Eatery Cafe & Kitchen 1275 Bloomfield Ave Ste 82

Eatery Cafe & Kitchen
1275 Bloomfield Avenue
Fairfield, NJ 07004
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BREAKFAST PLATES
SCRAMBLED EGGS
3 Eggs Soft Scrambled sliced tomato and multigrain toast bread
OMELET PLATE
3 Eggs , 2 ingredients, Multigrain Toast, Home Fries
Home Fries Side
Buttermilk Pancakes
Brioche French Toast
Brioche French Toast served with bananas, strawberries, maple syrup, whip cream
Eatery Special Breakfast Plate
3 Fried eggs, Turkey sausage, Home Fries, tomato, lettuce, ketchup, toasted multigrain bread, butter
Pancake Special with eggs
2 buttermilk pancakes with egg and fruit served with butter and maple syrup
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
LOX BAGEL
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Capers
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on toasted bagel
Egg & Cheese Croissant
Capresse Croissant
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach
Plain Bagel w/ cream cheese
Toasted plain bagel with cream cheese
Hashbrown, Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Hashbrown, Turkey Sausage and Egg on a toasted brioche
Ham & Cheese Croissant
BREAKFAST TOASTS
OLD FASHIONED OATMEAL
BREAKFAST SIDES
Lunch & Dinner Platters
Gyro Platter
Beef Gyro, Pickle, Tomato and Garlic Yogurt Sauce Side Rice or French Fry or Roasted Veggies
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Roasted Vegies
Chicken Kebab Platter
Chicken Kebab, Rice, Roasted Veggies
Rotisserie Chicken Half
Half Rotisserie Chicken, Rice and Vegetables
Rotisserie Chicken Full
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon, Rice and Vegetables
Fish and Chips
Wild Atlantic Cod, French Fries Side Coleslaw Side House Made Tartar Sauce
Chicken Tenders & Fries
5 pcs chicken tender with French fries and honey mustard
Chicken Wings
Battered and double fried bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Celery, Carrot and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing
Penne / Spaghetti Marinara
Falafel Plate
7 pcs Falafel with salad, tahini sauce