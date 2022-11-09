Catering to-go

$250.00 +

ORDERS TO BE PICKED UP IN THE LANDING RESTAURANT FROM 11:00 AM THROUGH 8:00 PM ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD 2022. PLEASE HAVE YOUR ORDER RECEIPT READY ON ARRIVAL •Butternut squash soup with parker house rolls •Turkey breast for 4 or whole turkey for 6 •Roasted brussel sprouts with bacon •Classic Mashed Potatoes •Herb roasted potatoes •Focaccia stuffing with sage, sausage and chestnuts •Turkey gravy •House-made cranberry sauce with orange and cinnamon •Apple pie or pecan pie to be chosen at departure