El Noa Noa Chatham

1 Church St

Chatham, NY 12037

APPETIZERS

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

Crush fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, tomato and lime juice

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Fried corn tortilla chips topped with red pinto beans mexican cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Nachos With Chorizo

$14.00
Picante's Platter

Picante's Platter

$14.00

Served with a cheese quesadilla, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks

Flautas

Flautas

$10.00

Crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken and topped with lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream

Tostones with Guacamole

Tostones with Guacamole

$12.00

Fried green plantains with avocado

Mussels Veracruzanos

Mussels Veracruzanos

$12.00

Served with red salsa

2 Tamales Mexicanos De Pollo

2 Tamales Mexicanos De Pollo

$9.00

2 tamales de pollo served with salsa fresca de tomatillo and garnished with queso fundido

Empanadas

Empanadas

$9.00

Crispy masa dumplings stuffed with chicken and garnished with pickled cabbage and chile de arbol

Chicken Tostadas

Chicken Tostadas

$14.00

Fried corn tortilla topped with pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, salsa frensca de tomatillo and mexican cream

Baby Corn Tamale (2)

Baby Corn Tamale (2)

$9.00

2 homemade corn tamales topped with mexican cream

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Served with Celery, carrot sticks and blue Cheese

Ceviches

Ceviches

$14.00

cooked with lime juice, add shrimp for $2

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Jalapeno

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pimentos and homemade dressing

Caesar Salad Regular

Caesar Salad Regular

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, paresan cheese and caesar dressing

Picante's King Salad

Picante's King Salad

$13.00

Mesclun greens, roasted corn, pineapple, mango, flauta tortilla and avocado

Caser Salad W/ Chicken

$10.00

Caser Salad W / Shimp

$14.00

Caser Salad W/ Fish

$14.00

Caser Salad W/ Steak

$12.00

House Salad W/chicken

$13.00

House Salad W/ Shipm

$15.00

SOUPS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$16.00

Seafood Soup

Shrimp Soup

Shrimp Soup

$14.00

Shrimp soup

TACOS

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$12.00

All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$14.00

All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$18.00

All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$15.00

All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish

Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Lengua / Beef Tongue

$18.00

Tues. Two Taco Special

$8.00

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$8.00

all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo

Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo

Steak Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas

$14.00

all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo

Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.00

all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo

Vegatables Quesadillas

Vegatables Quesadillas

$13.00

all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo

Combo Quesadillas

Combo Quesadillas

$18.00

all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Beef Tongue Quesadilla

$18.00

SOPES

Chicken Sopes

Chicken Sopes

$13.00

Handmade corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans lettuce Mexican Cream, queso fresco and avocado

Steak Sopes

Steak Sopes

$14.00

Handmade corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans lettuce Mexican Cream, queso fresco and avocado

Al Pastor Sopes

Al Pastor Sopes

$14.00

Handmade corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans lettuce Mexican Cream, queso fresco and avocado

Chorizo Sopes

$14.00

Lengua/beef Tongue Sopes

$18.00

FAJITAS

This dish is served on a sizzling hot cast iron dish
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Shrimps Fajitas

Shrimps Fajitas

$21.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Combo Fajitas

Combo Fajitas

$29.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Skirt Steak Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$25.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Vegatables Fajitas

Vegatables Fajitas

$16.00

All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo

Chorizo Fajitas

$18.00

MOLCAJETES

This dish is served on a traditional handmade Oaxaca stone
Chicken Molcajetes

Chicken Molcajetes

$21.00

All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa

Vegatables Molcajetes

$21.00

All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa

Shrimp Molcajetes

Shrimp Molcajetes

$26.00

All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa

Skirt Steak Molcajetes

Skirt Steak Molcajetes

$28.00

All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa

Steak Molcajetes

Steak Molcajetes

$25.00

All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa

Combo Molcajetes

Combo Molcajetes

$33.00

All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa

BURRITOS

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Chicken Burritos

Chicken Burritos

$9.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side

Steak Burritos

Steak Burritos

$11.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side

Shrimp Burritos

Shrimp Burritos

$12.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side

Vegatables Burritos

Vegatables Burritos

$10.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side

Chicken Fajita Burritos

Chicken Fajita Burritos

$10.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side

Steak Fajita Burritos

Steak Fajita Burritos

$12.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side

Al Pastor Burritos

Al Pastor Burritos

$12.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side

Lengua/beef Tongue Burrito

$16.00

Chorizo

$15.00

Burrito \rice ,beans,cheese

$8.00

CHIMICHANGA

A fried burrito served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and Mexicna rice on the rice
Fajita Chimichanga

Fajita Chimichanga

$18.00

filled with refried beans, cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers, and your chioce your choice of grilled chicken or steak

Picante's Chimichanga

Picante's Chimichanga

$18.00

filled with refried beans, cheese, and your choice of shredded chicken or Al Pastor (Pulled Pork) Add cheese for $1.00

Chorizo Chimichanga

Chorizo Chimichanga

$18.00

Filled wioth refried beans, cheese, spiced Mexican Sausage, onions, bell peppers and topped with salsa rojo and melted cheese

Vegetables Chimichanga

$18.00

Chimichanga Shimp

$22.00

ENCHILADAS

Wet flour tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with chciken and topped with melted cheese. It is served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and slasa fresca on the side
Enchiladas Suaves

Enchiladas Suaves

$16.00

Wet flour tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with chciken and topped with melted cheese. It is served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and slasa fresca on the side

Picante's Enchiladas

Picante's Enchiladas

$18.00

Wet corn tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with chicken and topped withMexican cream and queso fresco. It is served with mexican rice and salad

Chs Enchilada

Chs Enchilada

$15.00

Wet Flour tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with Mexican Cheese and topped with melted cheese. It is served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Al Pastor

Enchiladas Al Pastor

$19.00

Wet flour tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with Al Pastor meat and topped with melted Mexican cheese. It is served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Drenched tortillas is green salsa that are topped with quesco fresco. Mexican cream and two fried Eggs

Chorizo Enchiladas

$18.00

Lengua Enchiladas

$21.00

HAMBURGER

House Burger - Lunch

House Burger - Lunch

$12.00

8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side

House Burger - Dinner

House Burger - Dinner

$15.00

8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side

Fernando's Burger - Lunch

Fernando's Burger - Lunch

$13.00

8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side

Fernando's Burger - Dinner

Fernando's Burger - Dinner

$18.00

8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side

HOUSE SPECIAL ENTREES

Carne Asada Tampiquena

Carne Asada Tampiquena

$21.00

Grilled Steak topped with peppers,onions and roasted tomato and garlic sauce Mexican rice and beans served on the side

Churrasco Veracruzano

Churrasco Veracruzano

$28.00

Grilled skirt Steak topped with grilled onions, catus and poblano chile salsa. Mexican rice, beans and queso frescoare served on the side

Steak A La Criolla

Steak A La Criolla

$23.00

Grilled steak topped with grilled onions peppers and tomato sauce. Sreved with rice and beans on the side

Tilapia a la Caserolla

Tilapia a la Caserolla

$18.00

Pan fried Tilapia served with lime-cilantro rice and fresh salad

Seafood Rice

Seafood Rice

$28.00

Yellow rice with clams, mussels, calamari, shrimps,green peas and garnished with roasted peppers and fresh cilantro

Lemon Shrimps

Lemon Shrimps

$26.00

Shrimp wrapped in egg. Flour and sauteed with white wine, butter and lemon juice. Served with rice and sauteed vegatbles

Pollo en Salsa Verde

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$21.00

Sauteed Chicken breast with salsa verde and served with Mexican rice

Pollo en Mole

Pollo en Mole

$21.00

Chicken breast cooked in mushroom-mole sauce with Mexican rice and beans

Camarones a la Verde

Camarones a la Verde

$23.00

Served with white rice and vegetables

Casuela de Mariscos

Casuela de Mariscos

$26.00

Clams, Mussels, shrimp and calamarie mixed in cream salsa with white rice on the side

Steak a Caballo

Steak a Caballo

$26.00

Grilled steak with fried eggs on top and served with rice and beans

Salmon a la Veracruzana

Salmon a la Veracruzana

$26.00

Sweet peppers and Onions over salmon served lime clilantro rice and vegetables

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp in chile de arbol salsa served with mexican rice and refried beans

Camarones en Crema

Camarones en Crema

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp in tomatos, onions, peppers and cilantro. Served with white rice and vegetables

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp in garlic sauce served with lime cilantro rice and salad

Steak and Shrimp

Steak and Shrimp

$29.00

Grilled steak with 3 grilled shrimp. Served with rice and beans.

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$10.00

Chicken Finger with French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Fries

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks with French Fries

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese with French Fries

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$9.00

SIDE ORDERS

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$7.00

Guacamole

Chips with Salsa

Chips with Salsa

$3.00

Chips with Salsa

Side Seasonal Vegetables

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

Side Yellow Rice

Side Yellow Rice

$3.00

Rice

Side White Rice

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

French Fries

Beans

$2.50

Beans

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

Refried Beans

Avocado

Avocado

$3.00

Avocado

Tortillas (2)

Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Tortillas (2)

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sour Cream

Green Salsa

Green Salsa

$1.50

Salsa

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

Platanos Fritos

Platanos Fritos

$7.00

Platanos Fritos

Salsa Roja De Chips

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Jalapeno Asado

$1.50

Red Souse

$1.50

Mole Souce

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Chocoflan

$8.00

Fried plantains with icecream

$6.00

Churros with ice cream

$7.00

Drunken pineapple

$12.00

Chocolate cake

$6.00

Tree leches

$6.00

Chocolacake Ice Cream

$10.00

Flan

Icecream

$3.00

Chocoflan

Sweet Plantines With Ice Cream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Church St, Chatham, NY 12037

Directions

El Noa Noa image
El Noa Noa image

