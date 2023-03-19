Restaurant header imageView gallery

Druthers Coffee

1113 North Country Road

Building 5

Stony Brook, NY 11790

Popular Items

Latte
Druthers Egg Sandwich
Bagel

All Day Menu

Druthers Egg Sandwich

$10.50

fried egg, smoked cheddar, crispy shallots & calabrian chili aioli on an everything bagel

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

two eggs over easy, smoked gouda, hash brown, ranchero sauce & sour cream on a grilled flour tortilla

Avocado Arepa "Toast"

$16.00

housemade arepa topped with seared halloumi, avocado, a fried egg & hogao salsa (gf, v option available)

Sweet Potato "Toast"

$14.00

roasted sliced sweet potato, housemade hummus, arugula, two fried eggs & chile crisp (gf, v option available)

Frittata

$13.00

caramelized onion and gruyère cheese frittata served with an arugula salad dressed in lemon vinaigrette (gf)

French Toast

$14.50

challah french toast with ny maple syrup & housemade seasonal jam

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00

egg salad, little gem lettuce & crispy shallots on ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

cotswold cheese and parmigiano reggiano artichoke dip on filone, served with an arugula salad

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$12.00

chickpea salad made with backyard brine pickles, green onion & tahini, topped with arugula and served on ciabatta (v)

Brie & Jam Sandwich

$12.00

brie, housemade seasonal jam & arugula on ciabatta

Bagel

$2.75

handmade bagel from orwashers bakery in nyc

Pagel

$3.75

bagel alternative from bedrock bakers in plainview (gf, v)

Bagel Six Pack

$14.00

frozen six pack of handmade bagels from orwashers bakery in nyc

Pagel Four Pack

$14.00

frozen four pack of pagels from bedrock bakers in plainview (gf, v)

Banana Nut Overnight Oats

$7.00Out of stock

rolled oats, housemade cashew milk , banana, chia seeds, vanilla-maple syrup, toasted pecans & walnuts (gf, v)

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

greek yogurt parfait with housemade granola & jam (gf)

8 oz Cream Cheese

$6.00

8 oz Tofu Cream Cheese

$7.00

8 oz Salted Butter

$8.00

8 oz Hummus

$10.00

Baked Goods

Blackout Cookie

$3.75

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Chocolate Chunk Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Olive Oil Muffin

$4.75

Peanut Butter Miso Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Blood Orange Poppy Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Matcha Sugar Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Olive Oil Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25

batch brewed coffee using the druthers house blend (12 - 16 oz)

Cold Brew

$4.50

cold brewed coffee using the druthers house blend (16 - 24 oz)

Espresso

$3.25

double shot of espresso (2 oz)

Macchiato

$3.50

1 oz of steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (3 oz)

Cortado

$3.75

2 oz of warm-steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (4 oz)

Cappuccino

$4.00

6 oz of steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (8 oz)

Cappuccino Vienna

$5.50

cappuccino with whipped cream and cocoa powder (8 oz)

Latte

$4.50

steamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso (12 - 24 oz)

Americano

$3.50

double shot of espresso poured over water (12 - 24 oz)

Shakerato

$5.00

double shot of espresso shaken with simple syrup and poured over ice with a squeeze of orange peel (4 oz)

Spronic

$5.00

double shot of espresso poured over fever tree tonic with an orange twist (16 oz)

That's My Jam

$6.50

cold brew shaken with seasonal housemade jam (16 oz)

Affogato

$7.00

double shot of espresso poured over your choice of vanilla or vegan ice cream from van leeuwen in brooklyn

Box of Coffee

$30.00

drip coffee for 12-16 people (128 oz)

Steamer

$3.00

steamed milk with your choice of syrup (8 oz)

Spronade

$6.50

espresso poured over lemonade

Tea

Blueberry Shrub

$6.00

blueberry, lemon, ginger, cardamom, sugar and champagne vinegar, topped with topo chico

Matcha Latte

$6.00

organic matcha lightly sweetened, with choice of milk (12 - 24 oz)

Sparkling Matcha

$6.25

organic matcha lightly sweetened, poured over topo chico sparkling water (16 oz)

Ceremonial Matcha

$6.00

single cultivar organic saemidori matcha with tasting notes of sweet grass & a light, creamy texture (3 oz)

Hot Tea

$3.00

a curated selection of teas from clipper ship tea based in huntington (12 - 16 oz)

Iced Tea

$3.50

a curated selection of teas from clipper ship tea based in huntington (16 - 24 oz)

Chai Fog

$4.50

organic masala chai tea with spices, raw sugar & milk (12 - 24 oz)

London Fog

$4.50

organic earl grey tea with lavender, vanilla, raw sugar & milk (12 - 24 oz)

Cocoa

Blue Cocoa

$5.00

white chocolate, chamomile, lavender, spearmint, lemon myrtle, butterfly pea flower, oat milk (7 - 12 oz)

Classic Cocoa

$5.00

dark chocolate & ceylon cinnamon, oat milk (7 - 12 oz)

Spicy Cocoa

$5.00

dark chocolate, cayenne & aleppo peppers, masa, oat milk (7 - 12 oz)

Creamsicle Cocoa

$5.00

white chocolate, orange, vanilla, oat milk

Smoothies

Blueberry Smoothie

$9.25

blueberry, banana, peanut butter & ceylon cinnamon blended with housemade cashew milk

Cold Brew Smoothie

$9.25

cold brew, banana, medjool dates & ceylon cinnamon blended with housemade cashew milk

Green Smoothie

$9.25

spinach, banana & mango blended with housemade cashew milk

Provisions & Merch

Snacks

Banana Nut Overnight Oats

$7.00Out of stock

rolled oats, housemade cashew milk , banana, chia seeds, vanilla-maple syrup, toasted pecans & walnuts (gf, v)

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

greek yogurt parfait with housemade granola & jam (gf)

Mezcla Bar

$3.50

plant-based protein bars, made in nyc (gf, v)

Gigantic! Candy Bars

$3.50

candy bars made with fairtrade dark chocolate and plant-based caramel, made in nyc (gf, v)

North Fork Potato Chips

$3.00

potato chips kettle cooked in sunflower oil, made in mattituck, ny

Rind

$6.75

skin-on dried fruit made in ny

Mast Chocolate Bars

$7.00

made from bean to bar in mount kisco, ny

Bottled

Saratoga Spring Water

$3.00

O2 Living Juice

$7.00

Red Jacket Juice

$4.50

Fever Tree Cola

$4.00

Kimino Sparkling Yuzu

$5.00

Coffee

Druthers Coffee 12 oz

$17.00

choice of our house roast - a blend of brazilian and guatemalan coffees, with notes of smoke, caramel and bakers chocolate; or our decaf roast - a coffee from nicaragua decaffeinated by swiss water process, with a balance of cocoa and juicy fruit notes

Druthers Coffee 5 lb

$95.00

choice of our house roast - a blend of brazilian and guatemalan coffees, with notes of smoke, caramel and bakers chocolate; or our decaf roast - a coffee from nicaragua decaffeinated by swiss water process, with a balance of cocoa and juicy fruit notes

Favor Coffee Honduras 12 oz

$20.00

Favor Coffee Guatemala 12 oz

$22.00

12 oz

Favor Sumatra

$18.00

Provisions

Blue Cocoa For Two

$9.00Out of stock

makes two 8 oz servings of druthers blue cocoa (gf)

Classic Cocoa For Two

$9.00Out of stock

makes two 8 oz servings of druthers classic cocoa (gf, v)

Granola

$9.00Out of stock

housemade rolled oats, sliced almonds, seeds, organic ny maple syrup, olive oil (gf, v)

Backyard Brine Pickles

$8.00

made on the north fork of long island

Catskill Provisions Honey

$13.00

raw wildflower honey, produced in small batches in the catskill mountains

Crown Maple Syrup

$17.00

organic maple syrup from crown maple farm in the hudson valley

Fine & Raw Chocolate Hazelnut Butter

$15.00

Clipper Ship Tea

$11.00

a curated selection of teas from clipper ship tea, based in huntington, ny

Tea Filters

$7.00Out of stock

filters for brewing loose leaf tea

Jam

housemade jams using berries and fruit from various farms on long island and in the hudson valley (gf, v)

Ginger Gold Apple Jelly

$15.00

Gravenstein Heirloom Apple Butter

$18.00

Warren Pear Butter

$18.00

Blood Orange Vanilla Marmalade

$17.00

Merch

Druthers Coffee Mug

$20.00Out of stock

classic diner mug printed with the druthers logo

Fellow Travel Mug

$35.00

12 oz travel mug engraved with the druthers logo

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$48.00

black sweatshirt with druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum

Hoodie

$50.00

black hoodie with druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum

T-Shirt

$25.00

black short sleeve t-shirt with druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

black long sleeve t-shirt with the druthers logo printed on the front and back - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum

Tote Bag

$18.00

black tote bag with printed druthers logo - made by spectrum designs on long island, a custom apparel company creating inclusive employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located in Stony Brook on the North Shore of Long Island, Druthers is a coffee shop serving breakfast, lunch, espresso drinks, tea, house baked goods & cocktails.

Website

Location

1113 North Country Road, Building 5, Stony Brook, NY 11790

Directions

