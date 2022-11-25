Drafts - Lake Ariel imageView gallery

Drafts - Lake Ariel

review star

No reviews yet

1256 Hamlin Highway

Lake Ariel, PA 18436

Order Again

Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Club Soda

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fuze Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

WATER

Orange Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

UNSWEETENED Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Kids Cup

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids juice

$1.50

20oz Bottled Soda

20oz Bottle Coke

$1.75

20oz Bottle Diet Coke

$1.75

20oz Bottle Cherry Coke

$1.75

20oz Bottle Dr. Pepper

$1.75

20oz Bottle Ginger Ale

$1.75

20oz Bottle Sprite

$1.75

20oz Bottle RootBeeer

$1.75

20oz Bottled Water

20oz Bottle Dasani Water

$2.00

20oz Smart Water

$2.50

Draft Beer

DFT Blue Moon

$4.75

DFT Bud Light

$3.00

DFT Coors Light

$3.00

DFT Fat Tire

$5.00

DFT Guinness

$6.00

DFT Stella Artois

$5.00

DFT Michelob ultra

$4.00

DFT Miller Lite

$3.00

DFT Yuengling Lager

$3.00

DFT Goose Island IPA

$6.00

DFT New Trail Broken Heels

$7.00

DFT Evil Genius Purple Monkey

$5.00

DFT SBC Blueberry

$5.50

DFT Four 1/4's This Place Is Haunted

$9.00Out of stock

DFT Sixpoint Screamsicle

$7.50

DFT McKenzie Black Cherry Cider

$5.50

DFT Widowmaker Devil's Staircase

$9.00Out of stock

DFT Turning Point $Galaxy

$12.00Out of stock

DFT Rusty Rail Maple Pecan Brown Ale

$8.50

Bottled/Can Beer

1911 Blueberry Cider

$8.00

450 Campfire Cobbler

$14.00

Amstel Light Btl

$4.50

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Btl

$4.50

Arnold Palmer Can

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Free Wave Non-alc Hazy IPA

$5.00

Blakes Cider Cheri Cordial Can

$5.00

Blakes Cider Estate Can

$5.00

Blakes Cider Variety

$5.50

Bud Light Alum. Btl

$4.00

Budlight Lime

$3.50

Budweiser Alum. Btl

$4.00

Busch Light Pounder Can

$3.25

Bush Original Pounder Cans

$3.25

Cacti Hard Seltzer Can

$5.50

Cape May IPA

$4.50Out of stock

Cape May The Purp Grape Shandy

$5.00

Coors Light Alum. Pounder

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Corona Berry Seltzer Can

$5.50Out of stock

Corona Btl

$4.50

Corona Light Btl

$4.50

Corona Premier Btl

$4.50

Frassi Sassi Lassi

$9.00Out of stock

Great Notion Bloop

$12.00

Guinness Stout 14.9 oz Can

$6.50

Heineken 00 (N/A) Btl

$4.50

Heineken Btl

$4.50

Heineken Light Btl

$4.50

High Noon Can

$7.50

Hoegaarden Btl

$4.25

Humble Forager Hiking with Pulpit Rock

$9.00Out of stock

Ithaca Chai Pumpkin Ale

$6.50

Ithaca Country Pumpkin

$6.50Out of stock

Jughandle Sour Wheels Can

$9.00

Labatt Blue Btl

$4.00

Lagunitas Waldos Ale

$7.50

Landshark Btl

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Btl

$4.50

Miller Lite Btl

$3.50

MORTALIS MEDUSA

$15.00Out of stock

NCBC Shape of haze Peach

$10.50

Paradox Boochtronic

$9.00

Paradox Para Helles Can

$5.50

Peroni

$6.00

Rusty Rail Cheat Day Cherry Cheesecake Sour

$10.50

SBC/FUNK Bomb Pop

$6.50Out of stock

Single Cut I Am An Aligator

$7.00

Sixpoint - Anti Resin Can

$6.00

Stella Cidre Btl

$5.00

Twisted Tea Btl

$5.00

Victory Merry Monkey

$5.00

VooDoo Empty Calories

$4.00

Voodoo Schnitzengiggle Marzen Lager

$6.00

Widowmaker Blue Comet Hazy

$11.00

Wild Barrel Orange Creamsicle

$12.00

Yuengling Lager Btl

$3.50

Pariah Juicin' Vorheees

$10.00

Woven Water Delusion

$13.00

450 North Mermaid Lemonade

$13.00

Weathered Souls Adventurer

$12.00

450 North Cocktail Ring

$12.00

450 North Obsidian

$12.00

450 North Monster Margarita

$13.00

Terrapin White Choc. Moo-Hoo Can

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.25

Chardonnay

$8.25

Merlot

$8.25

Moscato

$8.25

Pinot Grigio

$8.25

Pinot Noir

$8.25

Reisling

$8.25

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.25

Rose

$8.25

White Zinfandel

$8.25

White Sangria

$8.25

Red Sangria

$8.25

Fruited Sours/Beers

Great Notion Bloop

$12.00

Beachin Bros Tripping Animals

$12.00Out of stock

VooDoo Lacto Kooler

$11.00Out of stock

450 North Campfire

$15.00

450North Pina Ghoulada

$15.00Out of stock

450North Orange Creamsicle Seltzer

$14.50Out of stock

450North Obsidian Sour DIPA

$13.00

WB Vice Apricot Peach

$11.00Out of stock

WB Vice Blueberry Cherry

$11.00Out of stock

450 North Monster Mash Marg

$13.00

Classic Cocktails & Shots

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Bay Breeze (Malibu)

$7.00

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$7.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$6.00

Double O 7

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Incredible Hulk

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$8.00

Straight Up Martini

$11.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Blue Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Upside Down Pineapple Cake Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.00
Drafts - Lake Ariel image

