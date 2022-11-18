Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doan Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

8281 Pennsylvania 873

Slatington, PA 18080

Bourbon

3 Year - Single Barrel - (21% Rye)

3 Year - Single Barrel - (21% Rye)

$36.00
3 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

3 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

$32.00

Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye) Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice. Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout. Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof. Doan - Cocktails

6 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

6 Year - Single Barrel - (36% Rye)

$45.00

Bourbon Information - Doan Bourbon (36% Rye) Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, roasted nuts, rye spice. Aroma: Heavy caramel, vanilla, cocoa / chocolate and roasted nuts mingled throughout. Spirit Profile: Doan Bourbon is blended bourbon bottled at 92 proof. Doan - Cocktails

Gin

American Gin

American Gin

$27.00

750 ml Bottle: Colonial-flavor influences derived from herbs and botanicals native to Bucks County.

Gin - London Dry Style

Gin - London Dry Style

$27.00

750 ml Bottle: We bring 18th century style to our London Dry Style Gin crafted from juniper berries and accented by native Bucks County, PA herbs and botanicals.

Rum

Doan White Rum

$25.00

Vodka

Doan Vodka: 40% ABV, glutten-free, 100% non-GMO Corn smooth sipping Vodka. Tasting Notes: Pure, clean, smooth vodka you can drink straight or mixed in your favorite cocktail. Aroma: Clean, like vodka should be. Spirit Profile: Doan Vodka was crafted to be clean and smooth. It's unassuming and compliments any great vodka cocktail.
Doan Vodka

Doan Vodka

$25.00

750 ml Bottle: Small batch spirit - Hand crafted to capture the essence of centuries old influences. - “Enjoy with Friends!”

Whiskey

95% Rye Whiskey

95% Rye Whiskey

$38.00

Doan 95% Rye Whiskey is aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels and bottled in Quakertown PA from a traditional Bourbon mash-bill of 95% Rye and 5% Malted Barley. The result of each Small Batch is a signature warm spice and subtle smoke flavor. Tasting Notes: Caramel, vanilla, mint, floral; bold lingering spice Aroma: Bold rye spice and floral notes. Slight notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, and mint in the background. MASH BILL FOR DOAN 95% RYE WHISKEY Rye: 95% Barley Malt: 5%

Doan - Signature Canned Cocktails

The Yard

$18.00

Apple Pie Moonshine Mule

$19.00

Blackberry Lavender Gin and Tonic

$19.00

Quakerade - Case

QA - Classic Lemon - Case (24)

QA - Classic Lemon - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Pink Grapefruit - Case (24)

QA - Pink Grapefruit - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mango - Case (24)

QA - Mango - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Peach - Case (24)

QA - Peach - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Strawberry - Case (24)

QA - Strawberry - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mix & Match - Case (24)

$64.00

Quakerade - 4 Pack

QA - Classic Lemon - (4pk)

QA - Classic Lemon - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (4pk)

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mango - (4pk)

QA - Mango - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Peach - (4pk)

QA - Peach - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Strawberry - (4pk)

QA - Strawberry - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mix & Match - (4pk)

$16.00

Quakerade - Single

QA - Classic Lemon - (Single)

QA - Classic Lemon - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Classic Lemon - is Doan Distillery's first craft cocktail in a can and a favorite in the ready-to-drink category. The recipe for Quakerade - Classic Lemon - was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (Single)

QA - Pink Grapefruit - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Pink Grapefruit - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Mango - (Single)

QA - Mango - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Mango - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA - Peach - (Single)

QA - Peach - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Peach - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

QA- Strawberry - (Single)

QA- Strawberry - (Single)

$7.00

Quakerade - Strawberry - is a Doan Distillery light, refreshing, and non-carbonated craft cocktail in a can. The recipe for Quakerade was inspired by the idea that beverages should be light and refreshing and not heavy and filling.

Vodka tea-single

Vodka Tea - Single

$6.25

Bottles

Blueberry Grog

Blueberry Grog

$38.00
Spring Garden Cooler

Spring Garden Cooler

$38.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$38.00
Gun Powder Old Fashioned

Gun Powder Old Fashioned

$45.00

40% ABV, 750ml. The Quaker Old Fashioned is a shelf stable, no refrigeration needed, “Old Fashioned” Ready-to-Drink cocktail capable of serving up to 11 cocktails.

Blackberry Mojito

Blackberry Mojito

$38.00

The Yard

$38.00

Apple Pie Moonshine

$35.00

Limoncello

$28.00

Bourbon Cream

$35.00

Glassware

Doan Distillery Rocks Glass
11oz. Rocks Glass

11oz. Rocks Glass

$10.00

11 ounce Rocks Glass

Shirts

Doan - T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink with Friends!

Website

Location

8281 Pennsylvania 873, Slatington, PA 18080

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
