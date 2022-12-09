Restaurant info

"Whether you are in the mood for a round of golf, your favorite live sporting event, a cocktail or a quick bite to eat -- The Clubhouse is for you. Our "Back 9" sports bar provides the best viewing for all your favorite live sporting events. Serving a diverse menu for both lunch and dinner as well as brunch on weekends. Surrounding the bar are 8 Trackman golf bays accommodating up to 8 people to eat, drink and golf. The Clubhouse also specializes in corporate and personal events of all kinds."