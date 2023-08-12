Cocktails & Slushies & Fish Bowls

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

CC&G

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Blueballs

$9.00

Mama C

$9.00

John Collins

$9.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Toasted Guy

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

Orange Cream

$9.00

Flying Dutchman

$10.00

Manchester Mule

$9.00

The Dude

$10.00

Skinny Dip

$10.00

Good Time

$11.00

The Knave

$8.00

Category 5

$11.00

Damn Mojito

$10.00

OG Daiquiri

$9.00

Sunrise

$10.00

El Gringo Loco

$11.00

Helluva Margarita

$11.00

The Spaz

$8.00

The Forbidden Fruit

$11.00

Lawn mower

$9.00

Boozy Cup of Joe

$9.00

Cokecane

$8.00

Mike's Drink (Mama C double)

$10.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Momosa

$7.00

C&G Old Fashion

$9.00

Slushie

Slushie

$9.00

Fish Bowls

Island Girl

$25.00

Mermaid Water

$25.00

Call Me Big Mama

$25.00

Monthly Specials

In my Spicy Marg Era

$11.00

Cruel Summer

$9.00

Mr. Bluesky

$11.00

A Berry Blue Mojito

$10.00

The Thyme of my life

$10.00

Shots

Cane & Grain Shot

$5.00

Rum Shot

$5.00

Agave Shot

$6.00

Food

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Dip Board

$12.00

Giant Pretzels

$15.00

Pop Daddy Popcorn

$3.00

Pop Daddy Pretzels

$3.00

Pierogi Nachos

$10.00

NA Beverages

Mocktails

Nojito

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

A Lovely Day

$8.00

WATER

Water

Soda Water

SODA

Sprite

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Red Baron

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

JUICE

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Bottles

Cane & Grain Bottle

$24.99

Agave Bottle

$38.99

Rum Bottle

$23.99

Merch

Merchandise

Engraved Paver

$60.00

BAMM Black Cup

$25.00

Belgium Glass

$10.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$7.99

Canned Veggies

$7.00

Koozie

$5.00

Olive Brine

$5.00

Jar of Olives

$10.00

RRD Flask

$15.00

RRD Shot Glass

$8.00

RRD Sticker

$5.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Apparel

RRD T-Shirt

$20.00

RRD Sweatershirt Hoodie/Crew Neck

$35.00

Grey/Black Zip Up

$55.00

Olive Hooded Long sleeve

$35.00

RRD Ball Cap

$30.00

RRD Tank Top

$28.00