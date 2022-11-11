Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Tequila Bar and Restaurant

3,413 Reviews

$$

817 Blackwood Clementon Rd

Lindenwold, NJ 08021

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Alitas de Pollo

$14.00

Ceviche Mixto

$16.00

Don Guacamole

$15.00

Empanadas

$9.00

Mussels

$14.00

Nacho Chips

$12.00

Pasteles en Hoja x 1

$5.00

Picada mixta

$28.00

Platano Frito con Queso

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Relleno de Papa

$3.00

Tajadas

$8.00

Tostones Rellenos

$14.00

CHICKEN

1/2 Pollo Asado

$10.00

Chicharrones de Pollo sin Hueso

$16.00

Mofongo de Pollo

$18.00

Pechuga a la Parrilla

$16.00

Pollo Frito 8 oz

$10.00

Pollo Guisado 8 oz

$10.00

Tropichop Pollo

$14.00

COMBOS DINE IN

Bacalao Combo

$16.00

Carne Frita Combo

$16.00

Carne Guisada Combo

$16.00

Chuleta Guisada Combo

$16.00

Costilla Asada Combo

$16.00

Costilla BBQ Combo

$16.00

Filete de Pescado Frito Combo

$16.00

Los Tres Golpe

$16.00

Medio Pollo Asado Combo

$16.00

Pernil Combo

$16.00

Pollo Frito

$16.00

Pollo Guisado Combo

$16.00

Vegetarian Combo

$16.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Churros Rellenos

$8.00

Custard Flan

$8.00

Mangonada

$8.00

Mix Fruitas

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Watermelon Sandía Cup

$8.00

EXTRA SALSAS

Ajo Molido 2 Oz

$0.75+

Bbq sauce 2 Oz

$0.75+

Blue cheese 4 Oz

$0.75+

Bufalo 2 Oz

$0.75+

Cebolla Frita 8 oz

$2.00+

cebolla picada 2 Oz

$0.75+

Cesar Dressing 4 Oz

$0.75+

Habanero Mango 2 Oz

$0.75+

Chimichurri 2 Oz

$0.75+

Cilantro 2 Oz

$0.75+

Cilantro Sauce 8 Oz

$2.00+

Gravy de beef 8 Oz

$2.00+

Gravy de Pollo 8 Oz

$2.00+

Guacamole

$1.50+

Jalapeno asado x 3

$3.00

jalapeno picle 4 Oz

$0.75+

Lechuga 8 oz

$2.00

maiz salteado 4 Oz

$2.50+

Mayoketchup 2 Oz

$0.75+

Peppers 8 oz

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.75+

Queso Cheddar Liquido 4 Oz

$0.75+

Queso Frito X 1

$3.50

Queso Rallado 2 Oz

$0.75+

Ranch 4 Oz

$0.75+

repollo extra 4 Oz

$2.50

Salsa al ajillo 8 oz

$3.00

Salsa de Habichuelas rojas 8 Oz

$2.00+

Salsa picante 2 Oz

$0.75+

Salsa roja 2 Oz

$0.75+

Salsa verde 2 Oz

$0.75+

Sour Cream 8 Oz

$0.75+

tomate en rodajas 8 Oz

$2.00+

Tortilla de Harina Extra x 1

$0.50

Tortilla de Maiz Extra x 1

$0.50

Limon Extra x 1

$0.75

LATINAMERICAN DISHES

Cuban Bistec a Caballo

$22.00

Nicaragua Carne Asada

$22.00

Dominican Chivo Guisado

$24.00

Puerto Rico Chuleta Frita

$18.00

Rabo Encendido

$24.00

MARISCOS SEAFOOD

Camarones Shrimps

$20.00

Don Paellon

$30.00

Filete de Pescado Fish Fillet

$18.00

Mariscada Seafood Fiesta

$32.00

Mofongo de Camarones Shrimps

$20.00

Pargo Frito Red Snapper

$40.00

Salmon Cilantro

$26.00

Slice Fried Flounder

$5.00

BEEF STEAKS

Bistec a la Mejicana

$20.00

Bistec Encebollado - Steak And Onions

$20.00

Carne Asada

$20.00

Carne Guisada Beef Stew 8 oz

$10.00

Churrasco Skirt Steak

$32.00

Mofongo de Res Beef

$18.00

Tropichop Steak

$16.00

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

MEXICAN

Don Burrito

$14.00

Don Quesadilla

$16.00

Don Taco

$16.00

Enchiladas Texanas

$16.00

Flautas

$16.00

Las Fajitas

$18.00

Tostadas Camaron y Pulpo x 3

$18.00

Tostadas de Carne Molida

$6.00

Tostadas de Polio x 1

$6.00

PASTA

Pasta Carne molida

$18.00

Don Penne Plain

$14.00

Pasta Pollo

$18.00

Pasta Mariscos

$26.00

Pasta de Camarones

$22.00

Pasta de Vegetables

$14.00

PORK

Carne Frita Fried Pork 8 Oz

$10.00

Costilla a la Bbq 8 oz

$10.00

Costillas Pork Ribs 8 Oz

$10.00

Mofongo Fried Pork - Carne Frita

$18.00

Mofongo de pernil Pork

$18.00

Pernil Roasted Pork 8 Oz

$10.00

Tropichop Pernil

$14.00

SALADS

Cesar Salad

$7.00

Ensalada de Camarones

$18.00

Ensalada De Pulpo - Octopus Salad

$25.00

Taco Salad

$18.00

SIDES

Aguacate x 1

$4.00

Arroz Amarillo Plain

$6.00

Arroz Blanco

$6.00

Arroz con Gandules

$6.00

Arroz Gallopinto

$6.00

Cheesefries

$9.00

Ensalada de Coditos

$6.00

Ensalada de Papa

$6.00

Ensalada de Repollo

$6.00

Ensalada Verde

$6.00

Guacamole 8 oz

$8.00

Guineitos x 3

$5.00

Habichuela Negra

$6.00

Habichuela Roja

$6.00

Maduros

$8.00

Maiz salteado 8 oz

$6.00

Mangu

$6.00

Mofongo Plain

$10.00

Pan Tostado con Ajo

$3.00

Papas Fritas Fries

$6.00

Papas Salteadas

$6.00

Pico de Gallo 8 oz

$4.00

Queso Frito x 3

$9.00

Salami x 3 unid

$6.00

Tajadas

$6.00

Tortilla de harina x6

$3.00

Tortillas de maiz x6

$3.00

Tostones

$6.00

Vegetables

$8.00

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Yuca hervida con Cebolla

$8.00

SOUPS

Asopao de Camarones Shrimps Soup

$20.00

Sopa de Frijoles 16 oz

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup 16 oz

$12.00

Mondongo Tripe Soup 32 oz

$18.00

Siete Mares Seafood Soup

$26.00

Sopa de Pollo Chicken 32 oz

$18.00

Mojito

Mojito parcha

$6.00

Mojito mango

$6.00

Mojito limon

$6.00

Mojito fresa

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Don Tequila is a family restaurant specializing in Latin American Cuisine from the Caribbean to Mexico and has an amazing sports bar for all your sports and adult entertainment needs!

Website

Location

817 Blackwood Clementon Rd, Lindenwold, NJ 08021

Directions

