Brewpubs & Breweries

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

671 Reviews

$$

73 Welwood Ave

Hawley, PA 18428

Old Fashioned Burger
Brewer's Pretzels
Boneless Wings

Shareables

Bone-In Wings

$18.00

Served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of sauce: Paupack Cream Ale Mild Buffalo, Largemouth IPA BBQ, or Gochujang. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of sauce: Paupack Cream Ale Mild Buffalo, Largemouth IPA BBQ, or Gochujang. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

Breaded Cauliflower bites served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of sauce: Paupack Cream Ale Mild Buffalo, Largemouth IPA BBQ, or Gochujang. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Brewer's Pretzels

$14.00

Dusted with our house-made spent grain seasoning, served with our Hawley Hefeweizen beer cheese, honey mustard, & cinnamon sauce

Poutine Fries

$13.00

House fries topped with melted cheddar cheese curds & our Paupack Cream Ale beer gravy

Bacon + Blue Loaded Potatoes

$13.00

Potato scoops topped with chopped bacon, dried cranberries, blue cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Potatoes

$14.00

Potato scoops topped with buffalo chicken wing dip, chopped celery, scallions & drizzled with ranch dressing.

WBC Chili Loaded Potatoes

$15.00

Potato scoops topped with WBC Chili, beer cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion & scallions.

Winter Hummus

$14.00

Roasted butternut squash hummus topped with crumbled feta cheese, dried cranberries, shaved radishes, toasted pepitas, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with grilled naan.

SIDE OF HOUSE CHIPS

$3.00

Side of potato chips tossed in house seasoning.

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

Side of fries

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Side of fresh lettuce tossed with garden tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & croutons. Served with our house vinaigrette.

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

SPECIAL: Served with apple sauce and your choice of sour cream or bacon chive sour cream.

Soup + Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Fresh lettuce tossed with garden tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & croutons. Served with our house vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Baby kale topped with chickpeas, radishes, pepitas, roasted squash, pretzel croutons & parmesan cheese. Served with LARGEMOUTH IPA Caeser dressing.

WBC Chili

$8.00

Our award winning chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled red onion & scallions.

Beer Cheddar Soup

$6.00

Beer Cheddar soup made with Hawley Hefeweizen, topped with herb pretzel croutons & chili oil

Mains

Old Fashioned Burger

$16.00

8oz. Premium burger cooked to your liking with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served on a brioche roll with fries and pickle spear.

Korean Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House-made black bean burger topped with sliced cucumber, pickled vegetables, sriracha aioli, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro. Served on an onion roll with fries and pickle spear.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Marinated buttermilk fried chicken topped with cheddar, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce & creamy ranch drizzle. Served on ciabatta bread with house-made chips and pickle spear.

Thank U Arby's

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef topped with beer braised onions & Hawley Hefeweizen beer cheese. Served on an onion roll with house-made chips and pickle spear.

Alpine Knockwurst

$14.00Out of stock

Topped with sauerkraut, beer braised onions, whole grain mustard aioli. Served on a pretzel roll with potato chips & a pickle spear.

Beer Infused Beef Tacos

$15.00

PILOT TACOS SMOKED PULLED PORK TACOS 3 Flour tortillas topped with beer infused beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, roasted corn, chipotle lime sour cream, scallions

Pork Schnitzel

$20.00

SPECIAL: Tender sliced pork loin breaded and topped with a beer demi-glace. Served with German potato salad, rotkohl German cabbage & a dinner roll.

KIDS Burger

$10.00

4oz. Burger on a toasted bun with American OR White Cheddar Cheese. Includes choice of side & beverage

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Includes choice of side & beverage

KIDS Mac + Cheese

$10.00

Includes choice of side & beverage

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Includes choice of side & beverage

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

8oz. Premium burger topped with cheddar cheese, crispy cider bacon, sunny-side up egg & blueberry jam. Served with fries & pickle spear.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

SIDE OF

SIDE ORDER

$0.50+

TO GO Cans

MIXED CASE SATURDAY

$70.00

MIX & MATCH 4 PACKS TO BUILD YOUR OWN CASE FOR A SPECIAL DEAL - SATURDAYS ONLY!

Bock On!

$6.00+

Light and Dark Munich malts create the base for this malty German-style lager. We took that traditional base and turned it up to eleven – employing a single decoction mash to intensify its rich malt character. Bock On! ALC./VOL: 6.0% IBU: 30

English Pale Mild Ale LAST CALL

$4.00+

Our GABF medal-winning English Pale Mild Ale is very light in body and alcohol content, promoting drinkability. Don’t let the low ABV fool you, this beer is packed with flavors of biscuit and toffee from English malts. Alc./Vol. 3.5% IBU: 10

English Pale Mild Ale CASE

$50.00

Our GABF medal-winning English Pale Mild Ale is very light in body and alcohol content, promoting drinkability. Don’t let the low ABV fool you, this beer is packed with flavors of biscuit and toffee from English malts. Alc./Vol. 3.5% IBU: 10

FTLOL: Munich Style Dunkel

$5.00+

Hallertau Blanc Kolsch

$5.00+

We used traditional German brewing techniques to create this homage to the style originated in Cologne, Germany. Decoction mashing adds malt character, improves clarity, and helps us achieve a dry finish. First wort hopping imparts a smooth bitterness, making this light ale exceptionally drinkable.. ALC./VOL: 4.9% IBU: 24

Hawley's Comet IPA

$7.00+

A West Coast IPA brewed with Comet, El Dorado, and Simcoe hops. This IPA is packed with flavors of citrus and pine. Flaked oats create a smooth body that balances out the hops. Alc./Vol. 6.5% IBU: 65

Holl & Oats LAST CALL

$4.00+

This oat smoked beer was named in honor of our friend - beer journalist, author, and Rauchbier proponent, John Holl. Brewed with over 50% oat malt. A Bavarian yeast strain produces familiar notes of banana and clove while oak & cherry wood smoked malts from our friends at Deer Creek Malthouse (Glen Mills, PA) add a clean smoky flavor. Alc/Vol: 5.1% IBU: 11

Holl & Oats CASE

$60.00

Mezcal Barrel Aged Sour

$7.00+

Lake Haze #25: Hop Flop

$7.00+

Hazy DIPA brewed and dry hopped with Azacca, Lemondrop, and Vic Secret hops. Notes of citrus, pineapple, and dank tropical fruit. Alc./Vol. 8.2% IBU: 55

Lake Haze #26: Leaf Peepers

$7.00+

Brewed with whole leaf Citra & Mosaic, this hazy DIPA has the aroma of overripe pineapple. Amarillo hops in the dry hop brighten the palate with pungent citrus flavor. Alc/Vol: 8.2% IBU: 55

Largemouth IPA

$7.00+

Our flagship IPA brewed with Chinook, Simcoe, and Citra hops. Waves of dank citrus and pine bitterness followed by a crispy dry finish. | 6.5% ALC. / VOL. | 65 IBU

Lichtenhainer

$6.00+

This historic beer style may be sparse in today’s market, but it was widely available throughout Central Germany in the mid to late 1800s. This tart ale is brewed with Oak Smoked Wheat Malt and Cherry Wood Smoked Barley Malt. Alc/Vol: 4.2% IBU: 7

Oktoberfest

$5.00+

A perfect balance of German malt & hops, our Oktoberfest lager pours a beautiful burnt orange and is an excellent way to celebrate the season. Alc./Vol. 5.9% IBU: 24

'Pack & Brass Coffee IPA

$7.00+

We had our friends at Black and Brass Coffee Co. roast up some wonderful Yirgacheffe coffee beans and then we added them to a delicious IPA. The end result is a wonderfully balanced beer in which the coffee and hops meld into one. Alc./Vol. 6.8% IBU: 55

Paupack Cream Ale

$4.00+

Our exceptionally drinkable flagship beer. A straw-colored ale that is crisp, smooth and refreshing. One of our Award Winning Flagship beers. | 4.5% ALC./VOL. | 15 IBU

Primogenitor

$7.00+

We collaborated with Country Malt Group and Yakima Chief Hops for this re-brew of the first beer ever tapped at WBC! This juicy DIPA boasts flavors of pineapple, mango, and herbal tea while presenting a pleasant bitterness up front. Alc/Vol: 8.0% IBU: 44

Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA LAST CALL

$4.00+

Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA CASE

$48.00

Bursting with flavors of citrus and berry and less than half the calories of an average IPA, Smallmouth Low-Cal IPA is the perfect combination of flavor and drinkability. | 4.4% ALC./VOL. | 25 IBU

Underwater Church

$7.00+

This 2022 US Open Beer Championship gold medal winner is probably the most complex beer we’ve ever released. Over two years spent in Rum, Bourbon, and Moscatel barrels gave this beer a plethora of flavors including raisin, fig, cinnamon, oak, red wine, vanilla, crème brulée, and many more. Alc/Vol: 12.0% IBU: 30

32oz Tap Fills

CROWLER FRIDAY 3 for $25

$25.00

64oz Tap Fills

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Club Soda / Sparkling Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Accessories

Buttons

$2.00

Key Chain

$3.00+

Koozies

$4.00+

Legacy Hat

$20.00

Magnet

$2.00

Patches

$3.00

Tin Sign

$20.00

WBC Dry Bag

$18.00

WBC Facemask

$10.00

WBC Sticker

$1.00

WBC Tote

$15.00

WBC Towel

$38.00+

WBC Cooler

$48.00

WBC Ornament

$8.00

Clothing & Apparel

Black Pullover

$45.00

Black Flannel

$48.00

Sweatpants

$45.00

Zip-Up

$45.00

Logo Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Support Local Long Sleeve

$30.00

Drink Local Long Sleeve

$30.00

Heather Gray Short Sleeve

$25.00

Support Local Short Sleeve

$25.00

Seasonal Short Sleeve

$25.00+

WBC Short Sleeve

$25.00+

WZ Short Sleeve

$20.00

Kids Heather Gray

$12.00

Baby Onesie

$20.00+

Last Call Shirts

$10.00

Glassware

Brumate Hopsulator

$35.00+

Can Glass 16oz

$8.00

Ceramic Stein 28oz

$18.00

Glass Stein 1L

$15.00

Oktoberfest Glass 20oz

$12.00

Taster Glass 4oz

$4.00

64oz. Empty Growler

$8.00

Hop Barons

Bad Ass BBQ Rub

$15.00

Spicy Bad Ass BBQ Rub

$15.00

Bad Ass Coffee Rub

$15.00

Lemon Pepper Rub

$15.00

Ghost Pepper Rub

$15.00

Honey Apple Rub

$11.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-winning craft beer brewed on site and seasonal food menu.

Website

Location

73 Welwood Ave, Hawley, PA 18428

Directions

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company image
Banner pic
Wallenpaupack Brewing Company image

