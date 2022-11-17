- Home
Wallenpaupack Brewing Company
671 Reviews
$$
73 Welwood Ave
Hawley, PA 18428
Popular Items
Shareables
Bone-In Wings
Served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of sauce: Paupack Cream Ale Mild Buffalo, Largemouth IPA BBQ, or Gochujang. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Boneless Wings
Served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of sauce: Paupack Cream Ale Mild Buffalo, Largemouth IPA BBQ, or Gochujang. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Cauliflower Bites
Breaded Cauliflower bites served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of sauce: Paupack Cream Ale Mild Buffalo, Largemouth IPA BBQ, or Gochujang. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Brewer's Pretzels
Dusted with our house-made spent grain seasoning, served with our Hawley Hefeweizen beer cheese, honey mustard, & cinnamon sauce
Poutine Fries
House fries topped with melted cheddar cheese curds & our Paupack Cream Ale beer gravy
Bacon + Blue Loaded Potatoes
Potato scoops topped with chopped bacon, dried cranberries, blue cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Buffalo Chicken Loaded Potatoes
Potato scoops topped with buffalo chicken wing dip, chopped celery, scallions & drizzled with ranch dressing.
WBC Chili Loaded Potatoes
Potato scoops topped with WBC Chili, beer cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion & scallions.
Winter Hummus
Roasted butternut squash hummus topped with crumbled feta cheese, dried cranberries, shaved radishes, toasted pepitas, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with grilled naan.
SIDE OF HOUSE CHIPS
Side of potato chips tossed in house seasoning.
SIDE OF FRIES
Side of fries
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Side of fresh lettuce tossed with garden tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & croutons. Served with our house vinaigrette.
Potato Pancakes
SPECIAL: Served with apple sauce and your choice of sour cream or bacon chive sour cream.
Soup + Salad
House Salad
Fresh lettuce tossed with garden tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & croutons. Served with our house vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar Salad
Baby kale topped with chickpeas, radishes, pepitas, roasted squash, pretzel croutons & parmesan cheese. Served with LARGEMOUTH IPA Caeser dressing.
WBC Chili
Our award winning chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion & scallions.
Beer Cheddar Soup
Beer Cheddar soup made with Hawley Hefeweizen, topped with herb pretzel croutons & chili oil
Mains
Old Fashioned Burger
8oz. Premium burger cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served on a brioche roll with fries and pickle spear.
Korean Black Bean Burger
House-made black bean burger topped with sliced cucumber, pickled vegetables, sriracha aioli, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro. Served on an onion roll with fries and pickle spear.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch
Marinated buttermilk fried chicken topped with cheddar, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce & creamy ranch drizzle. Served on ciabatta bread with house-made chips and pickle spear.
Thank U Arby's
Thinly sliced beef topped with beer braised onions & Hawley Hefeweizen beer cheese. Served on an onion roll with house-made chips and pickle spear.
Alpine Knockwurst
Topped with sauerkraut, beer braised onions, whole grain mustard aioli. Served on a pretzel roll with potato chips & a pickle spear.
Beer Infused Beef Tacos
PILOT TACOS SMOKED PULLED PORK TACOS 3 Flour tortillas topped with beer infused beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, roasted corn, chipotle lime sour cream, scallions
Pork Schnitzel
SPECIAL: Tender sliced pork loin breaded and topped with a beer demi-glace. Served with German potato salad, rotkohl German cabbage & a dinner roll.
KIDS Burger
4oz. Burger on a toasted bun with American OR White Cheddar Cheese. Includes choice of side & beverage
KIDS Chicken Tenders
Includes choice of side & beverage
KIDS Mac + Cheese
Includes choice of side & beverage
KIDS Cheese Pizza
Includes choice of side & beverage
Breakfast Burger
8oz. Premium burger topped with cheddar cheese, crispy cider bacon, sunny-side up egg & blueberry jam. Served with fries & pickle spear.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
SIDE OF
TO GO Cans
MIXED CASE SATURDAY
MIX & MATCH 4 PACKS TO BUILD YOUR OWN CASE FOR A SPECIAL DEAL - SATURDAYS ONLY!
Bock On!
Light and Dark Munich malts create the base for this malty German-style lager. We took that traditional base and turned it up to eleven – employing a single decoction mash to intensify its rich malt character. Bock On! ALC./VOL: 6.0% IBU: 30
English Pale Mild Ale LAST CALL
Our GABF medal-winning English Pale Mild Ale is very light in body and alcohol content, promoting drinkability. Don’t let the low ABV fool you, this beer is packed with flavors of biscuit and toffee from English malts. Alc./Vol. 3.5% IBU: 10
English Pale Mild Ale CASE
Our GABF medal-winning English Pale Mild Ale is very light in body and alcohol content, promoting drinkability. Don’t let the low ABV fool you, this beer is packed with flavors of biscuit and toffee from English malts. Alc./Vol. 3.5% IBU: 10
FTLOL: Munich Style Dunkel
Hallertau Blanc Kolsch
We used traditional German brewing techniques to create this homage to the style originated in Cologne, Germany. Decoction mashing adds malt character, improves clarity, and helps us achieve a dry finish. First wort hopping imparts a smooth bitterness, making this light ale exceptionally drinkable.. ALC./VOL: 4.9% IBU: 24
Hawley's Comet IPA
A West Coast IPA brewed with Comet, El Dorado, and Simcoe hops. This IPA is packed with flavors of citrus and pine. Flaked oats create a smooth body that balances out the hops. Alc./Vol. 6.5% IBU: 65
Holl & Oats LAST CALL
This oat smoked beer was named in honor of our friend - beer journalist, author, and Rauchbier proponent, John Holl. Brewed with over 50% oat malt. A Bavarian yeast strain produces familiar notes of banana and clove while oak & cherry wood smoked malts from our friends at Deer Creek Malthouse (Glen Mills, PA) add a clean smoky flavor. Alc/Vol: 5.1% IBU: 11
Holl & Oats CASE
Mezcal Barrel Aged Sour
Lake Haze #25: Hop Flop
Hazy DIPA brewed and dry hopped with Azacca, Lemondrop, and Vic Secret hops. Notes of citrus, pineapple, and dank tropical fruit. Alc./Vol. 8.2% IBU: 55
Lake Haze #26: Leaf Peepers
Brewed with whole leaf Citra & Mosaic, this hazy DIPA has the aroma of overripe pineapple. Amarillo hops in the dry hop brighten the palate with pungent citrus flavor. Alc/Vol: 8.2% IBU: 55
Largemouth IPA
Our flagship IPA brewed with Chinook, Simcoe, and Citra hops. Waves of dank citrus and pine bitterness followed by a crispy dry finish. | 6.5% ALC. / VOL. | 65 IBU
Lichtenhainer
This historic beer style may be sparse in today’s market, but it was widely available throughout Central Germany in the mid to late 1800s. This tart ale is brewed with Oak Smoked Wheat Malt and Cherry Wood Smoked Barley Malt. Alc/Vol: 4.2% IBU: 7
Oktoberfest
A perfect balance of German malt & hops, our Oktoberfest lager pours a beautiful burnt orange and is an excellent way to celebrate the season. Alc./Vol. 5.9% IBU: 24
'Pack & Brass Coffee IPA
We had our friends at Black and Brass Coffee Co. roast up some wonderful Yirgacheffe coffee beans and then we added them to a delicious IPA. The end result is a wonderfully balanced beer in which the coffee and hops meld into one. Alc./Vol. 6.8% IBU: 55
Paupack Cream Ale
Our exceptionally drinkable flagship beer. A straw-colored ale that is crisp, smooth and refreshing. One of our Award Winning Flagship beers. | 4.5% ALC./VOL. | 15 IBU
Primogenitor
We collaborated with Country Malt Group and Yakima Chief Hops for this re-brew of the first beer ever tapped at WBC! This juicy DIPA boasts flavors of pineapple, mango, and herbal tea while presenting a pleasant bitterness up front. Alc/Vol: 8.0% IBU: 44
Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA LAST CALL
Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA CASE
Bursting with flavors of citrus and berry and less than half the calories of an average IPA, Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA is the perfect combination of flavor and drinkability. | 4.4% ALC./VOL. | 25 IBU
Underwater Church
This 2022 US Open Beer Championship gold medal winner is probably the most complex beer we’ve ever released. Over two years spent in Rum, Bourbon, and Moscatel barrels gave this beer a plethora of flavors including raisin, fig, cinnamon, oak, red wine, vanilla, crème brulée, and many more. Alc/Vol: 12.0% IBU: 30
32oz Tap Fills
CROWLER FRIDAY 3 for $25
Bock On! 32oz FILL
Light and Dark Munich malts create the base for this malty German-style lager. We took that traditional base and turned it up to eleven – employing a single decoction mash to intensify its rich malt character. Bock On! ALC./VOL: 6.0% IBU: 30
Citra Citra Boom Boom 32oz FILL
Will there be enough room...for all the Citra hops we packed into this hazy pale ale? This single-hop pale ale is super soft from additions of white wheat and flaked oats. Citra shines with flavors of melon and orange marmalade. Alc./Vol. 5.4% IBU: 39
FTLOL: American Noble 32oz FILL
We brewed this golden lager with Munich and Pilsner malts and hopped it exclusively with American Noble Citra hops. These hops give a subtle citrus flavor while also mimicking the spicy, floral character we love in German noble hops. Alc./Vol. 5.3% IBU: 35
FTLOL: Munich Style Dunkel 32oz FILL
Hallertau Blanc Kolsch 32oz FILL
We used traditional German brewing techniques to create this homage to the style originated in Cologne, Germany. Decoction mashing adds malt character, improves clarity, and helps us achieve a dry finish. First wort hopping imparts a smooth bitterness, making this light ale exceptionally drinkable.. ALC./VOL: 4.9% IBU: 24
Hawley Hefeweizen 32oz FILL
German-style wheat beer. Lots of wheat, a few hops + a Bavarian yeast strain. Light, with notes of banana and clove. Alc./Vol. 5.1% IBU: 11
Hawley's Comet IPA 32oz FILL
A West Coast IPA brewed with Comet, El Dorado, and Simcoe hops. This IPA is packed with flavors of citrus and pine. Flaked oats create a smooth body that balances out the hops. Alc./Vol. 6.5% IBU: 65
Holl & Oats 32oz FILL
This oat smoked beer was named in honor of our friend - beer journalist, author, and Rauchbier proponent, John Holl. Brewed with over 50% oat malt. A Bavarian yeast strain produces familiar notes of banana and clove while oak & cherry wood smoked malts from our friends at Deer Creek Malthouse (Glen Mills, PA) add a clean smoky flavor. Alc./Vol. 5.1% IBU: 11
Largemouth IPA 32oz FILL
Brewed with Chinook, Simcoe + Citra hops. Waves of dank citrus + pine bitterness followed by a crisp dry finish. Alc./Vol. 6.5% IBU: 65
Lichtenhainer 32oz FILL
This historic beer style may be sparse in today’s market, but it was widely available throughout Central Germany in the mid to late 1800s. This tart ale is brewed with Oak Smoked Wheat Malt and Cherry Wood Smoked Barley Malt. Alc/Vol: 4.2% IBU: 7
Mezcal Barrel Aged Sour 32oz FILL
Oktoberfest 32oz FILL
A perfect balance of German malt & hops, our Oktoberfest lager pours a beautiful burnt orange and is an excellent way to celebrate the season. Alc./Vol. 5.9% IBU: 24
'Pack & Brass Coffee IPA 32oz FILL
We had our friends at Black and Brass Coffee Co. roast up some wonderful Yirgacheffe coffee beans and then we added them to a delicious IPA. The end result is a wonderfully balanced beer in which the coffee and hops meld into one. Alc./Vol. 6.8% IBU: 55
Paupack Cream Ale 32oz FILL
Our exceptionally drinkable flagship beer. A straw-colored ale that is crisp, smooth, and refreshing. Alc./Vol. 4.5% IBU: 15
Professor Plum in a Currant Situation 32oz FILL
Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA 32oz FILL
Bursting with flavors of citrus and berry and less than half the calories of an average IPA, Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA is the perfect combination of flavor and drinkability. Alc./Vol. 4.4% IBU: 25
Watermelon Vibes 32oz FILL
64oz Tap Fills
Bock On! 64oz FILL
Light and Dark Munich malts create the base for this malty German-style lager. We took that traditional base and turned it up to eleven – employing a single decoction mash to intensify its rich malt character. Bock On! ALC./VOL: 6.0% IBU: 30
Citra Citra Boom Boom 64oz FILL
Will there be enough room...for all the Citra hops we packed into this hazy pale ale? This single-hop pale ale is super soft from additions of white wheat and flaked oats. Citra shines with flavors of melon and orange marmalade. Alc./Vol. 5.4% IBU: 39
FTLOL: American Noble 64oz FILL
We brewed this golden lager with Munich and Pilsner malts and hopped it exclusively with American Noble Citra hops. These hops give a subtle citrus flavor while also mimicking the spicy, floral character we love in German noble hops. Alc./Vol. 5.3% IBU: 35
FTLOL: Munich Style Dunkel 64oz FILL
Hallertau Blanc Kolsch 64oz FILL
We used traditional German brewing techniques to create this homage to the style originated in Cologne, Germany. Decoction mashing adds malt character, improves clarity, and helps us achieve a dry finish. First wort hopping imparts a smooth bitterness, making this light ale exceptionally drinkable.. ALC./VOL: 4.9% IBU: 24
Hawley Hefeweizen 64oz FILL
German-style wheat beer. Lots of wheat, a few hops + a Bavarian yeast strain. Light, with notes of banana and clove. Alc./Vol. 5.1% IBU: 11
Hawley's Comet IPA 64oz FILL
A West Coast IPA brewed with Comet, El Dorado, and Simcoe hops. This IPA is packed with flavors of citrus and pine. Flaked oats create a smooth body that balances out the hops. Alc./Vol. 6.5% IBU: 65
Holl & Oats 64oz FILL
This oat smoked beer was named in honor of our friend - beer journalist, author, and Rauchbier proponent, John Holl. Brewed with over 50% oat malt. A Bavarian yeast strain produces familiar notes of banana and clove while oak & cherry wood smoked malts from our friends at Deer Creek Malthouse (Glen Mills, PA) add a clean smoky flavor. Alc./Vol. 5.1% IBU: 11
Largemouth IPA 64oz FILL
Brewed with Chinook, Simcoe + Citra hops. Waves of dank citrus + pine bitterness followed by a crisp dry finish. Alc./Vol. 6.5% IBU: 65
Lichtenhainer 64oz FILL
This historic beer style may be sparse in today’s market, but it was widely available throughout Central Germany in the mid to late 1800s. This tart ale is brewed with Oak Smoked Wheat Malt and Cherry Wood Smoked Barley Malt. Alc/Vol: 4.2% IBU: 7
Mezcal Barrel Aged Sour 64oz FILL
Oktoberfest 64oz FILL
A perfect balance of German malt & hops, our Oktoberfest lager pours a beautiful burnt orange and is an excellent way to celebrate the season. Alc./Vol. 5.9% IBU: 24
'Pack & Brass Coffee IPA 64oz FILL
We had our friends at Black and Brass Coffee Co. roast up some wonderful Yirgacheffe coffee beans and then we added them to a delicious IPA. The end result is a wonderfully balanced beer in which the coffee and hops meld into one. Alc./Vol. 6.8% IBU: 55
Paupack Cream Ale 64oz FILL
Our exceptionally drinkable flagship beer. A straw-colored ale that is crisp, smooth, and refreshing. Alc./Vol. 4.5% IBU: 15
Professor Plum in a Currant Situation 64oz FILL
Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA 64oz FILL
Bursting with flavors of citrus and berry and less than half the calories of an average IPA, Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA is the perfect combination of flavor and drinkability. Alc./Vol. 4.4% IBU: 25
Watermelon Vibes 64oz FILL
Accessories
Clothing & Apparel
Black Pullover
Black Flannel
Sweatpants
Zip-Up
Logo Black Long Sleeve
Support Local Long Sleeve
Drink Local Long Sleeve
Heather Gray Short Sleeve
Support Local Short Sleeve
Seasonal Short Sleeve
WBC Short Sleeve
WZ Short Sleeve
Kids Heather Gray
Baby Onesie
Last Call Shirts
Glassware
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Award-winning craft beer brewed on site and seasonal food menu.
73 Welwood Ave, Hawley, PA 18428