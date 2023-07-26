Drink

Drink Options

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$1.49

Decaf Coffee

$1.49

Water

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

free drink football card

togo cup after meal

$1.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Wine

Red

$8.99

Pinot

$8.99

Cabernet

$8.99

White

$8.99

Moscato

$8.99

Pinot Grigio

$8.99

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$6.99

Bud Light

$6.99

Modelo

$6.99

Kona Big Wave

$6.99

Ranch Water

$6.99

Cutwater Mixed Drinks

Tiki Rum Mai Tai

$8.99

Tiki Rum Punch

$8.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.99

Rum Mint Mojito

$8.99

Lime Margarita

$8.99

Spicy Bloody Mary

$8.99

Strawberry Mararita

$8.99

Sugarland Mixed Drinks

One-Two Punch

$8.99

Sweet Tea Lemonade

$8.99

Jammin' Peach

$8.99

Lunch/Dinner

Starters

Pickle Planks

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.34

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Toasted Ravioli

$9.34

Chips and Salsa

$4.39

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Shrimp Jammers

$8.99

Starter Onion Rings

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$9.34

Pick 2

$9.99

20 Wings

$26.99

Wings 12

$17.99

Wings 6

$9.99

CHICKEN NACHO

$10.99

Mac & cheese bites (6)

$7.99

Jalapeño mac & cheese bites

$7.99

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Kids Southern Fried Fish

$6.99

Kids Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

free kids meal football card

Kids Mac n cheese bits

$6.49

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Soup & Salad

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$6.99

Chili And Corn Bread

$6.99

Chili Rubbed Salmon Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Soup of the day

$4.99

Chicken And Dumpligs

$6.99

Steaks

Ribeye 12 oz

$26.99

Flat Iron 10oz

$16.49

Porterhouse

$34.99

6 oz steak & crab

$24.99

Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.99

Half Rack of Ribs

$16.99

Roadhouse Burgers

Classic

$9.99

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Spicy SOB

$10.99

Barnyard

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss

$10.99

Onion Burger

$9.99

Sandwiches & More

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Chicken Fry steak Sandwich

$10.99

Club

$9.99

BLT

$8.99

Southern Fried Fish sandwich

$9.99

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

CRISPY Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Club and soup combo

$9.99

Gyro

$11.99

spicy buffalo chicken sandwich

$11.99

Dinner Time

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Meatloaf

$10.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Pork Chops

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

!!!Chicken Fried Chicken!!!

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Chicken Tenders BBQ

$13.99

Chicken Tenders Buffalo

$13.99

Hot Links meal (3)

$10.99

Rib Dinner 1/2 rack

$16.99

Rib Combo ( 3 ribs & 2 hot links)

$15.99

Southern Fried Fish

$11.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Chili Rubbed Salmon

$16.99

8.99 special

$8.99

Sides

Mashed Potatoes White

$3.29

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.59

Green Beans

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Mashed Potato Brown

$3.29

Baked Potato

$3.29

Fried Okra

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.29

Broccoli

$3.29

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.29

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.29

Buttered Corn

$3.29

Brown Beans

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.29

Mashed Potato Plain

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

One Hot Link

$2.19

One Rib

$1.99

One Piece Of Fish

$3.29

One Chicken Tender

$3.29

Meatloaf Alone

$4.99

Skillet mac

$5.49

Side of Queso

$1.99

fried mushrooms

$4.59

Extra crab

$8.99

Side Of The Day

$1.99

Cup of guac

$1.00

No second side

Fried Shrimp

$1.95

Fried shrimp 3

$5.49

1 grilled shrimp

$1.93

3 grilled shrimp

$5.49

Dips Togo

Honey Lime Vinaigrette 12 oz

$4.99

Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Dressing 12oz

$4.99

Honey Mustard 12oz

$4.99

Ranch Dressing 32oz (1 quart)

$10.00

Specials

1 pork chop w/ corn mashed

$6.99

2 for $50

$49.99

6.99 special Monday

$6.99

6oz fillet

$15.99

All you can eat fish

$12.99

Beef tacos

$9.99

Brisket

$9.99

Brisket loaded potato

$6.99

Brisket sandwich W/ Fries

$10.99

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$10.99

Chicken bacon quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken bowl

$8.99

chicken wing

$1.00

Double whammy

$12.99

Fish and Shrimp

$12.99

Fish tacos

$9.99

Frito chili pie

$6.99

Grilled chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Grilled chicken and potato salad

$7.99

Grilled chicken club and fries

$8.99

Grilled shrimp

$10.99

Philly loaded baked potato

$6.99

Ribeye tips dinner

$9.99

Skillet mac & cheese with buffalo chicken

$7.99

Smothered Chicken

$10.99

Southwest Chicken tender BLT

$8.99

10.99 Special of the day

$10.99

Steak & Crab

$24.99

Steak Finger

$11.99

Steak quesadilla

$9.99

Steak tacos

$8.99

Steam pot

$28.99

Street Tacos

$9.99

Pretzel Philly

$9.99

Brisket Burger

$12.99

9.99 special

$9.99

6.99 special

$6.99

Steak & grilled shrimp

$24.99

All you can eat add

1 piece of fish

2 pieces of fish

3 pieces of fish

4 pieces of fish

Desserts

Dessert Options

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$6.99

Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet

$6.99

Scoop of Ice Cream add on to dessert

$1.00

Coconut Pie

$5.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

$4.99

Brownie Sundae

$4.99

Limoncello Cake

$4.99

Piece of pie flavor of the week

$5.99

Whole Pie

$25.00

$ 2.99 dessert

$2.99

$4.99 dessert

$4.99

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$6.99

Almond Joy Cookie

$6.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

bowl of ice cream

$4.99

Dessert Togo

Whole Coconut Pie

$25.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00

Whole Peach Cobbler

$25.00

Whole Blackberry Cobbler

$25.00

Meat

Ribeye raw

Whole Meatloaf

$60.00

Clothing

Shirts

Small Shirt

$15.00

Medium Shirt

$15.00

Large Shirt

$15.00

XL Shirt

$15.00

2XL Shirt

$15.00

3XL Shirt

$15.00

4XL Shirt

$15.00

5XL Shirt

$15.00

Christmas Bear

Christmas Bear

$16.99

Catering

Per person

Per plate with smoked meat

$14.00

Per plate fried meat

$9.99

Kids meat

$6.00

Dessert

$2.99