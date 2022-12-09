El Noa Noa Chatham
No reviews yet
1 Church St
Chatham, NY 12037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Guacamole
Crush fresh avocado with red onion, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, tomato and lime juice
Nachos
Fried corn tortilla chips topped with red pinto beans mexican cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Nachos With Chorizo
Picante's Platter
Served with a cheese quesadilla, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks
Flautas
Crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken and topped with lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream
Tostones with Guacamole
Fried green plantains with avocado
Mussels Veracruzanos
Served with red salsa
2 Tamales Mexicanos De Pollo
2 tamales de pollo served with salsa fresca de tomatillo and garnished with queso fundido
Empanadas
Crispy masa dumplings stuffed with chicken and garnished with pickled cabbage and chile de arbol
Chicken Tostadas
Fried corn tortilla topped with pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, salsa frensca de tomatillo and mexican cream
Baby Corn Tamale (2)
2 homemade corn tamales topped with mexican cream
Chicken Wings
Served with Celery, carrot sticks and blue Cheese
Ceviches
cooked with lime juice, add shrimp for $2
Queso Fundido
Jalapeno
SALADS
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pimentos and homemade dressing
Caesar Salad Regular
Romaine lettuce, croutons, paresan cheese and caesar dressing
Picante's King Salad
Mesclun greens, roasted corn, pineapple, mango, flauta tortilla and avocado
Caser Salad W/ Chicken
Caser Salad W / Shimp
Caser Salad W/ Fish
Caser Salad W/ Steak
House Salad W/chicken
House Salad W/ Shipm
SOUPS
TACOS
Chicken Taco
All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish
Steak Taco
All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish
Shrimp Taco
All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish
Al Pastor Taco
All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish
Fish Taco
All tacos are served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and sals fresca de tamatillo. Rice and beans are served on the side with this dish
Chorizo Tacos
Lengua / Beef Tongue
Tues. Two Taco Special
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadillas
all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo
Chicken Quesadillas
all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo
Steak Quesadillas
all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo
Shrimp Quesadillas
all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo
Vegatables Quesadillas
all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo
Combo Quesadillas
all quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa de tomatillo
Chorizo Quesadilla
Beef Tongue Quesadilla
SOPES
Chicken Sopes
Handmade corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans lettuce Mexican Cream, queso fresco and avocado
Steak Sopes
Handmade corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans lettuce Mexican Cream, queso fresco and avocado
Al Pastor Sopes
Handmade corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans lettuce Mexican Cream, queso fresco and avocado
Chorizo Sopes
Lengua/beef Tongue Sopes
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Steak Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Shrimps Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Combo Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Skirt Steak Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Vegatables Fajitas
All Fijitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and salsa de tomatillo
Chorizo Fajitas
MOLCAJETES
Chicken Molcajetes
All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa
Vegatables Molcajetes
All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa
Shrimp Molcajetes
All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa
Skirt Steak Molcajetes
All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa
Steak Molcajetes
All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa
Combo Molcajetes
All Molcajetes are served with rice, beans, fresco, grilled catus, and chile de arbol Salsa
BURRITOS
Chicken Burritos
All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Steak Burritos
All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Shrimp Burritos
All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Vegatables Burritos
All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Chicken Fajita Burritos
All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Steak Fajita Burritos
All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Al Pastor Burritos
All Burritos are stuffed with Lettuce, Pico De gallo, rice and beans, Sour cream and salsa de frescas on the side
Lengua/beef Tongue Burrito
Chorizo
Burrito \rice ,beans,cheese
CHIMICHANGA
Fajita Chimichanga
filled with refried beans, cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers, and your chioce your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Picante's Chimichanga
filled with refried beans, cheese, and your choice of shredded chicken or Al Pastor (Pulled Pork) Add cheese for $1.00
Chorizo Chimichanga
Filled wioth refried beans, cheese, spiced Mexican Sausage, onions, bell peppers and topped with salsa rojo and melted cheese
Vegetables Chimichanga
Chimichanga Shimp
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas Suaves
Wet flour tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with chciken and topped with melted cheese. It is served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and slasa fresca on the side
Picante's Enchiladas
Wet corn tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with chicken and topped withMexican cream and queso fresco. It is served with mexican rice and salad
Chs Enchilada
Wet Flour tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with Mexican Cheese and topped with melted cheese. It is served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Al Pastor
Wet flour tortilla in green salsa that is stuffed with Al Pastor meat and topped with melted Mexican cheese. It is served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Drenched tortillas is green salsa that are topped with quesco fresco. Mexican cream and two fried Eggs
Chorizo Enchiladas
Lengua Enchiladas
HAMBURGER
House Burger - Lunch
8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side
House Burger - Dinner
8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side
Fernando's Burger - Lunch
8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side
Fernando's Burger - Dinner
8oz burger with spicy mayonaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, onions, bacon, and jalapenos. French fries served on the side
HOUSE SPECIAL ENTREES
Carne Asada Tampiquena
Grilled Steak topped with peppers,onions and roasted tomato and garlic sauce Mexican rice and beans served on the side
Churrasco Veracruzano
Grilled skirt Steak topped with grilled onions, catus and poblano chile salsa. Mexican rice, beans and queso frescoare served on the side
Steak A La Criolla
Grilled steak topped with grilled onions peppers and tomato sauce. Sreved with rice and beans on the side
Tilapia a la Caserolla
Pan fried Tilapia served with lime-cilantro rice and fresh salad
Seafood Rice
Yellow rice with clams, mussels, calamari, shrimps,green peas and garnished with roasted peppers and fresh cilantro
Lemon Shrimps
Shrimp wrapped in egg. Flour and sauteed with white wine, butter and lemon juice. Served with rice and sauteed vegatbles
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Sauteed Chicken breast with salsa verde and served with Mexican rice
Pollo en Mole
Chicken breast cooked in mushroom-mole sauce with Mexican rice and beans
Camarones a la Verde
Served with white rice and vegetables
Casuela de Mariscos
Clams, Mussels, shrimp and calamarie mixed in cream salsa with white rice on the side
Steak a Caballo
Grilled steak with fried eggs on top and served with rice and beans
Salmon a la Veracruzana
Sweet peppers and Onions over salmon served lime clilantro rice and vegetables
Camarones a la Diabla
Sauteed shrimp in chile de arbol salsa served with mexican rice and refried beans
Camarones en Crema
Sauteed shrimp in tomatos, onions, peppers and cilantro. Served with white rice and vegetables
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed shrimp in garlic sauce served with lime cilantro rice and salad
Steak and Shrimp
Grilled steak with 3 grilled shrimp. Served with rice and beans.
KIDS MENU
SIDE ORDERS
Guacamole Side
Guacamole
Chips with Salsa
Chips with Salsa
Side Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal Vegetables
Side Yellow Rice
Rice
Side White Rice
French Fries
French Fries
Beans
Beans
Refried Beans
Refried Beans
Avocado
Avocado
Tortillas (2)
Tortillas (2)
Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Green Salsa
Salsa
Pico de Gallo
Pico de Gallo
Platanos Fritos
Platanos Fritos
Salsa Roja De Chips
Chips
Jalapeno Asado
Red Souse
Mole Souce
Desserts
Flan
Chocoflan
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1 Church St, Chatham, NY 12037