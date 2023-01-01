Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coxsackie restaurants you'll love

Go
Coxsackie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Coxsackie

Coxsackie's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Coxsackie restaurants

Main pic

 

Griffin's Market -

273 Mansion Street, Coxsackie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Griffin's Market -
Restaurant banner

 

Patrick Henry's - 60 South River Street

60 South River Street, Coxsackie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Patrick Henry's - 60 South River Street
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Cask and Rasher

245 Mansion Street, Coxsackie

Avg 4.5 (369 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WING NIGHT TO GO$20.00
25 Wings. Single Flavor Only.
Cup & Char Pepperoni$22.00
Mozzarella, red sauce, & topped with as much pepperoni as we can fit!
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Russet Potato, double fried.
Tossed in Garlic Parm +$1.50
Tossed in Cajun +0.50
More about The Cask and Rasher
Map

More near Coxsackie to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (598 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston