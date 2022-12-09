Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Clubhouse

review star

No reviews yet

410 US-46

Fairfield, NJ 07004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95

Onion rings dipped in a Guinness batter and fried with a side of "CH Sauce"

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.95

Three (3) perfectly seasoned 100% ground beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, and pickle.

Chef's Special Egg Rolls

$15.95

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Hand cut and breaded chicken fingers naked or smothered in a sauce of your choice: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Nashville Hot, Honey Mustard or Soy Glazed served with fresh hand-cut fries.

Clubhouse Chicken Wings

$15.95

Served grilled or fried covered in a sauce of your choice: Buffalo • BBQ • Garlic Parmesan • Lemon Pepper • Soy Glazed • Nashville Hot • Honey Mustard

Clubhouse Fries

$11.95

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.95

Gorgonzola Cheese Fries

$9.95

Fresh hand-cut fries smothered in a gorgonzola cream sauce.

Honey Citrus Shrimp

$17.95

Jersey Loaded Fries

$9.95

Jumbo Meatballs

$15.95

Two (2) house made 100% ground beef stuffed with Mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinara sauce and finished with Ricotta cheese.

Meatball Parmigiana Sliders

$13.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella lightly battered and fried, served with our own marinara sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Pretzel Bites

$11.95

Redneck Fries

$11.95

Shepherd Pie Fritters

$15.95

Fluffy mashed potatoes stuffed with seasoned and marinated ground beef cooked to a perfect crisp and served on top of our Guinness gravy.

Shrimp Scampi Dumplings

$14.95

Five (5) freshly made shrimp dumplings pan seared in scampi lemon, butter and garlic sauce. Served with a side crostini.

Thick Cut Bacon

$14.95

Slab bacon finished with a brown sugar glaze.

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Ceasar Ruggero Salad

$12.95

Shaved brussels, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Apple and Fennel Salad

$14.95

Shaved brussels sprouts, Parmesan crisps and cheese. Add grilled chicken +$3.95.

Clubhouse Chop

$16.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Clubhouse Burger

$16.95

Double beef patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and house made pickles topped with our "CH Sauce".

Notorious P.I.G

$16.95

Frenchie Burger

$14.95

Angus burger dipped and served with crock of french onion soup.

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Clubhouse BLT Sandwich

$15.95

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.95

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken, house made Nashville hot sauce, creamy coleslaw and house made pickles.

Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.95Out of stock

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.95

Italian Hot Dog

$14.95

New England Fish & Chips

$14.95

Desserts

Donut Holes

$9.95

Your choice of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar or honey dipped. Served with chocolate dip.

Banana Pudding

$9.95

Homemade banana pudding layered with bananas, vanilla wafers, vanilla custard, whipped cream and cinnamon.

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.95

Peanut Butter Smores Bar

$9.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.95

Kids Hot Dog

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Kids Spaghetti with Sauce

$9.95

Bottle Water

Poland Spring

$2.95

Non-Alcoholic

Red Bull

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Whether you are in the mood for a round of golf, your favorite live sporting event, a cocktail or a quick bite to eat -- The Clubhouse is for you. Our "Back 9" sports bar provides the best viewing for all your favorite live sporting events. Serving a diverse menu for both lunch and dinner as well as brunch on weekends. Surrounding the bar are 8 Trackman golf bays accommodating up to 8 people to eat, drink and golf. The Clubhouse also specializes in corporate and personal events of all kinds."

Location

410 US-46, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Directions

