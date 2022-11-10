A map showing the location of Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh View gallery

Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh

review star

No reviews yet

411 e chicago blvd

tecumseh, MI 49286

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Doll n' Burger
Kennebec Fries
#1 Single Deluxe Combo

Burgers

Doll n' Burger

$4.75

Doll n' Double

$6.50

Doll n' Deluxe Single

$5.75

Doll n' Deluxe Double

$7.50

Doll n' Bacon Dlx Single

$8.00

Doll n' Bacon Dlx Double

$10.00

Solo Burger Patty

$2.00

Mushroom Swiss

$8.00

Combos

#1 Single Deluxe Combo

$9.50

#1 Double Deluxe Combo

$12.00

#2 Single Combo

$8.50

#2 Double Combo

$10.00

#3 Single Bacon Dlx Combo

$12.00

#3 Double Bacon Dlx Combo

$13.50

#4 Coney Combo

$13.50

Large Tenders Combo

$13.50

Mushroom Swiss Combo

$12.50

Dogs

Detroit Coney Dog

$5.00

Plain Dog

$3.00

Salad

Traverse City Salad

$13.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Harissa

$0.75

Russian

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Malt Vinegar

$0.25

Doll Sauce

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Chili

$1.50

Salt

Pepper

Cajun

$0.50

Sides

Vidalia Onion Petals

$4.00

Kennebec Fries

$4.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.50

Poutine

$6.00

Fries & Gravy

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Side Kid Yogurt

$2.00

Side Kid Carrots

$2.00Out of stock

Side Kid Apples

$2.00

LG Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kennebec Cajun Fries

$4.50

Large Kennebec Fries

$5.00

Large Kennebec Cajun Fries

$5.50

Soft Serve

Small Soft Serve

$3.50

Large Soft Serve

$6.00

Small Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.75

Large Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$4.75

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Small Drink

$2.00

Medium Drink

$2.50

Large Drink

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

2% Milk

$1.75

Water Bottle

$2.00

Small Tap Water

Medium Tap Water

Large Tap Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Shakes/Malts

Chocolate Shake

$4.25

Vanilla Shake

$3.50

Strawberry Shake

$4.50

Chocolate Malt

$5.00

Vanilla Malt

$4.75

Strawberry Malt

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Caramel Apple

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 e chicago blvd, tecumseh, MI 49286

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

City Limits Diner - Tecumseh
orange star4.6 • 936
114 W Logan St Tecumseh, MI 49286
View restaurantnext
Hooligan's Grill
orange star3.5 • 501
113 East Maumee Adrian, MI 49221
View restaurantnext
ZZ's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 453
520 College Ave Adrian, MI 49221
View restaurantnext
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Adrian - 1329 S. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
1329 S. Main St. Adrian, MI 49221
View restaurantnext
Station 3 BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
109 W Keegan St Deerfield, MI 49238
View restaurantnext
Frank's Place - Manchester
orange star4.6 • 376
104 E. Main Manchester, MI 48158
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in tecumseh

City Limits Diner - Tecumseh
orange star4.6 • 936
114 W Logan St Tecumseh, MI 49286
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near tecumseh
Adrian
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston