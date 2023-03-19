- Home
Druthers Coffee
1113 North Country Road
Building 5
Stony Brook, NY 11790
Popular Items
All Day Menu
Druthers Egg Sandwich
fried egg, smoked cheddar, crispy shallots & calabrian chili aioli on an everything bagel
Breakfast Burrito
two eggs over easy, smoked gouda, hash brown, ranchero sauce & sour cream on a grilled flour tortilla
Avocado Arepa "Toast"
housemade arepa topped with seared halloumi, avocado, a fried egg & hogao salsa (gf, v option available)
Sweet Potato "Toast"
roasted sliced sweet potato, housemade hummus, arugula, two fried eggs & chile crisp (gf, v option available)
Frittata
caramelized onion and gruyère cheese frittata served with an arugula salad dressed in lemon vinaigrette (gf)
French Toast
challah french toast with ny maple syrup & housemade seasonal jam
Egg Salad Sandwich
egg salad, little gem lettuce & crispy shallots on ciabatta
Grilled Cheese
cotswold cheese and parmigiano reggiano artichoke dip on filone, served with an arugula salad
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
chickpea salad made with backyard brine pickles, green onion & tahini, topped with arugula and served on ciabatta (v)
Brie & Jam Sandwich
brie, housemade seasonal jam & arugula on ciabatta
Bagel
handmade bagel from orwashers bakery in nyc
Pagel
bagel alternative from bedrock bakers in plainview (gf, v)
Bagel Six Pack
frozen six pack of handmade bagels from orwashers bakery in nyc
Pagel Four Pack
frozen four pack of pagels from bedrock bakers in plainview (gf, v)
Banana Nut Overnight Oats
rolled oats, housemade cashew milk , banana, chia seeds, vanilla-maple syrup, toasted pecans & walnuts (gf, v)
Yogurt Parfait
greek yogurt parfait with housemade granola & jam (gf)
8 oz Cream Cheese
8 oz Tofu Cream Cheese
8 oz Salted Butter
8 oz Hummus
Baked Goods
Blackout Cookie
Blueberry Lemon Scone
Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Scone
Cinnamon Roll
Olive Oil Muffin
Peanut Butter Miso Cookie
Blood Orange Poppy Scone
Matcha Sugar Cookie
Olive Oil Cake Slice
Coffee
Drip Coffee
batch brewed coffee using the druthers house blend (12 - 16 oz)
Cold Brew
cold brewed coffee using the druthers house blend (16 - 24 oz)
Espresso
double shot of espresso (2 oz)
Macchiato
1 oz of steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (3 oz)
Cortado
2 oz of warm-steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (4 oz)
Cappuccino
6 oz of steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (8 oz)
Cappuccino Vienna
cappuccino with whipped cream and cocoa powder (8 oz)
Latte
steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (12 - 24 oz)
Americano
double shot of espresso poured over water (12 - 24 oz)
Shakerato
double shot of espresso shaken with simple syrup and poured over ice with a squeeze of orange peel (4 oz)
Spronic
double shot of espresso poured over fever tree tonic with an orange twist (16 oz)
That's My Jam
cold brew shaken with seasonal housemade jam (16 oz)
Affogato
double shot of espresso poured over your choice of vanilla or vegan ice cream from van leeuwen in brooklyn
Box of Coffee
drip coffee for 12-16 people (128 oz)
Steamer
steamed milk with your choice of syrup (8 oz)
Spronade
espresso poured over lemonade
Tea
Blueberry Shrub
blueberry, lemon, ginger, cardamom, sugar and champagne vinegar, topped with topo chico
Matcha Latte
organic matcha lightly sweetened, with choice of milk (12 - 24 oz)
Sparkling Matcha
organic matcha lightly sweetened, poured over topo chico sparkling water (16 oz)
Ceremonial Matcha
single cultivar organic saemidori matcha with tasting notes of sweet grass & a light, creamy texture (3 oz)
Hot Tea
a curated selection of teas from clipper ship tea based in huntington (12 - 16 oz)
Iced Tea
a curated selection of teas from clipper ship tea based in huntington (16 - 24 oz)
Chai Fog
organic masala chai tea with spices, raw sugar & milk (12 - 24 oz)
London Fog
organic earl grey tea with lavender, vanilla, raw sugar & milk (12 - 24 oz)
Cocoa
Blue Cocoa
white chocolate, chamomile, lavender, spearmint, lemon myrtle, butterfly pea flower, oat milk (7 - 12 oz)
Classic Cocoa
dark chocolate & ceylon cinnamon, oat milk (7 - 12 oz)
Spicy Cocoa
dark chocolate, cayenne & aleppo peppers, masa, oat milk (7 - 12 oz)
Creamsicle Cocoa
white chocolate, orange, vanilla, oat milk
Smoothies
Provisions & Merch
Snacks
Mezcla Bar
plant-based protein bars, made in nyc (gf, v)
Gigantic! Candy Bars
candy bars made with fairtrade dark chocolate and plant-based caramel, made in nyc (gf, v)
North Fork Potato Chips
potato chips kettle cooked in sunflower oil, made in mattituck, ny
Rind
skin-on dried fruit made in ny
Mast Chocolate Bars
made from bean to bar in mount kisco, ny
Bottled
Coffee
Druthers Coffee 12 oz
choice of our house roast - a blend of brazilian and guatemalan coffees, with notes of smoke, caramel and bakers chocolate; or our decaf roast - a coffee from nicaragua decaffeinated by swiss water process, with a balance of cocoa and juicy fruit notes
Druthers Coffee 5 lb
choice of our house roast - a blend of brazilian and guatemalan coffees, with notes of smoke, caramel and bakers chocolate; or our decaf roast - a coffee from nicaragua decaffeinated by swiss water process, with a balance of cocoa and juicy fruit notes
Favor Coffee Honduras 12 oz
Favor Coffee Guatemala 12 oz
12 oz
Favor Sumatra
Provisions
Blue Cocoa For Two
makes two 8 oz servings of druthers blue cocoa (gf)
Classic Cocoa For Two
makes two 8 oz servings of druthers classic cocoa (gf, v)
Granola
housemade rolled oats, sliced almonds, seeds, organic ny maple syrup, olive oil (gf, v)
Backyard Brine Pickles
made on the north fork of long island
Catskill Provisions Honey
raw wildflower honey, produced in small batches in the catskill mountains
Crown Maple Syrup
organic maple syrup from crown maple farm in the hudson valley
Fine & Raw Chocolate Hazelnut Butter
Clipper Ship Tea
a curated selection of teas from clipper ship tea, based in huntington, ny
Tea Filters
filters for brewing loose leaf tea
Jam
Merch
Druthers Coffee Mug
classic diner mug printed with the druthers logo
Fellow Travel Mug
12 oz travel mug engraved with the druthers logo
Crewneck Sweatshirt
black sweatshirt with druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum
Hoodie
black hoodie with druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum
T-Shirt
black short sleeve t-shirt with druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
black long sleeve t-shirt with the druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum
Tote Bag
black tote bag with printed druthers logo - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum
Call for Open Hours
Located in Stony Brook on the North Shore of Long Island, Druthers is a coffee shop serving breakfast, lunch, espresso drinks, tea, house baked goods & cocktails.
1113 North Country Road, Building 5, Stony Brook, NY 11790