Eatery Cafe & Kitchen 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Gyro Wrap
Rotisserie Chicken Half
Chicken Kebab Platter

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Scrambled Eggs with Spinach, Mushrooms in a Wrap

Spanish Burrito

Spanish Burrito

$8.50

Scrambled Eggs with Cheddar Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, and Peppers in a Wrap

BREAKFAST PLATES

SCRAMBLED EGGS

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$4.50

3 Eggs Soft Scrambled sliced tomato and multigrain toast bread

OMELET PLATE

OMELET PLATE

$6.50

3 Eggs , 2 ingredients, Multigrain Toast, Home Fries

Home Fries Side

Home Fries Side

$3.50
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50
Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$8.50

Brioche French Toast served with bananas, strawberries, maple syrup, whip cream

Eatery Special Breakfast Plate

Eatery Special Breakfast Plate

$9.75

3 Fried eggs, Turkey sausage, Home Fries, tomato, lettuce, ketchup, toasted multigrain bread, butter

Pancake Special with eggs

Pancake Special with eggs

$6.50

2 buttermilk pancakes with egg and fruit served with butter and maple syrup

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

LOX BAGEL

LOX BAGEL

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Capers

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.50

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on toasted bagel

Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.50
Capresse Croissant

Capresse Croissant

$6.50

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach

Plain Bagel w/ cream cheese

Plain Bagel w/ cream cheese

$2.25

Toasted plain bagel with cream cheese

Hashbrown, Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Hashbrown, Turkey Sausage and Egg on a toasted brioche

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

BREAKFAST TOASTS

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Greens on Multigrain Toast bread

Labneh Za'atar Tost

Labneh Za'atar Tost

$7.50

Labneh Cheese, Za'atar with olive oil, tomatoes and Fresh Mint on Multigrain Bread

OLD FASHIONED OATMEAL

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.75

Made in-house with Gluten-Free Oats

BREAKFAST SIDES

Home Fries

Home Fries

$2.50
Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Bacon

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.50
Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Yogurt Granola

$4.50

Lunch & Dinner Platters

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$17.50

Beef Gyro, Pickle, Tomato and Garlic Yogurt Sauce Side Rice or French Fry or Roasted Veggies

Grilled Shrimp Platter

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Roasted Vegies

Chicken Kebab Platter

Chicken Kebab Platter

$15.50

Chicken Kebab, Rice, Roasted Veggies

Rotisserie Chicken Half

Rotisserie Chicken Half

$12.50

Half Rotisserie Chicken, Rice and Vegetables

Rotisserie Chicken Full

Rotisserie Chicken Full

$17.50
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon, Rice and Vegetables

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Wild Atlantic Cod, French Fries Side Coleslaw Side House Made Tartar Sauce

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.50

5 pcs chicken tender with French fries and honey mustard

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.50

Battered and double fried bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Celery, Carrot and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing

Penne / Spaghetti Marinara

Penne / Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$9.50Out of stock

7 pcs Falafel with salad, tahini sauce

Lunch & Dinner Sandwiches

Eatery Angus Burger

Eatery Angus Burger

$8.50

Angus Beef Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun with Chipotle Aioli