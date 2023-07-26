- Home
Steakhouses
Dobbers Roadhouse 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462
607 Reviews
$
17155 OK-9
Eufaula, OK 74432
Alcoholic Drinks
Cutwater Mixed Drinks
Sugarland Mixed Drinks
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Pickle Planks
$6.99
Cheese Sticks
$9.34
Fried Mushrooms
$7.99
Toasted Ravioli
$9.34
Chips and Salsa
$4.39
Chips and Queso
$5.99
Shrimp Jammers
$8.99
Starter Onion Rings
$7.99
Cheese Curds
$9.34
Pick 2
$9.99
20 Wings
$26.99
Wings 12
$17.99
Wings 6
$9.99
CHICKEN NACHO
$10.99
Mac & cheese bites (6)
$7.99
Jalapeño mac & cheese bites
$7.99
Kids Meals
Soup & Salad
Roadhouse Burgers
Sandwiches & More
Dinner Time
Chicken Fried Steak
$12.99
Meatloaf
$10.99
Hamburger Steak
$12.99
Pork Chops
$12.99
Grilled Chicken
$11.99
!!!Chicken Fried Chicken!!!
$12.99
Chicken Tenders
$12.99
Chicken Tenders BBQ
$13.99
Chicken Tenders Buffalo
$13.99
Hot Links meal (3)
$10.99
Rib Dinner 1/2 rack
$16.99
Rib Combo ( 3 ribs & 2 hot links)
$15.99
Southern Fried Fish
$11.99
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
$15.99
Chili Rubbed Salmon
$16.99
8.99 special
$8.99
Sides
Mashed Potatoes White
$3.29
French Fries
$2.99
Onion Rings
$4.59
Green Beans
$3.99
Side Salad
$3.99
Mashed Potato Brown
$3.29
Baked Potato
$3.29
Fried Okra
$3.99
Baked Beans
$3.29
Broccoli
$3.29
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$4.29
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.29
Buttered Corn
$3.29
Brown Beans
$3.29
Coleslaw
$3.29
Mashed Potato Plain
$2.99
Mac & Cheese
$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.29
One Hot Link
$2.19
One Rib
$1.99
One Piece Of Fish
$3.29
One Chicken Tender
$3.29
Meatloaf Alone
$4.99
Skillet mac
$5.49
Side of Queso
$1.99
fried mushrooms
$4.59
Extra crab
$8.99
Side Of The Day
$1.99
Cup of guac
$1.00
No second side
Fried Shrimp
$1.95
Fried shrimp 3
$5.49
1 grilled shrimp
$1.93
3 grilled shrimp
$5.49
Dips Togo
Specials
1 pork chop w/ corn mashed
$6.99
2 for $50
$49.99
6.99 special Monday
$6.99
6oz fillet
$15.99
All you can eat fish
$12.99
Beef tacos
$9.99
Brisket
$9.99
Brisket loaded potato
$6.99
Brisket sandwich W/ Fries
$10.99
Buffalo chicken sandwich
$10.99
Chicken bacon quesadilla
$9.99
Chicken bowl
$8.99
chicken wing
$1.00
Double whammy
$12.99
Fish and Shrimp
$12.99
Fish tacos
$9.99
Frito chili pie
$6.99
Grilled chicken Alfredo
$12.99
Grilled chicken and potato salad
$7.99
Grilled chicken club and fries
$8.99
Grilled shrimp
$10.99
Philly loaded baked potato
$6.99
Ribeye tips dinner
$9.99
Skillet mac & cheese with buffalo chicken
$7.99
Smothered Chicken
$10.99
Southwest Chicken tender BLT
$8.99
10.99 Special of the day
$10.99
Steak & Crab
$24.99
Steak Finger
$11.99
Steak quesadilla
$9.99
Steak tacos
$8.99
Steam pot
$28.99
Street Tacos
$9.99
Pretzel Philly
$9.99
Brisket Burger
$12.99
9.99 special
$9.99
6.99 special
$6.99
Steak & grilled shrimp
$24.99
All you can eat add
Desserts
Dessert Options
Blackberry Cobbler
$4.99
Peach Cobbler
$4.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
$6.99
Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet
$6.99
Scoop of Ice Cream add on to dessert
$1.00
Coconut Pie
$5.99
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.99
Pecan Pie Bread Pudding
$4.99
Brownie Sundae
$4.99
Limoncello Cake
$4.99
Piece of pie flavor of the week
$5.99
Whole Pie
$25.00
$ 2.99 dessert
$2.99
$4.99 dessert
$4.99
Triple Chocolate Cookie
$6.99
Almond Joy Cookie
$6.99
Cheese Cake
$4.99
bowl of ice cream
$4.99
Dessert Togo
Meat
Ribeye raw
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy homestyle restaurant specializing in mouth-watering taste of home cooking.
Location
17155 OK-9, Eufaula, OK 74432
Gallery
