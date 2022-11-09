A map showing the location of The Landing View gallery

The Landing

review star

No reviews yet

1 Penn Plaza

New York, NY 10119

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Tuna & Hamachi Poke
Tuna & Hamachi Poke

Water

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Soft bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Peach Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$9.00

Virgin Mango Mule

$10.00

Butterfly Yuzu

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Upside Dawn N/A Beer

$7.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Decovion Drip

$3.50

Devocion Decaf Drip

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot tea

$4.00

White Wine

Daisy Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

Gruner Steinsetz

$16.00+

Selbach Riesling

$15.00+

Stolpman Sauv Blanc

$17.00+

Le Rocher des Violette

$14.00+

Chardonnay Heron

$16.00+

Pierre giardin chard

$21.00+

Rosé & Orange Wine

Love you Bunches

$12.00+

Les Baux de Provence Rosé

$16.00+

Big Salt Orange Rosé

$17.00+

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Cristom

$18.00+

Beaujolais Domaine de Marrans

$17.00+

Côtes Du Rhõne Clos Du Mont- Olivet

$15.00+

Malbec Zorzal

$17.00+

Merlot Januik

$15.00+

Chateau St Julian

$16.00+

Orison Cabernet

$18.00+

Cab Sauv Y3

$14.00+

Crossbarn Cabernet

$145.00

Sparkling Wine

Cava Rosé Raventos

$14.00+

Prosecco

$16.00+

Champagne Gamet

$16.00+

Signature Cocktails

Love at First Site

$16.00

OG

$17.00

Farewell to Arms

$16.00

Violet Beauregarde

$16.00

Kazuko

$18.00

9 to 5

$17.00

Booster

$16.00

Sangria

$15.00

Ichabod Crane

$17.00

Goodfella

$16.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

Americano

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aviation

$16.00

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Bellini

$14.00

Blackberry Margarita

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Book Of Lilac

$16.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

CARAJILLO

$15.00

Cocktail Carafe

$105.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N' Stormy

$16.00

Dirty Shirley

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

French Martini

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Kir Royal

$16.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$16.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Sidecar

$14.00

The Southside

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Vesper Martini

$16.00

Watermelon Drink

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut (House)

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$16.00+

Titos

$14.00+

Ketel

$15.00+

Cîroc

$16.00+

Beluga

$16.00

Rum

Symphony No 3 White (House)

$14.00+

Zacapa 23y

$18.00+

Gosling Black Seal

$15.00+

Symphony No 3 Aged

$17.00+

Mount Gay

$14.00+

Bacardi

$14.00+

Ron Del Barrilito

$16.00+

Gin

Aviation (House)

$15.00+

Monkey 47

$18.00+

Tanqueray 10

$17.00+

Citadelle

$16.00+

Beefeater

$14.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00+

Tequila/Mezcal

Casa Migos Blanco

$16.00+

Casa Migos Reposado

$18.00+

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$15.00+

Codigo Blanco

$16.00+

Codigo Reposado

$17.00+

Don Julio Silver

$16.00+

Flecha Azul Anejo

$20.00+

Casa Dragones

$20.00+

Flecha Azul Reposado

$18.00+

Mezcal Del Maguey

$15.00+

Mezcal Union

$14.00+

Patron

$16.00+

Patron Anejo

$20.00+

Patron Reposado

$16.00+

Don Julio 1942 Ultima Reserva

$62.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$48.00

Bourbon

Hirsch (House)

$13.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$15.00+

Maker's Mark

$15.00+

Jameson

$13.00+

Toki

$16.00+

Basil Haydens Bourbon

$16.00+

Scotch

JW Black

$16.00+

JW Blue

$70.00+

Glenlivet 12

$18.00+

Speyburn 15

Speyburn 15
$17.00

Macallan 12

Macallan 12
$19.00

Rye

Rittenhouse

$14.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$17.00+

Bulleit Rye

$17.00+

Ragtime Rye

$15.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$14.00+

Campari

$14.00+

St Germain

$15.00+

Grand Marnier

$19.00+

Chambord

$14.00+

Amaretto

$14.00+

Sambuca

$14.00+

Benedictine

$15.00+

Mr. Black

$16.00+

Absinthe

$16.00+

Pastis

$15.00+

Hine Cognac Rare

$16.00+

Baileys

$14.00+

Port Six Grapes

$21.00

Sandwiches

Dry Aged Sirlon Burger

$21.00

Dry aged (8 oz) sirloin burger, aged cheddar, house sauce

Turkey Burger

$20.00

Bowls

Tuna & Hamachi Poke

$26.00

Tuna and hamachi poke, sushi rice, wasabi peas, pickled fresno, avocado, radish, soy-lime vinaigrette

Cavatelli Bolognese

$22.00

Cavatelli Bolognese, pecorino, oregano

Plates

Rotisserie Half Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Rotisserie half chicken piri-piri spice, cilantro crema, scallion rice and charred lemon

Slow Cooked Wild Salmon

$31.00

Slow cooked wild salmon, Lancaster farm root vegetable hash, citrus buerre blanc

Chicken Paillard

$22.00

Crispy chicken paillard with house chopped salad, aged balsamic, and parmesan cheese.

Grilled Branzino

$28.00

Grilled Branzino, wilted swiss chard with garlic, calabrian chili and salsa verde

Spicy Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Grilled marinated ribeye with wilted bitter greens.

Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Ribeye steak with crispy parmesan potatoes and béarnaise sauce.

Fire

Fire

Snacks

Burrata

$18.00

Burrata cheese with heirloom tomato and a walnut spinach pesto. Garnished with a white balsamic dressing, and served with grilled focaccia bread.

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Shrimp cocktail with remoulade sauce and classic cocktail sauce.

White Bean Hummus

$10.00

White bean hummus made with marinated white beans. Garnished with sunflower seeds and served with grilled naan bread.

Vegetable Crudite

$11.00

Vegetable crudité comprised of fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with an Italian dressing and Green Goddess dressing on the side.

Soups

Lemon Chicken Orzo

$11.00

Lemon chicken orzo soup with spinach and arugula pistou.

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

Seasonal butternut squash soup with pepitas, bacon, pumpkin oil, sage, and whipped crème fraîche.

Salads

Arugula

$14.00

Arugula salad with parmesan, roasted grapes, farro, almonds, with a cider vinaigrette.

Little Gem

$15.00

Little gem salad with grapefruit, avocado, quinoa, pistachio, and a citrus vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad with kale, romaine, black pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan.

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chopped Salad with arugula, romaine, radicchio, tomato, cucumber, provolone, and a herb vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$18.00

Turkey club with crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and dijonaise dressing.

Crispy Shrimp Po' Boy

$23.00

Crispy shrimp po' boy with a roasted garlic remoulade, pickled red onion, tomato, romaine, and chow-chow slaw.

Dry Aged Sirlon Burger

$21.00

Dry aged (8 oz) sirloin burger with aged cheddar, and signature house sauce.

Veggie Burger

$19.00

House made veggie burger with tomato, bibb lettuce, dill pickle and spicy vegan mayo.

Bowls

Tuna & Hamachi Poke

$26.00

Tuna and hamachi poke with sushi rice, wasabi peas, pickled fresno pepper, avocado, radish, and a soy-lime vinaigrette.

Cavatelli Bolognese

$22.00

Cavatelli Bolognese with pecorino and oregano.

Plates

Rotisserie Half Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Rotisserie half chicken piri-piri spice with a cilantro crema, charred lemon, and ginger-scallion fried rice.

Crispy Chicken Paillard

$22.00

Crispy chicken paillard with house chopped salad, aged balsamic, and parmesan cheese.

Wild Salmon

$31.00

Slow cooked wild salmon with farro, tomato, jalapeño, spring peas, ginger oil, and mint.

Grilled Branzino

$28.00

Grilled Branzino with romanesco cauliflower, charred scallion, arugula, and romesco.

Halibut

$38.00

Halibut fish with white bean stew, grilled romano beans, tomato confit, and pan au jus.

Spicy Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Grilled marinated ribeye with wilted bitter greens.

Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Ribeye steak with crispy parmesan potatoes and béarnaise sauce.

Sides

Asparagus

$11.00

Grilled Asparagus with parmesan and a hollandaise sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted brussel sprouts with pickeled cranberry, maple vinaigrette, and toasted walnuts.

French Fries

$8.00

Hand cut fries served with garlic aioli and ketchup on the side.

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mac and Cheese with bacon and roasted poblano peppers.

Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Spirit-Free Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Mix of fresh squeezed lemonade and in house brewed iced tea.

Peach Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Mix of fresh squeezed lemon, white peach, and brewed in house assam black iced tea.

Shirley Temple

$9.00

Virgin Mango Mule

$7.00

Spirit-free take on a classic cocktail. Mango puree, honey syrup, lime juice, mint, topped off with ginger beer.

Virgin Butterfly Yuzu

$8.00

Butterfly ginger syrup, Yuzu, with club soda, and garnished with a lime.

Orange juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

Catering to-go

Catering to-go

Catering to-go

$250.00+

ORDERS TO BE PICKED UP IN THE LANDING RESTAURANT FROM 11:00 AM THROUGH 8:00 PM ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD 2022. PLEASE HAVE YOUR ORDER RECEIPT READY ON ARRIVAL •Butternut squash soup with parker house rolls •Turkey breast for 4 or whole turkey for 6 •Roasted brussel sprouts with bacon •Classic Mashed Potatoes •Herb roasted potatoes •Focaccia stuffing with sage, sausage and chestnuts •Turkey gravy •House-made cranberry sauce with orange and cinnamon •Apple pie or pecan pie to be chosen at departure

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

