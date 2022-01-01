Breakfast & Brunch
Donckers Restaurant & Candy
1,998 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Curbside pickup and delivery are available!
Location
137 W. Washington St., Marquette, MI 49855
Gallery