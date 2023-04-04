Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Colony Downtown Market

No reviews yet

407 Broad Street

Edenton, NC 27932

Lunch Specials

Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad

Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pickled red onion, shredded cheddar, parmesan peppercorn dressing

Thousand Island Turkey Salad

Thousand Island Turkey Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, turkey, carrots, broccoli, cucumber, red onion, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar, thousand island dressing

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives, feta, greek dressing

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Garbonzo bean cilantro wrap, grilled chicken strips, shredded carrots, lettuce, fried tortilla strips, shredded cheddar, chipotle ranch

Southern Belle Wrap

Southern Belle Wrap

$9.00

Tomato basil wrap, country ham, turkey, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pepper relish

Chicken Salad BLT Wrap

$9.00Out of stock
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Bowl

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Bowl

$10.00

Bacon ranch pasta salad, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar, cucumber, ranch dressing

Lemon Herb Shrimp Bowl

Lemon Herb Shrimp Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp, couscous, cucumber, tomato, herbs, walnuts, raisins

OCS Online Specials

BBQ Bundle

BBQ Bundle

$25.00

1 pint Chopped Pork BBQ 1 pint Smokehouse Beans 1 pint Carolina Sweet Slaw 4 buns

Potato Chips

Chesapeake Crab

Chesapeake Crab

$2.25
Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$2.25
Down East BBQ

Down East BBQ

$2.25
Mama Zuma's Revenge

Mama Zuma's Revenge

$2.25
Russet Potato

Russet Potato

$2.25
Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper

$2.25
Salt & Vinegar

Salt & Vinegar

$2.25
Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar

Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar

$2.25
Sour Cream & Chives

Sour Cream & Chives

$2.25
Sweet Potato Kettle

Sweet Potato Kettle

$2.25

Drinks

7-Up

7-Up

$2.00
Big Red

Big Red

$2.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$2.00
Crush Orange

Crush Orange

$2.00
LeBleu Water

LeBleu Water

$1.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00
Nehi Grape

Nehi Grape

$2.00
Nehi Orange

Nehi Orange

$2.00
Nehi Peach

Nehi Peach

$2.00
RC Cola

RC Cola

$2.00
Sun Drop

Sun Drop

$2.00
Cool Mountain Black Cherry

Cool Mountain Black Cherry

$2.00

Desserts

Mini Pecan Pies

$3.50

Banana Pudding (single)

$3.50

Banana Pudding (pint)

$7.00

Dirt Cake (pint)

$7.00

Rainbow Chip Cake

$3.50

Easter M&M's Layered Cheesecake

$4.00

Chocolate Dirt Cake (pint)

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Dirt Cake (single)

$3.50

OCS Originals

Smoked Chicken Salad

Smoked Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Smoked chicken, mayonnaise, sour cream, pickles, spices Pint size and Half Pint Size

Smoked Turkey Salad

Smoked Turkey Salad

$12.00

Smoked turkey, mayonnaise, sour cream, raisins, pecans, spices Pint size

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, spices Pint size

Green Chile Pimento Cheese

Green Chile Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, green chiles, spices Pint Size

Brisket Pimento Cheese

Brisket Pimento Cheese

$18.00

Cheese, chopped brisket, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, spices Pint size

Chero's at OCS Market

Cheros Chicken Salad

Cheros Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken, mayonnaise, dried cranberries, pistachios, spices Pint size

Chero's Pimento Cheese

Chero's Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, pimentos, spices Pint size

Pickled Vegetables

Old Colony Smokehouse classic pickles that can also be found at the restaurant.
Carrots

Carrots

$6.00
Cucumbers

Cucumbers

$6.00
Jalepeños

Jalepeños

$6.00
Red Onions

Red Onions

$6.00

OCS Classic Sides

Old Colony Smokehouse classic sides that can also be found at the restaurant.
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$9.00
Carolina Sweet Slaw

Carolina Sweet Slaw

$9.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$9.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$9.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$9.00
Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$9.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$9.00
Pickled Beets

Pickled Beets

$9.00
Smokehouse Beans

Smokehouse Beans

$9.00Out of stock

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

$9.00

OCS Smoked Meats

Chopped Pork Barbeque

Chopped Pork Barbeque

$18.00
Pulled Smoked Chicken

Pulled Smoked Chicken

$20.00

Beef Brisket - Sliced

$9.90+

Brisket Burnt Ends

$31.00Out of stock

Pork Spare Ribs - FULL RACK

$44.40+

Brisket - WHOLE

$73.80+

OCS Smoked Sausage

Hoop Cheese

Hoop Cheese

$13.00

Contains pork, cheddar, salt, sage, pepper, spices

Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$13.00

Contains beef, pork, salt, garlic, msg, spices

Smoky Cajun

Smoky Cajun

$13.00

Contains beef, pork, salt, pepper, sugar, onion, garlic

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$13.00

Contains beef, pork, salt, pepper, sage, onion, pepper

Jalepeño Cheddar

Jalepeño Cheddar

$13.00

Contains beef, pork, jalepeños, cheddar, spices

Sweet Italian

Sweet Italian

$13.00

Contains pork, sugar, spices including fennel and pepper

Brisket Hot Link

Brisket Hot Link

$13.00

Contains beef, salt, pepper, garlic, spices

Sweet Onion Beef

Sweet Onion Beef

$13.00

Contains beef, onions, sugar, salt, pepper, spices

White Cheddar Bratwurst

$13.00

OCS Fresh Sausage

Hot Bulk

Hot Bulk

$6.00Out of stock
Hot Link

Hot Link

$7.00Out of stock
Mild Bulk

Mild Bulk

$6.00Out of stock
Mild Link

Mild Link

$7.00Out of stock

Ready Made Meals

Amish Breakfast Casserole

$22.00

Potatoes, bacon, onion, eggs, cheddar, ricotta, swiss, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Bacon and Cheddar Quiche 5"

$12.00

Eggs, milk, flour, bacon, cheddar, spices Feeds 1 person

Bangers and Mash W/ Onion Gravy

$20.00

Potatoes, pork, onions, flour, butter, spices

Brisket and Broccoli Lo Mein

$22.00

Brisket, broccoli, pasta, onion, carrot, soy hoisin, sugar, sesame oil, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Brisket Cottage Pie

$22.00

Smoked brisket, potatoes, peas, onions, carrots, corn, cream, stock, cheddar, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Brisket Lasagna

$15.00

Ground brisket, pasta, tomatoes, cheese, onions, peppers, spices Feeds 1-2 people

Brisket Meatloaf

$15.00

Ground beef, onions, peppers, tomatoes, flour, spices Feeds 1-3 people

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken, pasta, cream, parmesan, mozzarella, spices

Cheese Ravioli w/ Brisket Marinara

$21.00

Tomatoes, ground brisket, onions, peppers, cheese, flour, spices Feeds 1-3 people

Chicken and Broccoli Divan

$21.00

Smoked chicken, broccoli, cheddar, flour, cream, butter, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Pie

$18.00

Smoked chicken, broccoli, cheese, stock, flour, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.00

Smoked chicken, rice, tomatoes, onions, peppers, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Chicken Noodle Casserole

$21.00

Smoked Chicken, pasta, onion, milk, peas, carrots, cheddar, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Cowboy Spaghetti

$21.00

Pasta, ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Ham & Cheese Quiche 5"

$9.00Out of stock

Egg, flour, milk, ham, cheese, spices Feeds 1 person

Italian Sausage Pasta

$21.00

Pasta, tomatoes, Italian sausage, onions, peppers, cheese, spices Feeds 2-4 people

King Ranch and Chicken Casserole

$21.00

Chicken, corn meal, flour, onion, pepper, tomato, cilantro, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Rasta Pasta W/ Smoked Chicken

$22.00

Pasta, smoked chicken, peppers, onions, garlic, stock, cream, parmesan, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Sausage and Cheese Quiche 5"

$9.00

Egg, sausage, cheese, milk, flour, spices Feeds 1 person

Sausage and Cheese Quiche 9"

$19.00

Egg, sausage, cheese, flour, milk, spices Feeds 2-3 people

Shephard's Pie

$22.00

Contains beef brisket, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, green beans, milk, butter, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Smoked Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

$16.00

Chicken, pasta, cream, mozzarella, parmesan, spices Feeds 1-2 people

Southwest Chicken Quiche

$21.00

Egg, chicken, chipotle peppers, onions, cheddar, flour, milk, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Southwestern Stuffed Bell Pepper

$20.00

Peppers, beef, pork, onions, rice, beans, cheese, spices Feeds 2-3 people

Swiss Chicken Casserole

$22.00

Smoked chicken, swiss cheese, cream, milk, flour, spices Feeds 2-4 people

Tomato Bacon Piche - 5"

$9.00

Tomato, egg, bacon, cheese, onion, flour, milk, spices Feeds 1 person

Tomato Bacon Piche - 9"

$20.00

Tomato, egg, bacon, cheese, onion, flour, milk, spices Feeds 2-3 people

OCS Sauces

Signature Sauce

Signature Sauce

$7.00

Our signature sauce that made an appearance on Food Network’s Chopped! This family recipe has been passed down for generations. Not too thick, not too thin, and a perfect balance of sweet and tangy. Tastes great on everything! Ingredients: ketchup, apple cider vinegar, sugar and spices 16 oz

Palmetto Mustard Sauce

Palmetto Mustard Sauce

$7.00

A nod to our neighbors to the south. This South Carolina Style Mustard Sauce is tangy with a touch of sweet and pairs perfectly with pork and poultry. Use it in place of mustard on burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and in any recipes. Ingredients: yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar, sugar and spices

Whole Hog Vinegar Sauce

Whole Hog Vinegar Sauce

$7.00

The traditional eastern Carolina vinegar sauce. Simple, tangy, thin, and delicious. This blend of vinegar and pepper is made for pork but also works well on chicken. Add some pop to your collard greens or bloody mary with a splash. Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, sugar and spices. 16 oz

Alabama White Sauce

Alabama White Sauce

$7.00

Don’t let the color scare you. This smooth and peppery Alabama born sauce was originally developed for use on chicken but it’s the perfect complement to turkey and pork. Use it as a substitute for mayo on sandwiches, in salads, or in any recipe. Ingredients: mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, worcestershire, sugar, and spices 16 oz

Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Cheerwine and bbq go hand-in-hand. This sauce was developed using North Carolina’s favorite soda to compliment anything smoked or grilled. Sweet with a little kick and plenty of Cheerwine flavor. Try it on pork, poultry, and beef. Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, ketchup, Cheerwine, sugar, and spices

OCS Rubs

All Purpose Rub 8oz

All Purpose Rub 8oz

$8.00

This blend of salt and pepper is a true all purpose seasoning. We use it on everything. Use it as a base rub and add other seasonings to create your own unique flavor. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 8 oz

All Purpose Rub 12oz

All Purpose Rub 12oz

$10.00

This blend of salt and pepper is a true all purpose seasoning. We use it on everything. Use it as a base rub and add other seasonings to create your own unique flavor. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 12 oz

Spicy Creole Rub 8oz

Spicy Creole Rub 8oz

$8.00

Use this rub as a seasoning or marinade to add extra kick to poultry, seafood, beef, or pork. It's also perfect to spice up soups, stews, grits, and eggs. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 8 oz

Spicy Creole Rub 12oz

Spicy Creole Rub 12oz

$10.00

Use this rub as a seasoning or marinade to add extra kick to poultry, seafood, beef, or pork. It's also perfect to spice up soups, stews, grits, and eggs. Contains salt, sugar, and spices. 12 oz

Sweet Rib Rub 8oz

Sweet Rib Rub 8oz

$8.00

The flavor profile of this rub was developed with ribs in mind, but it works perfectly on chicken, fish, vegetables, chips, popcorn, and more! Contains salt, sugar, and spices 8 oz

Sweet Rib Rub 12oz

Sweet Rib Rub 12oz

$10.00

The flavor profile of this rub was developed with ribs in mind, but it works perfectly on chicken, fish, vegetables, chips, popcorn, and more! Contains salt, sugar, and spices 12 oz

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Please come see us again!

407 Broad Street, Edenton, NC 27932

