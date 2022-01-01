Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jersey Bowlz Grill Fairfield

No reviews yet

$$

373 Route 46 West, Bldg E

Fairfield, NJ 07004

Order Again

Popular Items

BB-3
Chicken Fingers
Turkey Club

Burrito Bowlz

Cilantro Lemon Rice, Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Guacamole, Lime, Sour Cream

Burrito Bowlz

$6.99

Serving our Bowlz after 11 a.m

BB-1

BB-1

$7.99

Cilantro Lemon Rice, Kidney Beans, Lettuce, Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salt & Pepper

BB-2

BB-2

$10.75

Cilantro Lemon Rice, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Guacamole, Cherry Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Corn, Sour Cream, Lime

BB-3

BB-3

$10.75

Cilantro Lemon Rice, Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Corn, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lime

BB-4

BB-4

$12.75

Cilantro Lemon Rice, Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Black Beans, Lettuce, Corn, Tomatoes, Lime

BB-5

BB-5

$12.75

Cilantro Lemon Rice, Roasted Pulled Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Lime

SB-1

$10.75Out of stock

White Rice, Stewed Chicken, Sweet Plantains Arroz Blanco, Pollo Guisado, Maduros

SB-2

$12.75Out of stock

White Rice, Pinto Beans, Stewed Beef with Potato's Arroz Blanco, Habichuela Pinto, Carne De Res Guisada Con Patata

SB-3

$12.75Out of stock

Cilantro Lemon Rice, Roasted Pulled Pork, Black Beans, Plantains Arroz De Lemon y Cilantro, Pernil, Habichuelas Negras, Tostones

SB-4

$15.99Out of stock

White Rice, Sautéed Steak, Tomatoes, French Fries, Cilantro Arroz Blanco, Lomo Saltado; Tomates, Patatas Fritas, Cilantro

SB-5

$14.99Out of stock

White Rice, Sautéed Steak with Onions, Carrots & Potatoes, Plantains Arroz Blanco, Bistec Encebollados con Zanahorias y Patatas, Tostones

Jersey Bowlz Salad.

Caesar

$6.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Kale Caecar

$7.99

kale, romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Bob Cobb

$9.99

romaine, diced bacon, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, croutons, olive oil, lemon juice

Hydra Island Greek

$8.99

romaine, cucumber, diced red & green peppers, diced red onions, cherry tomatoes, diced kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, salt, black pepper, greek dressing

Mediterranean Chickpea

$6.99

chickpea cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta

Mediterranean Bean

$6.99

kidney beans, cannellini beans, chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion, fresh basil, fresh parsley, oregano

Quinoa Power

$7.99

mixed colored quinoa, greens, black beans onion wedges cherry tomatoes and sunflower seeds.

Buddha Delight

$9.99

couscous, greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, peppers, kalamata olives, feta, red onions, w/ hummus or tzatziki sauce

Fiesta Time

$6.99

black beans, corn, red pepper, cucumber, sweet onions, jalapeno, ground pepper, and cilantro

Sante Fe

$9.99

romaine lettuce, green onions, cherry tomatoes black beans, corn, avocado, grated cheese, cilantro, lime wedges, tortilla strips

Summer Vegetables

$8.99

grilled zucchini, eggplant, chickpeas, onions, and pepper

Wraps

Buffelo Chicken

$7.99

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Caesar

$7.99

Delicious homemade grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & caesar dressing

Mediterranean

$7.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, feta cheese, roasted peppers, tomato, kalamata olives, balsamic. On a hummus spread with a wrap of your choice

Turkey Club

$7.99

sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce tomatoes, mayo

Sides

French Fries

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Cheesy Quesadilla sliced into 3 pieces with an option of chicken or steak

Chicken Fingers

$5.49

3 pieces of battered chicken tenders Option of fries

Grill Cheese

$3.75

Classic American Grilled Cheese

Soda, Juice, & Water

Water

$1.50

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.25

Coffee

Small

$1.50

Medium

$1.75

Chips

Chip

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Jersey Bowlz Under New Management New Menu Bigger Selection Offering Breakfast, Heathy Bowlz & More

373 Route 46 West, Bldg E, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Directions

Jersey Bowlz Grill image
Jersey Bowlz Grill image

