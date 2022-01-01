Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches

The Bench Bar & Grill

500 Reviews

$$

1095 25A NY

Stony Brook, NY 11790

Starters

Artichokes

$15.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Calamari

$16.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Mezze Platter

$17.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Nachos

$13.00

Pierogies

$13.00

Rice Balls

$13.00

Sesame Shrimp

$15.00

Thai Noodles Chx

$18.00

Thai Noodles Shrimp

$19.00

Thai Noodles Steak

$20.00

Thai Noodles Vegetable

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Vegetable Platter

$12.00

Bench Wings

Boneless-5pc

$12.00

Chambo Style-12pc

$19.00

Chambo Style-6pc

$13.00

Classic 12pc Wings

$18.00

Classic-6pc Wings

$12.00

Sliders

Boone Sliders

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$15.00

Mozzarella & Tomato Sliders

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Slider Trio

$17.00

Soups/Crocks

French Onion Crock

$8.00

Seawolves Chili

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$16.00

Roasted Vegetable W/ Balsamic Flatbread

$15.00

Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Reuben Tacos

$15.00

Skirt Steak Tacos

$15.00

Sriracha Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Pork Quesadilla

$15.50

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Triple Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$12.00

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Small House Salad

$8.00

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$16.00

Chicken BLT

$15.50

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$16.00

KC Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$24.00

New York Reuben

$17.00

Roasted Veggie Panini

$15.00

Sweet Pulled Pork

$16.00

The 25-A

$17.00

Bench Dip

$17.00

Burgers

1095 Burger

$18.00

Bench Mac

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Basket Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side chicken

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Vegetable

$7.00

Side Zuchinni & Squash

$7.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

Entrees

Fish N Chips

$19.00

Jambalaya

$18.00

Lobster Mac

$20.00

Penne Vodka

$16.00

Protein Bowl

$16.00

Regular Mac 'N Cheese

$15.00

Shepard's pie

$19.00

Steak & Shrimp

$21.00

Steak Tidbits

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Kid Hot Dog

$13.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$13.00

Kids Penne

$13.00

Kids Pizza

$13.00

Kids Quesadilla

$13.00

Kids Sliders

$13.00

Extras

4oz Balsamic

$0.50

4oz BBQ

$0.50

4oz Bench Sauce

$0.50

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

4oz Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

4oz Caesar

$0.50

4oz Chipotle

$0.50

4oz Guac

$1.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

4oz Hot Sauce

$0.50

4oz Mango Hab

$0.50

4oz Mayo

$0.50

4oz Med Sauce

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Russian

$0.50

4oz Sour Cream

$0.50

4oz Sweet Chili

$0.50

4oz Teriyaki

$0.50

4oz Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Dessert Nachos

$11.00

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Funnel Fries

$9.00

Ice Cream Cup

$5.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

November Specials

BBG Sampler Platter

$24.00

Butternut Squash Bread Bowl

$10.00

Boone sliders

$17.00

Turkey Biscuit Sliders

$17.00

Wolfie Bowl

$17.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Jambalaya

$18.00

Churos

$8.00

Specialty Dessert Pie

$7.00

Family Deals

Burger Night

$35.00

Family Hawaiian

$30.00

Taco kit

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1095 25A NY, Stony Brook, NY 11790

Directions

