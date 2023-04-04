Old Colony Downtown Market
407 Broad Street
Edenton, NC 27932
Lunch Specials
Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onion, shredded cheddar, parmesan peppercorn dressing
Thousand Island Turkey Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, carrots, broccoli, cucumber, red onion, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar, thousand island dressing
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives, feta, greek dressing
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap
Garbonzo bean cilantro wrap, grilled chicken strips, shredded carrots, lettuce, fried tortilla strips, shredded cheddar, chipotle ranch
Southern Belle Wrap
Tomato basil wrap, country ham, turkey, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pepper relish
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Bowl
Bacon ranch pasta salad, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar, cucumber, ranch dressing
Lemon Herb Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp, couscous, cucumber, tomato, herbs, walnuts, raisins
OCS Online Specials
Potato Chips
Drinks
Desserts
OCS Originals
Smoked Chicken Salad
Smoked chicken, mayonnaise, sour cream, pickles, spices Pint size and Half Pint Size
Smoked Turkey Salad
Smoked turkey, mayonnaise, sour cream, raisins, pecans, spices Pint size
Pimento Cheese
Cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, spices Pint size
Green Chile Pimento Cheese
Cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, green chiles, spices Pint Size
Brisket Pimento Cheese
Cheese, chopped brisket, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, spices Pint size
Chero's at OCS Market
Pickled Vegetables
OCS Classic Sides
OCS Smoked Meats
OCS Smoked Sausage
Hoop Cheese
Contains pork, cheddar, salt, sage, pepper, spices
Kielbasa
Contains beef, pork, salt, garlic, msg, spices
Smoky Cajun
Contains beef, pork, salt, pepper, sugar, onion, garlic
Bratwurst
Contains beef, pork, salt, pepper, sage, onion, pepper
Jalepeño Cheddar
Contains beef, pork, jalepeños, cheddar, spices
Sweet Italian
Contains pork, sugar, spices including fennel and pepper
Brisket Hot Link
Contains beef, salt, pepper, garlic, spices
Sweet Onion Beef
Contains beef, onions, sugar, salt, pepper, spices
White Cheddar Bratwurst
OCS Fresh Sausage
Ready Made Meals
Amish Breakfast Casserole
Potatoes, bacon, onion, eggs, cheddar, ricotta, swiss, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Bacon and Cheddar Quiche 5"
Eggs, milk, flour, bacon, cheddar, spices Feeds 1 person
Bangers and Mash W/ Onion Gravy
Potatoes, pork, onions, flour, butter, spices
Brisket and Broccoli Lo Mein
Brisket, broccoli, pasta, onion, carrot, soy hoisin, sugar, sesame oil, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Brisket Cottage Pie
Smoked brisket, potatoes, peas, onions, carrots, corn, cream, stock, cheddar, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Brisket Lasagna
Ground brisket, pasta, tomatoes, cheese, onions, peppers, spices Feeds 1-2 people
Brisket Meatloaf
Ground beef, onions, peppers, tomatoes, flour, spices Feeds 1-3 people
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, pasta, cream, parmesan, mozzarella, spices
Cheese Ravioli w/ Brisket Marinara
Tomatoes, ground brisket, onions, peppers, cheese, flour, spices Feeds 1-3 people
Chicken and Broccoli Divan
Smoked chicken, broccoli, cheddar, flour, cream, butter, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Pie
Smoked chicken, broccoli, cheese, stock, flour, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Chicken Cacciatore
Smoked chicken, rice, tomatoes, onions, peppers, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Chicken Noodle Casserole
Smoked Chicken, pasta, onion, milk, peas, carrots, cheddar, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Cowboy Spaghetti
Pasta, ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Ham & Cheese Quiche 5"
Egg, flour, milk, ham, cheese, spices Feeds 1 person
Italian Sausage Pasta
Pasta, tomatoes, Italian sausage, onions, peppers, cheese, spices Feeds 2-4 people
King Ranch and Chicken Casserole
Chicken, corn meal, flour, onion, pepper, tomato, cilantro, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Rasta Pasta W/ Smoked Chicken
Pasta, smoked chicken, peppers, onions, garlic, stock, cream, parmesan, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Sausage and Cheese Quiche 5"
Egg, sausage, cheese, milk, flour, spices Feeds 1 person
Sausage and Cheese Quiche 9"
Egg, sausage, cheese, flour, milk, spices Feeds 2-3 people
Shephard's Pie
Contains beef brisket, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, green beans, milk, butter, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Smoked Chicken Alfredo Lasagna
Chicken, pasta, cream, mozzarella, parmesan, spices Feeds 1-2 people
Southwest Chicken Quiche
Egg, chicken, chipotle peppers, onions, cheddar, flour, milk, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Southwestern Stuffed Bell Pepper
Peppers, beef, pork, onions, rice, beans, cheese, spices Feeds 2-3 people
Swiss Chicken Casserole
Smoked chicken, swiss cheese, cream, milk, flour, spices Feeds 2-4 people
Tomato Bacon Piche - 5"
Tomato, egg, bacon, cheese, onion, flour, milk, spices Feeds 1 person
Tomato Bacon Piche - 9"
Tomato, egg, bacon, cheese, onion, flour, milk, spices Feeds 2-3 people
OCS Sauces
Signature Sauce
Our signature sauce that made an appearance on Food Network’s Chopped! This family recipe has been passed down for generations. Not too thick, not too thin, and a perfect balance of sweet and tangy. Tastes great on everything! Ingredients: ketchup, apple cider vinegar, sugar and spices 16 oz
Palmetto Mustard Sauce
A nod to our neighbors to the south. This South Carolina Style Mustard Sauce is tangy with a touch of sweet and pairs perfectly with pork and poultry. Use it in place of mustard on burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and in any recipes. Ingredients: yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar, sugar and spices
Whole Hog Vinegar Sauce
The traditional eastern Carolina vinegar sauce. Simple, tangy, thin, and delicious. This blend of vinegar and pepper is made for pork but also works well on chicken. Add some pop to your collard greens or bloody mary with a splash. Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, sugar and spices. 16 oz
Alabama White Sauce
Don’t let the color scare you. This smooth and peppery Alabama born sauce was originally developed for use on chicken but it’s the perfect complement to turkey and pork. Use it as a substitute for mayo on sandwiches, in salads, or in any recipe. Ingredients: mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, worcestershire, sugar, and spices 16 oz
Cheerwine BBQ Sauce
Cheerwine and bbq go hand-in-hand. This sauce was developed using North Carolina’s favorite soda to compliment anything smoked or grilled. Sweet with a little kick and plenty of Cheerwine flavor. Try it on pork, poultry, and beef. Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, ketchup, Cheerwine, sugar, and spices
OCS Rubs
All Purpose Rub 8oz
This blend of salt and pepper is a true all purpose seasoning. We use it on everything. Use it as a base rub and add other seasonings to create your own unique flavor. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 8 oz
All Purpose Rub 12oz
This blend of salt and pepper is a true all purpose seasoning. We use it on everything. Use it as a base rub and add other seasonings to create your own unique flavor. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 12 oz
Spicy Creole Rub 8oz
Use this rub as a seasoning or marinade to add extra kick to poultry, seafood, beef, or pork. It's also perfect to spice up soups, stews, grits, and eggs. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 8 oz
Spicy Creole Rub 12oz
Use this rub as a seasoning or marinade to add extra kick to poultry, seafood, beef, or pork. It's also perfect to spice up soups, stews, grits, and eggs. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 12 oz
Sweet Rib Rub 8oz
The flavor profile of this rub was developed with ribs in mind, but it works perfectly on chicken, fish, vegetables, chips, popcorn, and more! Contains salt, sugar, and spices 8 oz
Sweet Rib Rub 12oz
The flavor profile of this rub was developed with ribs in mind, but it works perfectly on chicken, fish, vegetables, chips, popcorn, and more! Contains salt, sugar, and spices 12 oz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
