Oban 14
$12.00
Proper 12
$7.00
Proper 12 Irish Apple
$7.00
Redbreast 12yr
$13.00
Roe & Coe Irish
$8.00
Shanky's Whip
$11.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
Tullamore Dew Cider Cask
$8.00
West Cork Bourbon Cask
$9.00
R Bushmills Malt 10yr
$10.00
R Chivas Regal 12
$10.00
R Dewar's White Label
$10.00
R Hennessy VS
$14.00
R Jameson
$10.00
R Jameson Black Barrel
$12.00
R Jameson Orange
$10.00
R Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
R Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00
R Lagavulin 16yr
$20.00
R Macallan 12
$20.00
R Oban 14
$14.00
R Proper 12
$9.00
R Proper 12 Irish Apple
$9.00
R Redbreast 12yr
$10.00
R Roe & Coe Irish
$10.00
R Shanky's Whip
$13.00
R Tullamore Dew
$9.00
R Tullamore Dew Cider Cask
$10.00
MARTINI Bushmills Malt 10yr
$16.00
MARTINI Chivas Regal 12
$13.00
MARTINI Dewar's White Label
$13.00
MARTINI Glenmorangie 10yr
$13.00
MARTINI Hennessy VS
$21.00
MARTINI Jameson
$12.00
MARTINI Jameson Black Barrel
$14.00
MARTINI Jameson Orange
$13.00
MARTINI Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
MARTINI Johnnie Walker Red
$11.00
MARTINI Lagavulin 16yr
$22.00
MARTINI Macallan 12
$30.00
MARTINI Oban 14
$13.00
MARTINI Proper 12
$11.00
MARTINI Proper 12 Irish Apple
$11.00
MARTINI Redbreast 12yr
$13.00
MARTINI Roe & Coe Irish
$13.00
MARTINI Shanky's Whip
$15.00
MARTINI Tullamore Dew
$11.00
MARTINI Tullamore Dew Cider Cask
$13.00
MARTINI West Cork Bourbon Cask
$13.00
Conciere Amartto
$5.00
Conciere Coffee Liqueur
$5.00
Amaro D'ell Etna
$5.00
Lyre's American Malt
$7.00
Lyre's Blanco Spirit
$7.00
Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur
$5.00
Marie Brizard Curacao
$5.00
Marie Brizard Elderflower
$5.00
Marie Brizard Orange
$5.00
Marie Brizard Peach
$5.00
Marie Brizard Triple Sec
$5.00
Marie Brizard Watermelon
$5.00
Toconic Bourbon Cream
$5.00
Wild Moon Birch
$5.00
R Conciere Amartto
$7.00
R Conciere Coffee Liqueur
$7.00
R Amaro D'ell Etna
$7.00
R Lyre's American Malt
$9.00
R Lyre's Blanco Spirit
$9.00
R Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur
$7.00
R Marie Brizard Curacao
$7.00
R Marie Brizard Elderflower
$7.00
R Marie Brizard Orange
$7.00
R Marie Brizard Peach
$7.00
R Marie Brizard Triple Sec
$7.00
R Marie Brizard Watermelon
$7.00
R Toconic Bourbon Cream
$7.00
R Wild Moon Birch
$7.00
MARTINI Amaro D'ell Etna
$9.00
MARTINI Conciere Amartto
$9.00
MARTINI Conciere Coffee Liqueur
$9.00
MARTINI Lyre's American Malt
$11.00
MARTINI Lyre's Blanco Spirit
$11.00
MARTINI Lyre's Orange Spirit
$11.00
MARTINI Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur
$9.00
MARTINI Marie Brizard Elderflower
$9.00
MARTINI Marie Brizard Orange
$9.00
MARTINI Marie Brizard Peach
$9.00
MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec
$9.00
MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec
$9.00
MARTINI Marie Brizard Watermelon
$9.00
MARTINI Toconic Bourbon Cream
$9.00
MARTINI Wild Moon Birch
$9.00
Cocktails
Beer
16oz Guinness
$8.00
16oz Truly Wild Berry
$8.00
16oz Utica Club
$4.00
16oz Downeast Cider Seasonal
$8.00
16oz Sloop Juice Bomb
$8.00
16oz Sam Adams
$8.00
BTL Miller Lt
$5.00
BTL Heineken
$6.00
BTL Heineken 0.0
$5.00
BTL Modelo
$6.00
CAN Gennesse Cream Ale
$4.00
CAN Fiddlehead IPA
$7.00
CAN Nine Pin Cider
$7.00
CAN Chatham Pineapple
$7.00
CAN Return Satin Jacket
$7.00
N/A Beverages
Wine by the Glass
Location
60 South River Street, Coxsackie, NY 12051
