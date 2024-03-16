Donut Distillery - Houston
1507 West Bay Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
Donut Distillery is excited to be in Houston!
DRINKS
Coffee
- Americano$3.00
Espresso shot with hot or cold water
- Box of Coffee$17.00
96 oz insulated box of coffee. Serves 8-10 people and includes cups, cream and sugar.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
- Cold Brew Coffee ***NO DECAF OPTION!$4.00
- Cosmic Honey Latte$4.75
- Cuban$4.75
A latte with sweetened condensed milk
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$2.50
- Latte$4.25
Espresso with steamed milk. Try with one of our flavors or alternative milk options.
- Mocha$4.75
A chocolate latte
- Chai Latte ***NO DECAF OPTION!$4.25
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.25
- Irish Cream Added to Coffee or Coffee Drink$4.00
Other Drinks
ALCOHOL
Boozie Toots
Micro-shot (pipette) of liqueur to pair with your donut
- Boston Cream Boozie Toot$2.00
- Cinnamon Whiskey Boozie Toot$2.00
- Coconut Rum Boozie Toot$2.00
- Coffee Liquor (Kahula) Boozie Toot$2.00
- Irish Cream$2.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey Boozie Toot$2.00
- Spiced Rum Boozie Toot$2.00
- Strawberry Cream$2.00
- Strawberry lemonade Vodka Boozie Toot$2.00
- Tequila Boozie Toot$2.00
- Vodka Boozie Toot$2.00
- Whiskey Boozie Toot$2.00