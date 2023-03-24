Restaurant header imageView gallery

DOUGH

review star

No reviews yet

168 Passaic Ave

Fairfield, NJ 07004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Weekly Features

House Soup

$7.00+

Broccoli purée topped with home-made croutons.

Savoy Cabbage

$14.00

Savoy Cabbage, winter radishes, shredded Tomato Celena cheese, sweet raspberries, roasted cashews, dressed in a fig-balsamic vinaigrette.

Hierloom Tomato Pie

$20.00

garlic & e.v.o.o., fresh mozzarella, burrata, heirloom tomatoes from Yarnick Farms, topped with micro sunflowers from Blue Moon Acres post oven.

Bok Choy

$9.00

Bok Choy sautéed with garlic & e.v.o.o.

Wood-Fired Pizza

Margherita Pie

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce , fresh basil

Sausage Pie

$19.00

House-made sausage, marinara, garlic, fresh mozzarella, dried oregano, pecorino

Shroom Pie

$18.00

Mushrooms, fontina, ricotta, truffle oil

Dough-Roni Pie

$19.00

All natural pepperoni (Olli Salumeria), ricotta, red onion, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

Butternut Pie

$18.00

Roasted butternut squash, braised kale, sage, fresh mozzarella, roasted pumpkin seeds

Vegalicious Pie

$18.00

musrooms, caramelized onions, braised kale, olives, cashew cheese, truffle oil

Duck Confit Pie

$21.00

Slow braised duck confit, fontina, roasated parsnips, braised kale

Short Rib Pie

$20.00

Braised short rib, au jus, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, fontina, thyme

Chipotle Chicken Pie

$18.00

Slow-roasted chipotle chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions, basil pesto

Breakfast Pie

$18.00

Lardons, farm egg, fresh mozzarella, rosemary & parmesan truffled potatoes, drizzle of maple syrup

Winter Vibe Pie

$20.00

Barolo salami, house-made burrata, marinara, cherry peppers, oregano, balsamic glaze

Small Plates

Meatballs

$13.00

(3) House-made meatballs, marinara, fresh basil, parmesan

Stracciatella

$14.00

Roasted beets, pears, butternut squash, roasted almonds, porcini balsamic glaze

Porcini Risotto Balls

$13.00

(2) Risotto balls, porcini mushrooms, parmesan fondue

Zucchini Crisps

$12.00

Smoked Chili Pepper Dipping Sauce

Meat Plate

$16.00

Served with pickles & whole grain mustard

Olives

$9.00

House-marinated mixed olives, warm house bread

Salads

Small Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, grated parmesan, garlic croutons, light classic caesar dressing

Small Dough Greens

$10.00

Dough's green mix, crispy bacon, pickled red onions, radishes, roasted walnuts, asiago cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Fennel

$9.00

Shaved fennel, kale, carrots, segmented oranges, roasted pistachios, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Small Kale

$8.00

kale, carrots, radishes, pears, picked red onions, caramel pecans, parmesan, pear vinaigrette

Small Winter Slaw

$9.00

Shaved cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, radishes, roasted almonds, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Large Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, grated parmesan, garlic croutons, light classic caesar dressing

Large Dough Greens

$14.00

Dough's green mix, crispy bacon, pickled red onions, radishes, roasted walnuts, asiago cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Large Fennel

$13.00

Shaved fennel, kale, carrots, segmented oranges, roasted pistachios, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Large Kale

$12.00

kale, carrots, radishes, pears, picked red onions, caramel pecans, parmesan, pear vinaigrette

Large Winter Slaw

$13.00

Shaved cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, radishes, roasted almonds, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Mains

Short Rib Ragu

$25.00

house-made rigatoni, short rib, kale, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Ricotta Gnocchi

$23.00

House-made ricotta gnocchi, marinara, parmesan, fresh basil

Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Elbow Pasta, creamy three-cheese blend, roasted garlic breadcrumbs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$25.00

House-made spaghetti, black angus meat sauce, fresh garlic, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Black Angus N.Y. Strip Steak

$38.00

Grilled, roasted fingerling potatoes, red wine barolo sauce

North Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

Grilled, roasted potatoes, blend of mushrooms, kale, garlic, fig balsamic glaze

All Natural Chicken

$32.00

served with weekly vegetable selection, au jus

10 oz Rib Chuck Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, chipotle aioli, side of fries

Sides

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Gulf Shrimp (5)

$11.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

(3) Warmed chocolate chip cookies | nut-free

Salted Caramel Brownie

$9.00

Topped with roasted hazelnut

Pistachio Cake

$10.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Pant-based | coconut milk + brown sugar | topped with coconut flakes

Kids Menu

Plain Pie

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

Kid's Penne

$9.00

Choice of marinara, basil pesto, butter, olive oil

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Elbow pasta, creamy three-cheese sauce, toasted garlic breadcrumbs

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled country bread

Kid's Meatballs

$9.00

(4) Petite meatballs, marinara, crostini

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Extras

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Chipotle

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Dough, we have a deeply rooted passion for hand-crafted cuisine. Our philosophy means sourcing the finest & freshest local ingredients to provide our patrons with an authentic dining experience. We are proud to partner with local farmers & promote sustainability within our community. Our approach to food is simple: Use fresh ingredients, use the best techniques, & remain focused on the smallest details.

Website

Location

168 Passaic Ave, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lumi's Restaurant - 4 Little Falls Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4 Little Falls Rd Fairfiled, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse
orange starNo Reviews
410 US-46 Fairfield, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
Jersey Bowlz Grill - Fairfield
orange starNo Reviews
373 Route 46 West, Bldg E Fairfield, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
Kebabs & Kurries By Dhaba - Kebabs & Kurries by Dhaba
orange starNo Reviews
244 US 46 FAIRFIELD, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
Rume's Cafe - 695 US- 46 W
orange starNo Reviews
695 US- 46 W Fairfield, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 231
40 Clinton Rd West Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fairfield
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston