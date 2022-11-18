- Home
- /
- Slatington
- /
- Doan Distillery
Doan Distillery
No reviews yet
8281 Pennsylvania 873
Slatington, PA 18080
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bourbon
3 Year - Single Barrel - (21% Rye)
3 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)
Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye) Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice. Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout. Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof. Doan - Cocktails
6 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)
Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye) Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice. Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout. Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof. Doan - Cocktails
Gin
American Gin
750 ml Bottle: Colonial-flavor influences derived from herbs and botanicals native to Bucks County.
Gin - London Dry Style
750 ml Bottle: We bring 18th century style to our London Dry Style Gin crafted from juniper berries and accented by native Bucks County, PA herbs and botanicals.
Vodka
Whiskey
95% Rye Whiskey
Doan 95% Rye Whiskey is aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels and bottled in Quakertown PA from a traditional Bourbon mash-bill of 95% Rye and 5% Malted Barley. The result of each Small Batch is a signature warm spice and subtle smoke flavor. Tasting Notes: Caramel, vanilla, mint, floral; bold lingering spice Aroma: Bold rye spice and floral notes. Slight notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, and mint in the background. MASH BILL FOR DOAN 95% RYE WHISKEY Rye: 95% Barley Malt: 5%
Doan - Signature Canned Cocktails
Quakerade - Case
QA - Classic Lemon - Case (24)
Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Pink Grapefruit - Case (24)
Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Mango - Case (24)
Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Peach - Case (24)
Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Strawberry - Case (24)
Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Mix & Match - Case (24)
Quakerade - 4 Pack
QA - Classic Lemon - (4pk)
Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Pink Grapefruit - (4pk)
Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Mango - (4pk)
Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Peach - (4pk)
Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Strawberry - (4pk)
Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Mix & Match - (4pk)
Quakerade - Single
QA - Classic Lemon - (Single)
Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Pink Grapefruit - (Single)
Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Mango - (Single)
Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA - Peach - (Single)
Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
QA- Strawberry - (Single)
Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.
Vodka tea-single
Bottles
Blueberry Grog
Spring Garden Cooler
Strawberry Lemonade
Gun Powder Old Fashioned
40% ABV, 750ml. The Quaker Old Fashioned is a shelf stable, no refrigeration needed, “Old Fashioned” Ready-to-Drink cocktail capable of serving up to 11 cocktails.
Blackberry Mojito
The Yard
Apple Pie Moonshine
Limoncello
Bourbon Cream
Glassware
Shirts
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Drink with Friends!
8281 Pennsylvania 873, Slatington, PA 18080