Day Line Oyster Bar + Kitchen 60 South River Street
No reviews yet
60 South River Street
Coxsackie, NY 12051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Liquor
- Grey Goose$12.00
- ALB$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$7.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$7.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$7.00
- Deep Eddy Straight$7.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Tito's Vodka$9.00
- Western Sons Strawberry$7.00
- Wheatley$8.00
- Chopin Rye$8.00
- Chopin Potato$8.00
- Chopin Wheat$8.00
- Breckenridge$6.00
- R ALB$8.00
- R Deep Eddy Lemon$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Lime$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Oramge$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Peach$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Straight$9.00
- R Ketel One$10.00
- R Tito's Vodka$11.00
- R Western Sons Strawberry$9.00
- R Wheatley$10.00
- R Chopin Rye$10.00
- R Chopin Potato$10.00
- R Chopin Wheat$10.00
- R Breckenridge$8.00
- MARTINI ALB$10.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Lemon$11.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Lime$11.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Orange$11.00
- MARTINI DEEP EDDY PEACH$11.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Straight$11.00
- MARTINI Ketel One$13.00
- MARTINI Tito's Vodka$14.50
- MARTINI Western Sons Strawberry$11.00
- MARTINI Wheatley$13.00
- MARTINI Chopin Rye$13.00
- MARTINI Chopin Potato$13.00
- MARTINI Chopin Wheat$13.00
- MARTINI Breckenridge$10.00
- Salcombe$9.00
- Suntory Roku$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish$9.00
- Hendrick's$9.00
- St George Terroir$9.00
- Flora Adora$9.00
- Mermaid$8.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Breckenridge Distillery$9.00
- R Salcombe$12.00
- R Suntory Roku$12.00
- R Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- R Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish$12.00
- R Hendrick's$12.00
- R St George Terroir$12.00
- R Mermaid$12.00
- R Flora Adora$12.00
- R Tanqueray$12.00
- R Breckenridge Distillery$12.00
- MARTINI Bombay Sapphire$16.00
- MARTINI Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish$16.00
- MARTINI Hendrick's$16.00
- MARTINI St George Terroir$16.00
- MARTINI Suntory Roku$16.00
- MARTINI Mermaid$16.00
- MARTINI Flora Adora$16.00
- MARTINI Salcombe$16.00
- MARTINI Tanqueray$16.00
- MARTINI Breckenridge Distillery$16.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Bacardi Silver$7.00
- Cruzan Black Cherry$7.00
- Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy$9.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Avua Parta Cachca$9.00
- Gosling's Black$7.00
- R Captain Morgan$9.00
- R Bacardi Silver$9.00
- R Cruzan Black Cherry$9.00
- R Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy$12.00
- R Malibu$9.00
- R Avua Parta Cachca$12.00
- R Gosling's Black$8.00
- MARTINI Captain Morgan$12.00
- MARTINI Bacardi Silver$12.00
- MARTINI Cruzan Black Cherry$12.00
- MARTINI Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy$16.00
- MARTINI Malibu$12.00
- MARTINI Avua Parta Cachca$16.00
- MARTINI Gosling's Black$15.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$8.00
- Astral Blanco$10.00
- Casa Migos Silver$11.00
- Don Julio 1949 Rosado$25.00
- Grand Mayan Extra Anejo$20.00
- Olmecca Altos Reposado$12.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Teramano Blanco$10.00
- Xicaru Mezcal Silver$10.00
- R 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$10.00
- R Astral Blanco$12.00
- R Casa Migos Silver$15.00
- R Don Julio 1949 Rosado$33.00
- R Grand Mayan Extra Anejo$25.00
- R Olmecca Altos Repsado$14.00
- R Patron Silver$13.00
- R Teramano Blanco$12.00
- R Xicaru Mezcal Blanco$12.00
- MARTINI 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$13.00
- MARTINI Astral Blanco$14.00
- MARTINI Casa Migos Silver$20.00
- MARTINI Don Julio 1949 Rosado$50.00
- MARTINI Grand Mayan Extra Anejo$48.00
- MARTINI Olmecca Altos Reposado$17.00
- MARTINI Patron Silver$20.00
- MARTINI Xicaru Mezcal Blanco$15.00
- Ancient Age$8.00
- Barman 1873$11.00
- Bulleitt Bourbon$8.00
- Bulleitt Rye$8.00
- Calmut 8yr$10.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Five Trail Barrel Proof$14.00
- Five Trail Small Batch$14.00
- Five Trail Whiskey$12.00
- Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon$11.00
- Jack Daniel's Black$7.00
- Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Maker's Mark$7.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$7.00
- Springbrook Rye$11.00
- Taconic Founder's Rye$11.00
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- Wild Turkey Rye 101$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$11.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$8.00
- Yellowstone$11.00
- Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye$11.00
- Sagamore Spirit Double Oak$14.00
- Breckenridge Bourbon$8.00
- R Ancient Age$8.00
- R Barmen 1873$13.00
- R Bulleitt Bourbon$10.00
- R Bulleitt Rye$10.00
- R Calmut 8yr$12.00
- R Crown Royal$9.00
- R Five Trail Barrel Proof$18.00
- R Five Trail Small Batch$15.00
- R Five Trail Whiskey$16.00
- R Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon$12.00
- R Jack Daniel's Black$9.00
- R Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire$9.00
- R Jim Beam$9.00
- R Maker's Mark$9.00
- R Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$9.00
- R Springbrook Rye$13.00
- R Taconic Founder's Rye$13.00
- R Wild Turkey 101$9.00
- R Wild Turkey Rye 101$9.00
- R Woodford Reserve$10.00
- R Four Roses Single Barrel$13.00
- R Four Roses Small Batch$10.00
- R Yellowstone Distilling$13.00
- R Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye$12.00
- R Sagamore Spirit Double Oak$15.00
- R Breckenridge Bourbon$10.00
- MARTINI BARMAN 1873$18.00
- MARTINI Bulleitt Bourbon$12.00
- MARTINI Bulleitt Rye$12.00
- MARTINI Calmut 8yr$15.00
- MARTINI Crown Royal$11.00
- MARTINI Five Trail$18.00
- MARTINI Five Trail Barrel Proof$21.00
- MARTINI Five Trail Small Batch$21.00
- MARTINI Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon$15.00
- MARTINI Jack Daniel's Black$11.00
- MARTINI Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire$11.00
- MARTINI Jim Beam$11.00
- MARTINI Maker's Mark$11.00
- MARTINI Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$11.00
- MARTINI Springbrook Rye$17.00
- MARTINI Taconic Founder's Rye$15.00
- MARTINI Wild Turkey 101$11.00
- MARTINI Wild Turkey Rye 101$11.00
- MARTINI Woodford Reserve$12.00
- MARTINI Ancient Age$13.00
- MARTINI Four Roses Single Barrel$18.00
- MARTINI Four Roses Small Batch$12.00
- MARTINI Yellowstone Distilling$17.00
- MARTINI Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye$15.00
- MARTINI Sagamore Spirit Double Oak$21.00
- MARTINI Breckenridge Distillery$12.00
- Bushmills Malt 10yr$13.00
- Chivas Regal 12$10.00
- Dewar's White Label$8.00
- Glenmorangie 10yr$11.00
- Hennessy VS$12.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.00
- Lagavulin 16yr$15.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Oban 14$12.00
- Proper 12$7.00
- Proper 12 Irish Apple$7.00
- Redbreast 12yr$13.00
- Roe & Coe Irish$8.00
- Shanky's Whip$11.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Tullamore Dew Cider Cask$8.00
- West Cork Bourbon Cask$9.00
- R Bushmills Malt 10yr$10.00
- R Chivas Regal 12$10.00
- R Dewar's White Label$10.00
- R Hennessy VS$14.00
- R Jameson$10.00
- R Jameson Black Barrel$12.00
- R Jameson Orange$10.00
- R Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- R Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- R Lagavulin 16yr$20.00
- R Macallan 12$20.00
- R Oban 14$14.00
- R Proper 12$9.00
- R Proper 12 Irish Apple$9.00
- R Redbreast 12yr$10.00
- R Roe & Coe Irish$10.00
- R Shanky's Whip$13.00
- R Tullamore Dew$9.00
- R Tullamore Dew Cider Cask$10.00
- MARTINI Bushmills Malt 10yr$16.00
- MARTINI Chivas Regal 12$13.00
- MARTINI Dewar's White Label$13.00
- MARTINI Glenmorangie 10yr$13.00
- MARTINI Hennessy VS$21.00
- MARTINI Jameson$12.00
- MARTINI Jameson Black Barrel$14.00
- MARTINI Jameson Orange$13.00
- MARTINI Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- MARTINI Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- MARTINI Lagavulin 16yr$22.00
- MARTINI Macallan 12$30.00
- MARTINI Oban 14$13.00
- MARTINI Proper 12$11.00
- MARTINI Proper 12 Irish Apple$11.00
- MARTINI Redbreast 12yr$13.00
- MARTINI Roe & Coe Irish$13.00
- MARTINI Shanky's Whip$15.00
- MARTINI Tullamore Dew$11.00
- MARTINI Tullamore Dew Cider Cask$13.00
- MARTINI West Cork Bourbon Cask$13.00
- Amaro D'ell Etna$5.00
- Campari$8.00
- Conciere Amartto$5.00
- Conciere Coffee Liqueur$5.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Lyre's American Malt$7.00
- Lyre's Blanco Spirit$7.00
- Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur$5.00
- Marie Brizard Curacao$5.00
- Marie Brizard Elderflower$5.00
- Marie Brizard Orange$5.00
- Marie Brizard Peach$5.00
- Marie Brizard Triple Sec$5.00
- Marie Brizard Watermelon$5.00
- Toconic Bourbon Cream$5.00
- Wild Moon Birch$5.00
- R Amaro D'ell Etna$7.00
- R Campari$10.00
- R Conciere Amartto$7.00
- R Conciere Coffee Liqueur$7.00
- R Grand Marnier$11.00
- R Lyre's American Malt$9.00
- R Lyre's Blanco Spirit$9.00
- R Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Curacao$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Elderflower$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Orange$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Peach$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Triple Sec$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Watermelon$7.00
- R Toconic Bourbon Cream$7.00
- R Wild Moon Birch$7.00
- MARTINI Amaro D'ell Etna$9.00
- MARTINI Conciere Amartto$9.00
- MARTINI Conciere Coffee Liqueur$9.00
- MARTINI Grand Marnier$14.00
- MARTINI Lyre's American Malt$11.00
- MARTINI Lyre's Blanco Spirit$11.00
- MARTINI Lyre's Orange Spirit$11.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Elderflower$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Orange$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Peach$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Watermelon$9.00
- MARTINI Toconic Bourbon Cream$9.00
- MARTINI Wild Moon Birch$9.00
- MARTINI CAMPARI$12.00
Cocktails
Beer
- HH Prosecco$8.00
- HH Rose$8.00
- HH Pinot Grigio$8.00
- 16oz Downeast Cider Seasonal$8.00
- 16oz Sloop Juice Bomb$8.00
- 16oz Sam Adams$8.00
- 16oz Fiddlehead IPA$8.00
- 16oz Peroni$8.00
- Day Liner Pilsner$8.00
- BTL Miller Lt$5.00
- BTL Heineken$6.00
- BTL Heineken 0.0$5.00
- BTL Modelo$6.00
- CAN Katerskill Krush IPA$7.00
- CAN Common Roots Dragon Fruit Tangerine$7.00
- CAN Fiddlehead IPA$7.00
- CAN Gennesse Cream Ale$4.00
- CAN Nine Pin Cider$7.00
- CAN Return Satin Jacket$7.00
- CAN White Claw Cherry$7.00
- CAN Athletic NA IPA$4.00
- CAN Comeback Kolsch$7.00
- CAN Chatham Farmers Daughter RyePA$7.00
- CAN Whiteclaw VS Peach$5.00
- CAN Whiteclaw VS Watermelon$5.00
N/A Beverages
- Soda Water$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Gosling's Ginger Beer$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- N/A Marg$8.00
- N/A Malted Mule$8.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Elderflower Tonic$5.00
- Saratoga Sparkling$8.00
- Saratoga Still$8.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Cappucino$6.00
Wine by the Glass
- DP Chardonnay$9.00
- DP Pinot Noir$9.00
- St Julian Cabernet$12.00
- Zardetto Prosecco$10.00
- Stella Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Selbach Riesling$10.00
- Stolpman Rose$14.00
- Brundlmayer Gruner$10.00
- Flysch Txakolina$13.00
- Chateau Chesnale Muscadet$10.00
- Charels Le Bel Champagne$19.00
- Piper Sonoma Rose$13.00
- Von Winning Sauv Blanc$14.00
- Verdicchio Marche$13.00
- Max Caz Blanc$12.00
- Domaine De La Madone$12.00
- La Solitude Cotes du Rohne$12.00
- Domaine Fichet Chardonay$15.00
Wine by the Bottle
Food
Raw Bar
Mains
Sides
Desserts
Features
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant on the top floor of the James Newbury Hotel.
Location
60 South River Street, Coxsackie, NY 12051
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Patrick Henry's Waterfront Tavern - 48 South River Street
No Reviews
48 South River Street Coxsackie, NY 12051
View restaurant
More near Coxsackie
Hudson
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
Red Hook
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.